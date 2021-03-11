Almost two-thirds over the age of 70 now have some immunity to Covid





Almost two-thirds over the age of 70 now have some degree of immunity to Covid — data reveal, largely thanks to vaccines. It shows that 60 percent of that age group had antibodies against Virus By the end of February. That number is expected to be much higher when a significant amount of chunks are investigated. 70s and over By the time the vaccine was fully effective, it had not yet reached the three-week milestone. Blood tests showed only 5% protection from natural infections after catching Covid. That means the jab is more than 91 percent responsible Immunity Found in old Britons. The UK Public Health Service also said last month that levels of Covid antibodies from natural infections leveled off. This suggests that the vaccine blocks the capture of the virus over the age of 70. About 89% of people over the age of 60 in the UK receive their first dose. Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, a PHE consultant epidemiologist, said: Blood donor Samples show that the vaccine has a significant impact on the number of people with antibodies in the vaccinated age group. "This supports the decision to prioritize the first dose. However, there is no 100% effective vaccine, so it is imperative to follow the blockade rules." And Israeli data suggest two Pfizer jab Reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 97%. According to experts, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is "safe" and has been suspended in some countries while checking the incidence of blood clots.

