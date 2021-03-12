France believes there is no need to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



France will continue to use AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine, the health minister said Thursday after several European countries stopped using it due to concerns about blood clots.

Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations and Italy has suspended jab batches, but Olivier Véran said the French pharmacy had advised him on similar actions. It was.

AstraZeneca urged him to follow the EU drug regulator’s decision that it is still safe to use.

“There is no need to suspend AstraZeneca,” Belan said at a news conference. “The benefits of vaccination at this stage outweigh the risks.”

France is struggling to boost the development of vaccination in the hope of avoiding a third blockade.

Mr Veran said the daily average of new infections appears to be stable across France, but added that the numbers hide large disparities between regions.

He said the main hotspots were Ile de France, including Paris, the northern region of Haut de France, and the southern part of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur.

Currently, the number of daily hospitalizations in intensive care units in the Paris area is so high that there is a risk of exceeding the capacity of the hospital.

Currently, more than 1,000 patients are receiving intensive care in the area, which could reach 1,500 by the end of March. This is a “critical level” and is very close to the worst number seen in the second wave of COVID, Veran said.

Therefore, authorities were preparing to evacuate “tens or hundreds” of intensive care patients from the capital and its suburbs to other areas.

More than 4,000 people nationwide Intensive care, Increased from 3,555 at the beginning of the month.

“The situation is tense and worrisome,” Belan said. “I don’t know when the worst will end or how bad it will be.”

on the other hand, Ministry of Public Health About 20,000 pharmacies will participate in the vaccination drive, he said.

Fire brigades and troops have also been drafted in response to a “national mobilization” call from Prime Minister Jean Castex.

France lags behind Europe’s major neighbors for dosed shots due to lack of doses in dissatisfaction with bureaucracy.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has come into contact with the infected, his ministry has announced. This means he will self-quarantine for next week.

He met with German, Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts on Thursday and with the US climate change mission John Kerry on Wednesday.

France relaxed again on Thursday Travel restrictions For 7 countries other than the European Union.

From January 31st, the government has banned all trips outside the EU without good reason.

But as the pandemic situation changes, “it will no longer be necessary to prove a compelling reason for a round-trip trip to Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Stated.

