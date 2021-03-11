NEW: Cases of COVID-19 increase with higher test levels.Test positive rate is still 6%

Las Vegas (KLAS)- Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases increased to 618 in data released Thursday. This is the highest number in a month.

This is the fourth time that the number of cases has increased to more than 500 since Nevada recorded 813 new cases on February 12.

However, the increase in cases also occurs on the day the test ends. Nevada reported 12,327 tests on Wednesday, but compared it to 6,639 tests, which showed 325 new cases on Tuesday.

The test positive rate in Nevada was 6.0%, unchanged from the previous day and still above the WHO target of 5%. It has been steadily decreasing from 21.6% on January 14.

The 618 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada included 541 from Clark County. The total number of cases in the state is currently 297,765. Clark County has a total of 229,956.

Since January 30, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000.

The other day, 11 and 13 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported from Clark County. Currently, 5,080 people are killed in Nevada and 3,971 in Clark County.

Nevada’s 14-day moving average currently has 5 deaths per day.

Coronavirus vaccine data, updated biweekly by the state health department, show that more than 9% of the state’s population is vaccinated. A total of 296,522 Nevadans have been completely vaccinated against the virus.

Hospitalization is currently less than 400 COVID-19 patients in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 12,327 tests were conducted on the final day.

Clark County was removed from the flagged Nevada County list on Wednesday, March 3, for 20 consecutive weeks. The county case rate (326 per 100,000 in the last 30 days) is above state targets, but tests (220 tests per 100,000 per day) and test positive rates (6.4%) are currently within state tolerances. ..

Nye is currently the only county flagged by trackers and is updated daily on the DHHS dashboard.

Vaccination renewal

The DHHS Analytical Bureau added a “Vaccination” tab to the dashboard on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vaccination number Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.Click here View dashboard.. Be sure to click on the Vaccinations tab below the current status tab.

DHHS Report 837,802 times The COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Nevada. As of March 9.. Of the state’s total dose, 601,374 were administered in Clark County.

So far, more than 9% of Nevada’s population has been vaccinated.

Click here to find out when and where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The following is Wednesday’s full COVID-19 report, march 10.10.

Nevada hospitalization

Note: The state has not updated hospitalization data, including ICU unit or ventilator patient counts. Sunday Or holiday..

According to the state Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHHS), The number of inpatients in Nevada down On Wednesday, according to data released Thursday.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 20 on the last day, The current total is 347 confirmed / suspicious cases..

(Note: Daily statistics from NHA will no longer be available after February 26th. Updates will be provided every Wednesday in the future.)

Detailed information from Nevada Hospital Association (As of March 9):

NHA states that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients continues to decline. “Approximately 7-9% of all ED (emergency department) visits were associated with COVID-19. This is a decrease from the week 10 report, which recorded COVID-19 ED visits at 9-10%. But also. “

“In addition, the hospital reports that ICU employees and intensive care specialists have a low number of illnesses. In fact, the number of illness medical (ICU) workers is at the same level as in October 2020.” NHA reports.

The state set a record high for 2,025 inpatients on December 13.

Top 5 Number of hospitalizations (state-wide) Reporting date 1 2,025 December 13 2 2,008 December 15th 3 2,001 December 22 Four 1,996 December 20th, December 21st Five 1,988 December 29 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

Wednesday, March 10 ICU / Ventilator Data:

There are 83 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) throughout the state, down one from the previous day.

According to a DHHS report, 41 patients were on mechanical ventilation, a decrease of 2 from the previous day.

This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—入院]tab

Nevada Incident, Test, Death

Currently, there are 297,765 confirmed cases and 5,080 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada, with 618 new cases reported on the final day.

Since January 30, the total number of cases per day has fallen below 1,000. The state set a record of 3,402 COVID-19 cases on January 6.

The largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada is as follows:

Top 5 COVID-19 Number of Cases (State-wide) Reporting date 1 3,402 January 6 2 3,194 December 4th 3 3,159 November 24 Four 3,063 December 8th Five 2,988 December 22 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—確認済みのケース]tab

DHHS reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths across the state. The 14-day moving average of daily deaths is now 5.

