When the birth rate reaches a historic high, the world of “peak twin”, research discovers | Science

According to the first comprehensive survey of twin births around the world, twins can be more common today than at any time in history.

Researchers have analyzed records from more than 100 countries and found that twin births have increased significantly since the 1980s. Currently, 1 in 42 children give birth to twins, which is equivalent to 1.6 million children annually. Studies show that the birth rate of twins worldwide has increased by an average of one-third over the last 40 years.

The latest data suggest that the proportion of twins has peaked in some countries or has fallen from historically highs, so this trend does not continue and the world “peaks”. It may have reached “twin”.

Christiaan Monden, a professor of sociology and demography at Oxford University, said: “In the last 40 to 50 years, the proportion of twins has increased significantly in rich developed countries, which has resulted in more twins than ever before, in a relative and absolute sense. . “

Twins are born naturally when the fertilized egg naturally splits in half to become an identical twin, or when the mother releases two eggs at a time to fertilize both and give birth to an identical twin. Currently, most are born as a result of fertility treatments such as fertility drugs and simultaneous in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos transplanted into the uterus, but for health reasons this practice is recommended in many countries. not.

Although the birth rate of identical twins has changed little over time, Monden and his colleagues have found that naturally pregnant, identical twins and twins born as a result of medically-supported reproduction. It was discovered that (a general term for various fertility treatments) is rising worldwide.

Five-year-old twins Syanda (left) and Andile Bhengu take pictures during the celebration of 21 twins at an elementary school in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Kim Radbrook / EPA

The main factors are increased access to hormone therapy, IVF and other fertility services, as well as postponement of parent-child relationships. The chances of having spontaneous identical twins increase with age and peak at ages 35-39.

Researchers analyzed twin rates in 2010-15 in 165 countries, which cover 99% of the world’s population. For those 112, they examined further birth records from 1980-85. Human reproduction..

Globally, twinning rates have increased from 9 to 12 per 1,000 live births since the 1980s, a situation that varies widely from country to country. The largest increases are seen in North America (71%), Europe (60%), and Asia (32%). In the UK, twinning rates have risen by about 62%, but are believed to have declined since the Human Fertilization and Development Agency (HFEA) launched a campaign to reduce multiple births in 2007. An Oxford study showed a reduction of more than 10%. In only 7 countries during the date surveyed.

In Africa, the proportion of twins naturally born from two separate eggs is high, and studies show that 80% of twins are now born in Africa or Asia.

“The absolute number of twin deliveries has increased everywhere except South America,” Monden said. “In North America and Africa, that number has increased by more than 80%, and in Africa this increase is almost entirely driven by population growth.”

Raj Mathur, Chairman of the British Infertility Society: “In developed countries, I think we have peaked in terms of the proportion of twins from medical intervention.” Photo: Christopher Thomond / Guardian

Raj Mathur, chair of the British Society for Infertility and a gynecological consultant at St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, said: When they give birth to their first child, and both of them will increase the proportion of twins.

“But at the same time, looking at Western Europe, especially the UK and Scandinavian countries, it is very likely that we will notice a lower rate than in 2010 and 2015. The HFEA and UK sectors have achieved a year-once. Was 20%, but now it is about 10%, a year-on-year decrease in multiple fertility rates.

“I think that in developed countries, the rate of twin formation due to medical intervention has peaked, but the spread of IVF in Africa and South America is still quite limited on a per capita basis, and a huge number. There is in vitro fertilization, especially in African infertile people who do not have access to IVF. The challenge is how to spread in vitro fertilization to them without giving them a higher twin rate.

“The majority of twin babies are absolutely fine, but there is no doubt that twin pregnancies carry greater risks to mothers and babies, so if they can be avoided, they should be avoided. We follow. The principles are neatly summarized by the phrase “one at a time,” says Mathur.