“Don’t be a fool” when Mask’s mission is over, the governor warns as Utah marks a tough COVID-19 milestone

Salt Lake City — From Just One Year The day the pandemic changed everythingUtah has crossed another tough milestone, but state officials shared hope and optimism as COVID-19 vaccination continues to gain momentum.

Its milestone is 2,000 — to be exact 2,015 — Utahns are now dead from the new coronavirus.

The 23 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health on Thursday exceeded that standard in Beehive. Fifteen of these deaths occurred before February 11, but the cause has not been identified so far.

There are many horrifying anniversaries in this pandemic, but today is always that day for me. Our small team worked 24 hours a day, so I told them to take a break at night. Fifteen minutes later, Steve Starks called me about Rudy (please forgive them the farm words in my text). pic.twitter.com/3n3rC40Ko9 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 11, 2021

In a weekly COVID-19 briefing with the media, Governor Spencer Cox acknowledged Utan, who was “tragicly killed” by the virus.

“Even if it was the first best scenario of this pandemic, it’s still incredibly tragic for us with friends and loved ones who lost their lives,” Cox said. .. “Our heart is directed at you.”

Looking back on last year and that day, March 11, 2020, Cox said, “When it became a reality and things weren’t the same.” That day, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was COVID-19 positive. The next day, the NBA was closed and “and so many other institutions and aspects of our lives began to change,” Cox said.

Thursday also celebrated the first anniversary of the day World Health Organization declares COVID-19 A pandemic with global influence as well as fashion.

The governor thanked Utah’s front-line healthcare professionals for continuing to be “the heroes of this pandemic,” and on the darkest days, “unfortunately, we are very much overwhelmed by the healthcare system. I’m getting closer. ”

However, state officials were optimistic as they continued to report that cases of COVID-19 had peaked and the number of vaccines given to Utahns’ arms was steadily increasing.

As of Thursday, an additional 34,290 vaccines were given. This is the highest number of vaccines per day in the state. The total of the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the state, as well as a single dose of the latest vaccine available from Johnson & Johnson, totaled 936,681.

So far, 79% of the population over the age of 70 has been vaccinated, “this is really grateful and proud,” said Vice-Governor Daedra Henderson. Approximately 64% of Utah between the ages of 65 and 69 also receive at least one dose, and so far 29% between the ages of 50 and 64 have received at least one dose, she said. Utah.

According to Henderson, state officials are “really excited” to reach the milestone of one million vaccinations, which is expected to be achieved in the next few days.

“We feel very optimistic about where we are,” Cox said.

“Don’t make a fool of yourself”

Cox expects all Utines to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from April 1st., 10 days ago A bill passed by the Utah State Legislature will lift the state-wide mask mandate. last week. However, after April 10th, masks will still be required for schools and large gatherings.

In anticipation of that April 10th date, Cox had a strong word for Utahns and urged them to be patient and kind to each other. He also reminded people that even after April 10th, businesses have the “absolute right” to demand masks themselves.

“If you go to business and they require you to wear a mask, don’t yell at the clerk. Don’t yell at the store manager,” Cox said. “Don’t make a fool of yourself just because you don’t want to wear a mask …. If you don’t like it, go shopping somewhere else.”

Cox urged Utahns to “act on your fellow humans.”

“You don’t have to be in a hurry with the people you come in contact with.”

The same is true for others who may be dissatisfied with the company’s approach to social distance.

“On the contrary, if you go to a restaurant and the table is closer than you think, don’t yell at the waitress and say you want someone six feet away,” Cox said. “If I’m at risk and I’m worried about going out and eating at a restaurant, is it okay to take out?”

“We must treat each other with respect, are you okay?” Cox added. “This is not free for everyone. We live in society. We should care for each other. And if we don’t care for others, others Please do not go where you are. “

Cox said sharing “a measure of grace and patience with each other” will be “really important” in the coming weeks and months.

“We are nearing the end of this pandemic. We need some grace and patience with each other,” he said. “Some people want to wear masks longer. Don’t mock or tease them. They’re likely to save their lives and the lives of others.”

For those who have never worn a mask, Cox said, “That’s okay. We don’t have to stack those people. We all made mistakes through this. Our side is wrong. We’ve all criticized others when it turned out. We can do better together. ”

Cox said he “did not love” HB294, a bill that lifted state-wide mask mandates and explained the end of other COVID-19 restrictions, but was a veto-free majority in the House and Senate. Said that it passed both.

“I came up with everything I could,” Cox said through negotiations. “We told them,’See, at least 25,000 people are vaccinated every day and are approaching their immunity … so we have as much as you can give us. It takes days. It was April 10th in the end. “

There is nothing to prevent companies from establishing their own mask requirements. “It’s something you can and should consider,” Cox said.

Cox also told Utahns to “take personal responsibility.” Take precautions if you are worried, at risk, or if you have not been vaccinated. ”

“We are nearing the end. We are vaccinated as much as possible. Please be kind to each other. Please wait patiently with each other,” Cox said. “And show people the wonderful place where Utah lives.”

This week, 18 counties in Utah were classified in the state’s “medium” category. COVID-19 Infection Risk Index.. Of these, Utah, Tooele, Iron, and Sevier counties have switched from “high” to “medium” this week, Cox said.

Although COVID-19 restrictions in these counties will be relaxed, Cox said it is important to remember that “it does not mean that the pandemic is over” in these areas.

“This means that the disease isn’t as widespread as it used to be, so it can be less restricted, but if you’re not careful … the virus can spread rapidly again,” Cox said. Stated. “We certainly don’t want another surge, so still take the necessary precautions.”

Cox said restaurants and bars can be fully opened in these “medium” areas. In other words, “tables appear closer” than counties with high transparency.

number of cases

Utah saw an increase in 646 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 376,973 to date, health ministry officials reported.

Also the state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dan Utah Department of Health Online Dashboard We will start reporting data on COVID-19 variants detected in Utah.

As of Thursday, 33 cases have been reported in Utah, known as the B.1.1.7 variant, or commonly known as the “UK variant,” but have warned that the number will increase, with approximately 30 cases in the next example. Will be added. A day or so.

“Therefore, these numbers, or 70 individuals diagnosed with the mutant, indicate that the UK mutant is spreading here in Utah,” said Dan. “We know that it is more contagious than other variants and causes more serious illness in our young population.”

According to Dan, the good news is that “vaccines are effective against mutants,” and Utah is doing a good job of immunizing its population. “So it’s very important to get the vaccine when it’s available.”

To prevent concerns about the COVID-19 variant, Dan urged Utahns to maintain masking and social distance until vaccination.

The COVID-19 test is ongoing throughout the state, with a 7-day average of positive tests 524 per day. Since Wednesday, 8,139 Utah tests have been conducted and 18,923 tests have been conducted in Utah. Over 2.27 million Utahn have undergone a total of over 3.97 million tests.

The 7-day rolling average of positive rates for these tests is 4.03% if all tests are included in the state’s recommended method calculation, and if multiple individual tests over the last 90 days are excluded. Is 8.44%.

Currently, 167 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak was 15,014.

The latest reported deaths are: