See-through masks for doctors and nurses reassure patients

Scientists equipped surgeons with transparent masks found that patients gave them higher praise for empathy and clear explanations of things. A doctor wearing a typical surgical mask.

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Surgery on Thursday, are: The unfortunate side effects of wearing a universal mask In medicine — and one possible way to help overcome it.

Dr. Munira CapadiaA colorectal surgeon at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill said the study was inspired by comments made by one of her patients at the beginning of the summer when the COVID-19 pandemic had already dressed the mask in standard clothing. In the setting of the hospital.

Doc, you know, you took out half of my colon, and I don’t even know what you look like, Capadia remembered what the patient said to her.

At that point, Capadia and her patient were spending a considerable amount of time together. She met him at the clinic, operated on him, and has met him every day ever since. But this comment stuck to her, just as he did when he left.

“I think masks have a bigger impact on our relationship as doctors, healthcare providers, and surgeons than we are aware of,” said the lead author of the study. Capadia says.

The mask proves its value Over and over again to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.Face mask Prevents the wearer from spreading droplets containing the virus If they are infected, it reduces the risk of inhaling virus-laden droplets from others.

However, they have significant drawbacks. We cannot see people’s faces, their facial expressions, down their noses. And we can’t always hear each other as easily as we used to.

Capadia wondered: how much difference does it make to patients, whether they can see their surgeon’s face?

Principal Investigator Dr. Ian KratsukeA surgeon at UNC Chapel Hill, who posts the hidden talent of online shopping on his website, came across a rare face mask made of clear plastic. This allows others to see the wearer’s mouth, in fact most of the face. The mask has the same evaluation as the conventional surgical mask, Allowed to use By the Food and Drug Administration in April.

To test the mask, Kapadia, Kratzke and his colleagues started an experiment. They recruited 15 surgeons and randomly assigned them to wear either a clear mask or a standard surgical mask when examining patients they had never met. (All patients wore their own masks and none were transparent.)

After the clinic visit, researchers interviewed patients about their experience. Overall, the research team spoke with 100 patients who saw the surgeon wearing a transparent mask and 100 patients who saw the surgeon wearing a traditional mask. Patients who were considered at high risk and were recommended to use N95 masks by their caregivers were excluded from the study.

Patients in both groups ranked the surgeon’s ability to listen, answer questions, show respect, and spend time at about the same high level. At least 95% of 100 patients ranked surgeons positively in each category.

The benefits of clear masks became apparent when patients evaluated the surgeon’s clarity of explanation (95% of clear masks vs. 78% of conventional masks) and knowledge of the patient’s medical history (100% vs. 78%). It was. Surgeon empathy (99% vs 85%), level of confidence in the surgeon’s decisions (94% vs 72%), and overall impression of the mask (100% vs 72%).

Ultimately, more patients seemed to understand the surgeon better and feel that the surgeon sympathized with them when the surgeon wore a transparent mask instead of the traditional mask that covered his face.

“We probably don’t realize that people are sometimes hard to hear, so they’re probably reading our lips more than we thought,” Capadia said. This is especially important given that the mask can muffle the sound. More than that, “If you look at the clues on your face when you’re talking and tell me if you’re serious or if you’re sad, you’re happy, half of your face is covered. . “

In the editorial that accompanies the treatise, Dr. Margaret Black And Dr. El Calbfer Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have found it common for surgeons to wear masks outside the operating room. Patients may not be so easy to adjust..

“Trust is the basis of surgical treatment,” they write. “Without it, patients cannot rely on us to have surgery or our decision to stop surgery. And the way we speak is more important than we say. Maybe. As surgeons, we do a lot of bold things to improve patient care, including wearing a clear mask with a new patient. “

The transparent mask was a great success for the patient, but the surgeon who wore it showed a more complex reaction. Eight of the 15 surgeons, or 53%, said they were less likely to choose a clear mask than a standard covered mask. Some complained about the fit, while others complained about cloudiness.Some people have masks ASTM level 3, Equivalent to a standard surgical mask — actually as effective as the previous one.

However, four surgeons said they were more likely to wear a clear mask if they showed that they preferred it.

On her side, Capadia said the study was a window to the problem of patient care in the pandemic era and was not a marketing of a particular transparent mask.

“I think I’ve identified the problem. I don’t know if I’ve identified the solution completely,” she said. “In my opinion, wearing a transparent mask may alleviate some of the problems we have found, but this affects communication when wearing a mask that is important from a safety standpoint. I think you are aware of that. Patient. “

This will probably require healthcare providers to spend more time to ensure that patients understand what they are saying, and perhaps to be a little more cautious in verbally empathizing. It means that. Such efforts may help strengthen the doctor-patient relationship in these unprecedented times.

“This is a fascinating study,” he said. Dr. Monica Gandhi, An infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study.

“It was a difficult year in many ways, but one is the aspect of empathy,” Gandhi said. “Some of being a doctor is just talking face-to-face with the patient, and the mask prevents it. There is no doubt.”

Gandhi added last week that he took off his mask to comfort a deeply depressed patient. (Both she and her patient were vaccinated.)

“It was imperative that I connect with him as a human being,” she said. “So I think this is [study] Great and makes perfect sense to me. “