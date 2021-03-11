New biodegradable nanoprobes may help detect cancer more accurately

Connect with us

New empire-developed nanoprobes tested on zebrafish may help detect cancer more accurately and may help in future diagnosis and treatment.

To highlight a tumor in the body for the diagnosis of cancer, doctors can use a small optical probe (nanoprobe) that lights up when it attaches to the tumor. These nanoprobes allow doctors to detect the location, shape, and size of cancer in the body.

Most nanoprobes are fluorescent. It absorbs light of a particular color, such as blue, and then emits a backlight of another color, such as green. However, it is difficult to distinguish between nanoprobe light and background light because human tissues can also emit light, which can lead to misinterpretation.

Researchers at Imperial College London have now developed a new nanoprobe called the Bioharmonofore and have patented it at Imperial College. It emits light with a new type of glowing technology known as Second Harmonic Generation (SHG).

After testing nanoprobes in zebrafish embryos, researchers found that bioharmonophores modified to target cancer cells were brighter than fluorescent nanoprobes and highlighted tumors for a longer period of time. Did. These lights can be easily detected and distinguished by the light that is generally emitted, and because they attach accurately to tumor cells and not to healthy cells, they detect the edges of the tumor more accurately. I can do it.

Bioharmonophores may be a more effective way to detect tumors than are currently available. They are ideal for diagnosing and treating cancer in clinical practice, and as a result of further research, they uniquely combine features that may ultimately improve patient outcomes. “

Dr. Perikris Pantadis, Principal Investigator, Imperial Biotechnology Division

The findings are published on ACS Nano.

Bioharmonophores are both biocompatible and biodegradable because they are made of peptides, which are the same components as proteins in the body. They are naturally metabolized in the body within 48 hours and are unlikely to pose a long-term health risk.

To investigate accurate tumor detection, researchers first injected malignant cancer cells into zebrafish embryos. This allowed the tumor cells to grow unchecked. Twenty-four hours later, they injected a bioharmonophore modified to target the p32 peptide molecule found specifically in tumor cells. Next, they used imaging techniques at an imperial facility for light microscopy imaging to study how well the modified bioharmonophore detected tumors.

They found that the bioharmonic fore had excellent detection sensitivity. That is, it was attached to certain tumor cells, but not to healthy cells. Fluorescent nanoprobes tend to be less specific. That is, healthy cells can be mistaken for tumor cells and vice versa.

They also found that, unlike fluorescence, bioharmonophores do not “bleach”, that is, they do not lose their ability to emit light over time. In addition, the light emitted by the bioharmonophore was not saturated as was the case with fluorescent nanoprobes. In other words, it became brighter when more light was applied. In this way, the tumor became even clearer.

Dr. Pantadis said: “It is very important that tumor nanoprobes specifically and clearly emphasize cells for the diagnosis of cancer. Our proof-of-concept study shows that a very bright bioharmonic fore will develop cancer in the next few years. It suggests that it could be a powerful tool for diagnosing and targeting treatment. “

Bioharmonofore production is inexpensive, reproducible, scalable, and takes about 2 days at room temperature. They need to be tested in mammals to determine how well the findings translate beyond zebrafish.

Researchers have also learned how to use bioharmonophores to guide surgical intervention during cancer surgery and to generate light of different frequencies that may help kill tumor cells with precision. Is also investigating.