Nevada surpassed 5,000 on March 3.

“Remember that the mortality rate we see corresponds to cases diagnosed up to 5 weeks ago,” Nevada Health Response said in a news release.

State recent updates COVID-19 daily death graph (On the DHHS dashboard[死亡率の傾向]Tab) shows the highest number of deaths, with 48 dead on January 11th and 47 dead on December 22nd.

Nevada DHHS states that it is important to note that death reports are often delayed. Cumulative daily deaths are displayed by date of death, not the date the death was reported to the state. The total number of deaths across states in the first tab is Equal to the total number of cumulative deaths per day, as the exact date of death is unknown or awaiting reporting.

The maximum number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded per day in Nevada is:

Top 5 Deaths (state-wide) Reporting date 1 48 January 11 2 47 December 22 3 45 December 10, December 18, January 9 Four 43 December 6th 6th Five 42 January 10 January 20 This data is Nevada DHHS Coronavirus Dashboard[トレンド—死亡]tab

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,801,732 tests were conducted in Nevada, with an increase of 12,327 over the last 24 hours.

The 14-day average reported test positive rate was 6.0% as of Wednesday, the same as the previous day.

The state test positive rate fell below 10% on February 20, and has continued to decline since January 14, with most of the state’s COVID-19 data, including hospitalizations and cases, continuing, so Nevada. It shows that the mitigation efforts are working. Downward orbit.

The World Health Organization advises the government that the positive rate of the test should be kept below 5% for at least 14 days before resuming.

* Note: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports The day before..

Clark County Incident, Test, Death

Of the 618 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada, approximately 87% (541) were reported in Clark County on Wednesday. Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) On thursday.

There are currently a total of 3,971 deaths, 229,956 confirmed cases, and 13,755 hospitalizations, according to the Nevada Southern Health District dashboard. Updated daily..

Southern Nevada exceeded 200,000 COVID-19 cases on 17 January.

On the final day, 11 new deaths were reported in Clark County. The latest report states that the health district killed 170.5 people for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

SNHD data shows that 1,561 positive cases Reported in the county in the last 7 days.

Approximately one-third (31.7%) of the cases reported in Clark County are Hispanic, the most affected ethnic group in the region, and nearly half (45.6%) of the positive cases reported in the county. The age group is 25-49 years old. ..

SNHD includes the number of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromes (MIS-C) in its daily report. Eleven cases were reported in January and 12 cases in February. So far in March, three new cases have been reported, the latest being March 10, for a total of 57 cases.

All of these cases were reported in children younger than 14 years, all of whom were COVID-19 positive.

MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, can become inflamed.

According to the health district, MIS-C is rare and is still being studied by the CDC to learn more about it and its impact on children. Although there is no known cause, many children with MIS-C had close contact with the virus that causes COVID-19, or with an infected person.

Recovery case

The number of people recovering from the virus in Clark County continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 220,616 recovered cases. According to this, this is 95.9% of all cases reported in the county. Latest report of SNHD..

Health district provides a Daily map of the number of Positive test at each Clark County zip code..

UNLVCOVID-19 Case Update

UNLV updates the graph and records new cases each weekend.

According to the latest report, five new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, three of which were students, one was staff, and one was faculty. Since UNLV began tracking COVID-19 data on March 25, 2020, a total of 749 cases have been recorded, including both students and employees.

Click here to view UNLV’s COVID-19 report.

Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

On February 11, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a “safe resumption plan.” This will begin on Monday, February 15th and will increase the capacity limit for certain businesses and activities to 35% or 50%. This is determined by the risk level.

Large-scale rally plans may be submitted for the event, but the rally limit is 100 people or 35%, whichever is less. Approval for large meetings will not be provided until March 1.

The reopening plan will increase capacity to 50% on March 15 for almost all businesses and activities, and on May 1, the decision will move from the state to the local government.

More details:

Nevada is now Vaccine Playbook 3rd Edition, Outlines the state’s plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

Governor Sisorak continues to urge the public not to give up wearing masks or social distance.

Related item: Previous day’s report