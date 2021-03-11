What can I do if I get vaccinated? CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines

Sarah Tew / CNET



So Coronavirus vaccine Has been Distributed nationwide And in many countries around the world, we are becoming able to do what we loved before the pandemic-traveling, hosting dinner parties, going to concerts and movies, and (hopefully). Live your life without fear Lethal virus..The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was released on Monday for those who have been fully vaccinated. Updated guidelines To navigate the social situation.

Who has been Fully vaccinated For COVID-19, now Wear a mask Or Avoid crowds, Officials said inside Joint briefing By the White House COVID-19 team and the CDC on Monday.

It is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second vaccination Pfizer Or modern 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine or a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Based on early data, the CDC says vaccines may help prevent people from spreading the virus. It also reduces the risk of serious illness if you sign up, but vaccination does not guarantee that you will not get the virus or get sick. As of Monday 90.4 million vaccinations It was administered in the United States.

What can you do if you get vaccinated

Once fully vaccinated, you can return to life like 2019, but not enough.Considering only that 9 percent Fully vaccinated in the U.S. population (as of March 8), it’s a little more before we can go to concerts and weddings, visit older relatives, and return to the office. This will take some time.

For now, if you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, you can have a small gathering indoors or outdoors without wearing a mask or social distance, but fully Only with other people who have been vaccinated against. This removes the restriction of gathering with more than one household.

It has also made it possible to safely visit unvaccinated people from a single household unless no one in the household is present. Increased risk of serious illness From COVID-19. People at high risk are those with underlying health problems and the elderly.

Fully vaccinated people exposed to the virus do not need to be quarantined or tested if they are asymptomatic. However, if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you still need to do both.

Keep in mind that various coronavirus vaccines are not invincible to the virus.Can be infected even after vaccination Reinfection Even if you have been infected with a virus Contract a variant Of the virus. Vaccines are believed to protect against mutants, but do not guarantee it. “Early data show that the vaccine may be effective against some mutants, but may be less effective against others,” says the CDC. ..

What you can’t do after getting vaccinated

Don’t throw the face mask yet. Even if you are vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask and social distance in public. When gathering with unvaccinated people from multiple other households, or when visiting unvaccinated people who are at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, or who live with people at high risk Is the same.

“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can resume right now in the privacy of their homes,” CDC director Rochelle Warrensky said in a statement. The Wall Street Journal.. “Everyone-even those who are vaccinated-when in public, all mitigation strategies need to be continued.”

Can I travel if I am vaccinated?

The CDC states that travel should continue to be avoided both domestically and internationally.Travel is still considered High-risk activities It should be avoided as much as possible. If you need to travel, you need to follow the steps below. CDC guidelines..

Can I go to a restaurant or bar?

Despite many facts U.S. state While removing restrictions on closing indoor dining, bars, museums and other types of businesses, the CDC recommends avoiding bars and restaurants, whether or not they are vaccinated. In fact, the agency has reopened either indoor or outdoor dining in the area. Increased cases and deaths of COVID-19..

For now, the comprehensive advice of wearing a mask in public is applicable to all people, whether vaccinated or not.Indoor dining is still considered, with or without socially distant tables High-risk activities, Especially if not vaccinated. You need to remove the mask to eat and drink. This increases the risk of getting a virus or infecting others. Therefore, it is generally safer not to eat out. The CDC recommends that you always wear a mask in restaurants and bars, except when you are actively eating and drinking.

However, when deciding to eat at a restaurant, it is up to you to make the best decisions based on your own personal risk factors and risk tolerance.

Can I go to weddings, concerts, funerals and other gatherings?

Restrictions on certain types of events and gatherings vary from state to state and from county to county, but in general, the CDC is for everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to avoid medium to large crowds. I am asking for.

Events with multiple households are more likely to be infected with the virus, so the fewer people you gather, the lower the risk. This is especially true in tightly ventilated spaces and environments, such as movie theaters, hairdressers, and some workplaces.

What to do if you are not completely vaccinated

People who are tested positive by wearing masks around others outside the home and being tested at a social distance until they are vaccinated with both Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. If you are exposed to, you need to quarantine. Coronavirus.

These are the same guidelines that have been in place for almost a year, but they begin to loosen as more people are vaccinated.



