Waiting to clamp the umbilical cord gives premature infants a chance to fight





Mrs. Rizuk's daughters, Alabel (7 years old) and Odette (4 years old), were both 6 weeks premature. But her son George is her "modern miracle." Born 23 weeks and 2 days pregnant, George rarely weighed more than 0.5 kilograms. In the days before George was born, Mrs. Rizku was at rest in the hospital, where the swollen membrane and cervical cerclage failed. When her water broke, Mrs. Rizk and George's father Ray were told to prepare for the worst. Daniel and Ray Rizk are at home with their son George. credit:Louise Kenary "If he didn't reach 23 weeks, we waited every minute for each day to pass. [gestation] He wouldn't be feasible, "she said. "But as long as he is willing to fight, we decide to fight him." Loading George was born by Caesarean section. This is the procedure that Mrs. Rizuku's obstetrician described as "slicing avocado." "George was lifted with the placenta still corded," she said. "Keeping everything attached gave him the best chance … to maintain that blood flow." George spent the next 129 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, initially on a ventilator, and kept him alive by connecting to machines and drugs with a myriad of cords. However, a little over a week after the due date, George went home with his parents. Now in 14 months he is thriving. Loading "He's a healthy, vibrant and cheeky boy," said Mrs. Rizuk. "We put our trust and trust in our doctors, and all the decisions they made allowed us to take our son home." The study will have a strong impact on the imminent global recommendations for preterm birth code clamps, which will be published in the coming days by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), a coalition of peak resuscitation organizations. Expected. "We hope that this new study will be transformed into clinical guidelines very quickly and will be practiced internationally everywhere," said Professor Helen Liley, Vice President of the ILCOR Neonatal Life Support Task Force. Stated. Dr. Seidler hoped that this review would have a real impact on the 15 million babies born preterm each year. Researchers have also found that cord milking (squeezing the cord to push blood towards the baby) can also be beneficial, but for babies born very prematurely 28 weeks ago. Not. "One of the things I really like about these techniques is that they are very easy to apply and cheap. Low-income countries where preterm birth is a major issue can start implementing them now. "She said. Melinda Cruz, founder of the Miracle Babies Foundation, said: Early cord clamps, delayed cord clamps, or intact cord milking. " Kate Aubusson is a health editor for The Sydney Morning Herald.

