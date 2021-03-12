My BIPOC experience has found a cure for chronic kidney disease

I consider myself lucky. There was only one complication in the physical journey of chronic kidney disease (CKD) from diagnosis to transplantation. However, there are many mountains and valleys on my way through the health care system, and I have come to find my voice.

Due to health problems on both sides of my family, I decided to take an active part in my health. My doctor was interested in all his patients and supported my health plan. I have found that my health insurance covers and does not cover the limited number of professional and institutional options in preventive testing, medication, and networks. Overall, my doctor felt we had a good plan. What we weren’t ready for was the diagnosis of kidney disease. At the annual health checkup, I had a head-to-toe physical examination and a full set of tests. Tests came back and showed that my kidney function was lower than normal and protein was leaking into my urine. My doctor admitted that he didn’t know much about kidney problems and referred me to a nephrologist.

The nephrologist I could see was retired in a year. He informed me that his interest was not in completely caring about my condition, but in his retirement. He wanted to do some further tests, including a kidney biopsy. The term “biopsy” is often heard as a negative word in the black community. A biopsy means something is terribly wrong, and even if it doesn’t count for years or days, the chances of living a quality life are greatly reduced. As a community of colors, we are suspicious because of history and mythology. Many middle-aged and older blacks, especially men, stop care before receiving selective treatment for fear of negative consequences.

The nephrologist explained the procedure for the biopsy procedure, but did not give the specific information he was looking for. Biopsy results showed scarring of the filter in my kidney. There is no explanation for how this happens, but it was said that the disease I had was called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. High doses for nephrologist’s treatment plan Prednisone Wean and eat a low-salt diet for two weeks and the next four weeks. Six weeks later, he was told that his kidney function was in the normal range, but “be aware that this problem may recur.” It went into my medical file as a resolved issue. Future tests related to my kidney monitoring are considered an optional procedure by my insurance.

A few years later, my practitioner noticed a symptom similar to what I had before. He could order a complete test and saw a protein leak in my urine. I was referred to another nephrologist, but my options were limited due to insurance. The new nephrologist performed several more tests and was diagnosed with stage 3 CKD without a biopsy. The nephrologist looked at test results, medical symptoms, and educational background based on age, gender, and race (estimated and stereotyped) rather than looking at individual individuals. I became part of his patient and treatment assembly line. I called it the “trust and obedience” care plan method. Doctors expect your trust and obedience, but don’t mind seeing you as an individual. 20 minutes scheduled, I’m with creatinine Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) level. I was told that my kidneys weren’t working and I needed to place a fistula for dialysis. His care plan included prescribing medications that could slow the progression of CKD before starting dialysis. Neither he nor his staff provided me with written information, so I found myself responsible for my kidney education. With this trust and the plan to follow, I took 16 medications daily. In addition, I had type 2 diabetes and needed frequent insulin injections. Within 18 months, I had transitioned from stage 3 to stage 5 kidney disease. End-stage kidney disease, And was placed on dialysis without a real explanation of how this happened quickly. Stage of CKD There are five CKD stage.. Stage 1 is when there is slight damage but normal kidney function remains — stage 5 is when the kidneys fail. If identified early, disease progression can be prevented or delayed over the years. Unfortunately, many people find that they already have CKD at a later stage after moderate to severe damage. This provides a limited amount of time to plan a kidneyless life. Lab results were provided verbally at the time of booking. I received them in writing after booking, but there was no explanation on how to read or understand the values ​​in my lab. I also didn’t know that there are two types of GFR scores, one for the general public and one for blacks (my result, “GFR African-American Estimates”).

My emphasis was on making a promise to make a fistula for dialysis. The placement of the two fistulas failed and I had a huge out-of-pocket cost. Before I was ordered to place a third fistula, I did my own research and learned about other types of dialysis that could be done at home. I asked about these options and was finally offered a class on dialysis treatment options.After attending the class, I chose to do Peritoneal dialysis (PD).. PD has provided me with a better quality of life. Unfortunately, it turns out that many of the color patients from my nephrologist’s clinic were only offered hemodialysis. My dialysis nurse introduced me to my new normality and clearly explained what to expect during the dialysis procedure. Through discussions, training, and teaching materials, we started PD care and deepened our understanding of kidney disease. I was able to mentally accept the importance of maintaining good health in the hope of becoming a candidate for CKD, dialysis, and transplantation.