Navajo Nation that enables “soft restart” of some businesses | National

Window Rock, Arizona (AP) —Navajo Nation officials have announced a new public health order that will allow some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions, such as tribal casinos and churches, resulting in a new COVID. -19 Cited a decrease in the number of cases and other conditions for improvement.
The curfew for residents of settlements across Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah remains under another health order. However, residents are no longer required to stay at home, but are encouraged.
Both orders take effect on Monday.
Authorities cited test availability, hospital capacity, and contact tracing as factors for some companies to move to a state where they can resume at 25% capacity, in addition to the reduction of new cases.
“This is not a complete reopening, as some states do,” said tribal President Jonathan Ness on Wednesday. “Instead, this is a carefully crafted soft renewal that contains specific guidelines that will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Companies wishing to reopen must submit their plans to the Navajo Bureau of Economic Development. The marina and park can be reopened by appointment.
The three tribal casinos in northwestern New Mexico and east of Flagstaff can be reopened, but are only available to tribal members and employees. Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise has spent more than $ 1.6 million on equipment, fixtures and training in preparation for the reopening of facilities that have been closed since March last year, said Interim CEO Brian Parrish.
He said all employees were tested for COVID-19 and the casino facilities were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Museums, flea markets, roadside shops, gyms and cinemas are still closed.
The tribe reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases and another death on Wednesday.
The latest figures have pushed the tribal pandemic total to 29,900 confirmed cases and 1,205 known deaths.
Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit