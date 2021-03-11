In Iowa, total vaccine doses are approaching 1 million





Iowa added 412 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new confirmed deaths on Thursday. The new numbers bring the total number of cases in the state to 369,086 and the total number of deaths to 5,621, according to data from the Iowa Public Health Service. The 7-day average of Iowa cases is 466. 412 new cases will come with 2,911 new individuals tested 24 hours a day as of 11:00 am on Thursday. New case Locally, Linn County has added nine proceedings, bringing the county’s total to 19,560. The county’s 7-day average is 12. Johnson County added four proceedings, bringing the total to 12,209. Johnson’s 7-day average is 11. Of the total new cases, 84 were individuals aged 0 to 17 years. As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of minors infected with the virus was 38,804. Confirmed death Of the deaths reported on Thursday, 10 were individuals aged 80 and over, 9 were individuals aged 61-80, and 1 was an individual aged 41-60. The reported deaths occurred between October 25th and March 8th. Pork County reported four new deaths, and Dubuke County reported three. Kossous and Warren counties each reported two deaths, and Lynn, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Pottawattamie, and Wapello counties each reported one new death. vaccination As of Thursday afternoon, Iowa received 998,054 COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state and 959,053 doses to Iowa residents. The number of individuals who completed the two-dose series was 322,464, and the number of individuals who completed the one-dose vaccine was 24,917. The first completion of the two-dose series was 328,154. The total number of people in Iowa who completed all the required doses of the vaccine series was 347,382 as of Thursday. Article continues below the ad In Linn County, 73,145 doses have been given to residents, with 26,997 or 15.48 percent of the county’s adult population completing the vaccine series. In Johnson County, 62,392 doses have been given to residents, and 24,315 percent or 20.07 percent of the county’s adult population has completed the vaccine series. Hospitalization Throughout the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations were 166 as of Thursday afternoon. The number of ICU patients due to the virus was 42, and the number of ventilator patients was 12. nursing home According to IDPH data, five long-term care facilities were outbreaks in Iowa. In these facilities, 72 people were positive for the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,214 people have died in the facility. As of Thursday, there were no outbreaks at facilities in Lin County or Johnson County. Comments: (319) 398-8255; [email protected]

