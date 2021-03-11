



Tampa, FloridaWFLA) — The country is focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine, so there is another vaccine that doctors want you to get, especially if you are over 55 years old. Doctors say that if you are infected with COVID-19, your chances of developing shingles are dramatically increased. They urge people to be vaccinated against herpes zoster. Shingles is a reactivation of chickenpox, which is prone to irritating and protracted with very painful blisters. People who have had chickenpox may develop shingles later in life. The virus lives in your system and is dormant until an outbreak that can be caused by stress and weakening of the immune system occurs. This is exactly what the doctor reported to see in COVID-19 patients. Publix will start booking Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday

“COVID increases the risk of shingles, and the more severe the COVID, the higher the risk of shingles,” said Dr. John Green, an infectious disease expert at the Mofit Cancer Center, who has more than 40 years of experience. Stated. He says people should be vaccinated with both COVID-19 and herpes zoster vaccine, and advises patients to wait at least two weeks between shots. ” [shingles] “Vaccine,” Green said. “People over the age of 65 definitely need to be vaccinated against herpes zoster. They are looking to vaccinate over the age of 60 and even younger than 55.” Trump wants everyone to remember him when he was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Green also warns that shingles can increase the risk of stroke. “They found out if they had shingles. The shingles virus stimulates blood vessels in the brain, increasing the risk of the next month that could cause a stroke,” Green said. ..

