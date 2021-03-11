Self-acquired vaccination may reduce vaccination strategies

Health officials are approaching blocking COVID-19 with all vaccines. The long-awaited shot is a game changer, but the amount of concern has shifted to a health care system that is ready to collapse at any time while vulnerable groups still need additional medical care.

When the most exposed group (a group of people with chronic problems and a group of older people) receives a shot, restrictions, discomfort, and economic weakness are alleviated again. The government’s goal is to establish herd immunity through vaccination. This is the goal of losing sight of a single aspect of convalescent innate immunity, which is especially important for developing countries. This is what and why convalescent innate immunity is.

Importance of herd immunity

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Director of the World Health Organization, explained the concept of herd immunity as follows:

“Herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination that can protect a population from a particular virus when the vaccination threshold is reached. In the case of vaccination, the threshold is 95% of the population. But in Polio, the threshold is 80%. ”

Ghebreyesus added:

“In other words, herd immunity is achieved not by exposing people to the virus, but by protecting them from the virus. In the history of public health, herd immunity responds to outbreaks, not to mention pandemics. It has never been used as a strategy for it. It is scientifically and ethically problematic. “

Governments aiming to obtain herd immunity should not ignore the ever-expanding global offering of nature’s free offering, restorative immunity.

A perfect vaccination strategy needs to boost the number of immunized people in the shortest amount of time and at the same time avoid high risks. However, lack of vaccination capacity and additional costs can overwhelm the goal.

Costs are not a major burden for most developed economies, but emerging economies can face difficulties in terms of financial problems. However, the way to reach the general immunity of the population and not to fill the country with debt is to recognize the immunity that the individual has naturally acquired after being infected with the virus. If their bodies could fight the virus alone, they would not need artificial vaccination.

Due to the limited number of vaccines, this little knowledge can save valuable resources simply by leveraging the body’s ability to protect itself. A vaccination committee related to the Robert Koch Institute (STIKO) has declared that individuals previously diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 by laboratory tests can skip vaccination because they were previously immunized. did.

Major journals have published a number of research papers confirming the above theory. After recovering from the infection, people can acquire strong, neutralizing antibodies that remain in the body for at least eight months.

Taking a shot provides the same protection that you can heal yourself from the infection. BioNTech CEO and co-founder UğurŞahin has declared that the vaccine’s effects will probably last for the same amount of time as naturally acquired vaccinations.

The number of people who have naturally acquired immunity is increasing day by day. COVID-19 is known to be dangerous to vulnerable groups such as people with chronic illness and the elderly. But for adolescents with no prerequisites, the coronavirus is a simple flu or asymptomatic experience.

This fact is a turning point for developing countries, which make up the majority of the young population, such as sub-Saharan countries, where at least half of the population is under the age of 25.

But even the epidemic of innate immunity is a gold treasure for developing countries. I need to estimate the numbers. At first glance, that number is directly dependent on the number of convalescent periods. However, the number of unreported cases may be higher.

Also, according to antibody studies, people who have recovered from the infection may not have produced antibodies. The healing process was entirely dependent on cell defense.

India reports that the majority of the population has acquired the immunity needed for previous COVID-19 infections. It is just a guess, and even if the numbers are overestimated, innate immunity needs to be “sought, discovered, authenticated and utilized” as a “non-negligible” source of information.

Why global vaccination doesn’t work

Governments that do not consider innate immunity will make things harder for a longer time. The goal of relying solely on the herd immunity obtained by vaccination cannot be achieved. That is, pandemic restrictions and economic weakening will last for months and even years.

On the other hand, the restricted period will eventually lead to expensive vaccines, and citizens’ interest in vaccination may diminish after a while. Also, the benefits are reduced. The government’s theory of vaccination of the majority of the population is not valid because only high-risk groups require this special type of protection.

In addition, current vaccines are not yet trusted for use in children and teenagers, and their vaccination is an aspect to be discussed. Applying means of relying on convalescent innate immunity is a wiser option as group immunity is becoming stronger due to viral mutations.

Conclusion

The pandemic was a major challenge for developing countries, not because of the actual amount of infection, but because of the weakness of the health system and the undesired secondary consequences of the blockade.

The country’s greatest “assets” are maintaining a healthy population as the economy rises and life expectancy rises. Lockdowns and depressions can be devastating in the long run and hurt the most vulnerable people in society. The education system remains uncertain and will eventually drown some financial resources. Hopefully, governments will maximize the opportunities they face and minimize risk. Restoring reality before the pandemic we had the freedom to travel without restrictions means that the government should first guarantee vaccination of vulnerable groups. It also means recognizing innate immunity and shifting the focus to older people and people with preconditions.