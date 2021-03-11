Gut flora may offer new treatments for neuropathy

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine report that microbes in the gut may contribute to certain symptoms associated with complex neuropathy. Their study “Analyzing the contribution of host genetics and the microbiome to complex behavior, “Announced in” cellIt also suggests that microbial-inspired therapies may one day help treat them.

Dr. Mauro Costa Matiori, Professor of Neuroscience and Director of the Karen Foundation’s Endowed Course, Baylor’s Center for Memory and Brain Research, worked with his team on a variety of abnormal behaviors interdependently regulated by host genes and microflora. I found that there is. Specifically, the team found that in a mouse model of neurodevelopmental disorder, hyperactivity is controlled by host genetics, whereas social behavioral deficiencies are mediated by the gut flora. discovered.

From a therapeutic point of view, they found that treatment with specific microorganisms that stimulate the production of compounds of the biopterin family in the intestine or treatment with metabolically active biopterin molecules improved social behavior but not athletic activity. I found that.

“It has traditionally been thought that the central symptom of many neuropathy is caused by genetic mutations that affect brain development and function. However, another important source of variation is gut flora. The flora can also affect specific behaviors, so it is important to elucidate the contribution of host genetic variation, microbiota, and their interactions to complex behaviors, “the researchers write. I have.

“Unexpectedly, we discovered that various maladapted behaviors are interdependently regulated by the microbiome and host genes. Cntnap2 − / − A model of neurodevelopmental disorders.Hyperactivity phenotype Cntnap2 − / − Mice are caused by host genetics, but the phenotype of social behavior is mediated by the gut flora.Interestingly, certain microbial interventions selectively relieved social deficiencies Cntnap2 − / − Mice via up-regulation of metabolites in the tetrahydrobiopterin synthetic pathway. “”

Our discovery that behavioral abnormalities may have a clear cause (host genetic vs. microbial) may change our thinking about neuropathy and how to treat them. “

“We are the bearers of both host and microbial genes. Most of the focus has traditionally been on host genes, but the gut flora, the microbial community that lives within us, is no longer the source of genetic information. It’s an important source of information, “says Costa-Mattioli.

Studies by the Costa-Mattioli group appear to provide different ideas about neuropathy in which both human and microbial genes interact to contribute to the state. Their findings also suggest that effective treatment needs to be directed to both the brain and intestines in order to fully address all symptoms.

In addition, they open the possibility that other complex conditions such as cancer, diabetes, viral infections, or other neurological disorders have microflora components.

Microbiota crosstalk

“Since it is very difficult to study these complex interactions in humans, this study uses a mouse model of neurodevelopmental disorders (Cntnap2-/-mouse) in which animals lack both copies of the Cntnap2 gene. “I did,” says co-first author Sean Dooling, a candidate for a doctoral course in molecular genetics and human genetics in the Costa-Mattioli lab. “These mice showed social defects and hyperactivity similar to those observed in Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). In addition, these mice, like many people with ASD, In addition, there were changes in the bacteria that make up the microbiome compared to mice with no genetic changes. “

Further experiments show that regulation of the gut flora improved social behavior in mutant mice but did not alter their hyperactivity, with changes in the microbial flora selectively contributing to animal social behavior. Showed to do.

“We were able to separate the contribution of the microbiome to behavioral changes from the contribution of animal mutations,” continues Doooling. “This shows that the gut flora should not be ignored as an important variable in studying health and illness.”

The team conducted additional research to better understand the underlying mechanisms of the effects of the microbiome on animal social defects. Based on their previous studies, researchers treated mice with probiotic microorganisms, L. Reuteri..

“We found it L. Reuteri It can also restore normal social behavior, but it cannot correct Cntnap 2-/-mouse hyperactivity, “said co-lead author Shelly Buffington, PhD. This is a former postdoc in the Costa-Mattioli lab and is now an assistant professor at the University of Texas School of Medicine. Galveston branch.

In addition, when scientists administer metabolites or compounds to associate mice, they are in the host’s intestine. L. Reuteri.. They found that after treating animals with metabolites instead of bacteria, the social deficiencies of the animals were also improved.

“This provides at least two possible ways to regulate the brain from the gut using bacteria or bacterial-induced metabolites,” Buffington said.

It’s still too early to say for sure, but investigators are particularly excited about the translational implications of their findings.

“Our work reinforces a new concept of a new frontier for the development of safe and effective therapies targeting the intestinal microflora with selective probiotic strains of bacteria or medicines inspired by bacteria. I will, “says Buffington.

“As we learn more about how these bacteria work, we will be able to harness their power more accurately and effectively to help treat the brain and perhaps more.” Adds Doooling.

Many disorders, especially those that affect the brain, remain difficult to treat, so this study appears to represent an important step forward in this area.

“Despite all the scientific advances and the potential for genetic engineering, it is still difficult to regulate human genes to treat disease, but regulating the microbiome is an interesting, non-invasive alternative. It may be, “points Costa Matiori. L. Reuteri A clinical trial is being conducted in Italy for children with autism, and Costa-Mattioli aims to start its own trial soon.

“In my dreams, I never imagined that microbes in the gut could regulate behavior and brain function. Microbial-based strategies are a viable way to treat neurological dysfunction. Thinking now that it might be still wild, but very exciting. “