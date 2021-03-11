Another Coronavirus “Variant of Concern” Detected in King County





The Seattle-Washington University Virology Institute has confirmed the presence of the P.1 coronavirus strain, one of the three “variants of concern” found in the United States.King County previously B.1.1.7 variantFirst identified in the United Kingdom, and B.1.351 variant Linked to South Africa.

The P.1 variant was first identified by travelers from Brazil and arrived in the United States in early January. Authorities said they currently exist in at least 10 states and were recently identified in King County’s COVID-19 test sample. Relation: Washington strengthens efforts to detect coronavirus variants

There are many unknowns about the third variant of concern, but there is some early evidence that it is better at avoiding the immune response. “Our understanding of how good mutants are to evade defense is still evolving. In some parts of Brazil, previously infected people Easier to reinfect with P.1 variant, “Public Health-Seattle and King County Written In a blog post.. “There is a reason to think about vaccines May be less effective Against this stock, but again More encouraging signs In a recent study on the effectiveness of vaccines. “

Health officials are worried that all three variants could contribute to the fourth wave of infection before the vaccine becomes more widely available. Dr. Jeff Duchin, a health officer in King County, said: “The advantage is that we can take steps to limit the damage. The same precautions that have helped reduce the number of cases in the past protect us from these variants as long as we are diligent. can also do.”

These precautions are the same that have been recommended for several months, including consistent use of facial coverings in public places, limited social contact, and improved indoor ventilation. Overall, public health officials said the arrival of the third variant was not a source of vigilance, but played an important role in reminding us that the fight against the coronavirus was not over yet.

“The emergence of these variants should not discourage us — they should inspire us and motivate us to turn the tide of the pandemic,” public health officials wrote Thursday. “Next month or two months will be especially important in determining the course of the outbreak, as the threat of new VOCs increases as we strive to protect more people through vaccination. In a few months, it will reduce the risk of another wave of serious infections and accelerate the return to a more normal life. “

