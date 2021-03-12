Health
France believes there is no need to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine
France will continue to use AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine, the health minister said Thursday after several European countries stopped using it due to concerns about blood clots.
Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations and Italy has suspended jab batches, but Olivier Véran said the French pharmacy had advised him on similar actions. It was.
AstraZeneca urged him to follow the EU drug regulator’s decision that it is still safe to use.
“There is no need to suspend AstraZeneca,” Belan said at a news conference. “The benefits of vaccination at this stage outweigh the risks.”
France is struggling to boost the development of vaccination in the hope of avoiding a third blockade.
Mr Veran said the daily average of new infections appears to be stable across France, but added that the numbers hide large disparities between regions.
He said the main hotspots were Ile de France, including Paris, the northern region of Haut de France, and the southern part of Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur.
Currently, the number of daily hospitalizations in intensive care units in the Paris area is so high that there is a risk of exceeding the capacity of the hospital.
Currently, more than 1,000 patients are receiving intensive care in the area, which could reach 1,500 by the end of March. This is a “critical level” and is very close to the worst number seen in the second wave of COVID, Veran said.
Therefore, authorities were preparing to evacuate “tens or hundreds” of intensive care patients from the capital and its suburbs to other areas.
More than 4,000 people nationwide Intensive care, Increased from 3,555 at the beginning of the month.
“The situation is tense and worrisome,” Belan said. “I don’t know when the worst will end or how bad it will be.”
on the other hand, Ministry of Public Health About 20,000 pharmacies will participate in the vaccination drive, he said.
Fire brigades and troops have also been drafted in response to a “national mobilization” call from Prime Minister Jean Castex.
France lags behind Europe’s major neighbors for dosed shots due to lack of doses in dissatisfaction with bureaucracy.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has come into contact with the infected, his ministry has announced. This means he will self-quarantine for next week.
He met with German, Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts on Thursday and with the US climate change mission John Kerry on Wednesday.
France relaxed again on Thursday Travel restrictions For 7 countries other than the European Union.
From January 31st, the government has banned all trips outside the EU without good reason.
But as the pandemic situation changes, “it will no longer be necessary to prove a compelling reason for a round-trip trip to Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Stated.
© 2021 AFP
Quote: France suspends AstraZeneca vaccine (March 11, 2021) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-france-astrazeneca-vaccine.html on March 11, 2021 I don’t think it’s necessary
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]