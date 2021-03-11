Relaxing COVID-19 restrictions too early may benefit coronavirus variants

Deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine is accelerating to more than 2 million shots per day in the United States. More contagious variants of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom are disrupting the country. And governors from Texas to Massachusetts are competing to relax mask obligations and restrictions at rallies and reopen gyms, restaurants, workplaces and schools.

For viruses looking for new ways to spread and get sick, the convergence of this event is a unique moment of opportunity, and new research emphasizes danger.

Two studies published this week in the journal Science investigate some of the situations known to cause new genetic mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In both mathematical modeling exercises and the genetic details of 1,313 coronavirus samples, researchers found that awkward genetic changes to the virus, many have only partial immunity when infection rates spike. It shows when, and the virus is most likely to take root and spread, and is designed to work hard to find the next victim.

The findings suggest that the next few months may pose new challenges for countries that have already been hit and exhausted by the pandemic and are eager to return to normal.

There are reasons for hope as well as worries.

In late January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted that a British coronavirus variant known as B.1.1.7 would overtake existing strains in the United States by late March. At that time, CDC predicts that B.1.1.7 has a high infection rate of about 50% and is considered highly toxic, promoting the recovery of the infection in the United States.

If the CDC foresaw a dramatic increase in vaccination, its harsh predictions would probably be less stringent. As of Wednesday, more than 95 million vaccines have been given, 24% of American adults have been vaccinated at least for the first time, and 12.9% have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the 7-day moving average for new coronavirus cases plummeted from a high of 249,360 on January 11 to 62,555 as of March 5. Many state governments have seen a decline in the withdrawal of public health regulations.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has sought to walk this tightrope between hope and fear. The outlook for new viral variants, and the outlook for the conditions that facilitate their emergence, was her central message to the public.

“The more viruses that are circulating, the more possible variants,” Walensky told MSNBC. “And those variants can emerge and weaken the effectiveness of the vaccine, so don’t jeopardize the effectiveness of our vaccine while we vaccinate people. , I want to reduce the number of circulating viruses. “

March and April are “important times here,” Walensky added. This is a competition between vaccines and variants, and rapid vaccine deployment is the country’s strongest countermeasure against threats such as UK stocks. By wearing masks, social distances, and restricting meetings, “to vaccinate as many people as possible” before the number of cases surges again and creates a suitable condition for the emergence of new variants. You will be given the opportunity to fight, “she said.

New research in science supports her concerns.

In one study, researchers at Oxford University led an effort to monitor “the reality of evolution.” They collected and sequenced a series of virus samples from British people who were positive for coronavirus infection between March and June 2020. Their goal is to get a closer look at how the virus changes as it travels from person to person and from home to home.

The study found that mutations that threaten the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine or drug rarely occur in a single individual. In that case, it is rarely inherited in a persistent chain of infection.

But the story was different about mutations that could make the virus more contagious or more virulent.

These genetic alterations tended to be bottled at their source, such as “escape mutations” that compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine. However, their enormous amounts made the transmission of some mutations more likely, the authors said. These changes happened “even in rare outbound events … so often that they could lead to rapid spread.”

According to experts, “rapid spread” with masks removed, diners filling the restaurant, fitness instructors screaming encouragement to students, and feared new wave ignition and fuel in place. Drop the outlook. Said.

Dr. Joshua T. Schiffer, an infectious disease specialist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said: .. “The more infections there are, the more likely this is to happen.”

Scientists added that scientists are increasingly afraid of scenarios that can occur if a second outbreak continues a few months after the first outbreak. It spreads when a new surge begins.

“The best upstream strategy is to prevent variants from occurring in the first place,” he said. To do so, we need to curb a new wave of infection. “

In the second study, a team of infectious disease modelers set out to collect the effects of prolonging the shortage of vaccines by delaying the second dose of double-dose vaccine therapy. ..

The answer was found to be highly dependent on the X factor, which can vary from vaccine to vaccine, the level and duration of immunity given by a single dose. Researchers say that if the first injection of the vaccine provides some strong protection against COVID-19 and that protection does not diminish before the second injection, the regimen can effectively delay infection. Et al. Concluded.

However, if the first and second doses are extended and the majority of the immune-compromised population remains, it is probably sufficient to prevent death, but not enough to completely eradicate the infection. “The results can be more pessimistic,” the author writes.

Basically, people who are only partially vaccinated may not be able to get rid of the coronavirus infection as well as immunocompromised patients. This means that the virus will find an abundant supply of hosts to produce genetic mutations under the pressure of evolving ways to avoid the effects of vaccines.

Some of these mutations can alter the behavior of the virus, making it more dangerous to the host and increasing its ability to spread.

Most ominously, they could undermine efforts to end a pandemic through mass vaccination by encouraging the emergence of viral variants that reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, the researchers wrote. ..

“Vaccine strategies with very long inter-dose periods can lead to small short-term benefits [a decrease in the short-term burden] At the expense of increasing the burden of infection in the long run and significantly increasing the likelihood of viral evolution, “the authors write. The risk is especially high in “places where vaccination is delayed and vaccination rates are low”.

If such variants emerged, the threat would not be limited to the country in which they occurred, the study authors added. “This underscores the urgent need for global equity in the distribution and deployment of vaccines.”

Michael Osterholm, a pandemic expert at the University of Minnesota, said the new coronavirus not only keeps pandemics in low- and middle-income countries, where the population is barely vaccinated, but as long as the need for vaccination is ignored. He warned that it would be a bottomless source of variants.

“That’s where the varieties spin out at a tremendous rate,” said Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “We need to take care of these low- and middle-income countries, not just as a humanitarian issue, but as a means of protection.”

Melissa Healy, Los Angeles Times