Health
When the birth rate reaches a historic high, the world of “peak twin”, research discovers | Science
According to the first comprehensive survey of twin births around the world, twins can be more common today than at any time in history.
Researchers have analyzed records from more than 100 countries and found that twin births have increased significantly since the 1980s. Currently, 1 in 42 children give birth to twins, which is equivalent to 1.6 million children annually. Studies show that the birth rate of twins worldwide has increased by an average of one-third over the last 40 years.
The latest data suggest that the proportion of twins has peaked in some countries or has fallen from historically highs, so this trend does not continue and the world “peaks”. It may have reached “twin”.
Christiaan Monden, a professor of sociology and demography at Oxford University, said: “In the last 40 to 50 years, the proportion of twins has increased significantly in rich developed countries, which has resulted in more twins than ever before, in a relative and absolute sense. . “
Twins are born naturally when the fertilized egg naturally splits in half to become an identical twin, or when the mother releases two eggs at a time to fertilize both and give birth to an identical twin. Currently, most are born as a result of fertility treatments such as fertility drugs and simultaneous in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos transplanted into the uterus, but for health reasons this practice is recommended in many countries. not.
Although the birth rate of identical twins has changed little over time, Monden and his colleagues have found that naturally pregnant, identical twins and twins born as a result of medically-supported reproduction. It was discovered that (a general term for various fertility treatments) is rising worldwide.
The main factors are increased access to hormone therapy, IVF and other fertility services, as well as postponement of parent-child relationships. The chances of having spontaneous identical twins increase with age and peak at ages 35-39.
Researchers analyzed twin rates in 2010-15 in 165 countries, which cover 99% of the world’s population. For those 112, they examined further birth records from 1980-85. Human reproduction..
Globally, twinning rates have increased from 9 to 12 per 1,000 live births since the 1980s, a situation that varies widely from country to country. The largest increases are seen in North America (71%), Europe (60%), and Asia (32%). In the UK, twinning rates have risen by about 62%, but are believed to have declined since the Human Fertilization and Development Agency (HFEA) launched a campaign to reduce multiple births in 2007. An Oxford study showed a reduction of more than 10%. In only 7 countries during the date surveyed.
In Africa, the proportion of twins naturally born from two separate eggs is high, and studies show that 80% of twins are now born in Africa or Asia.
“The absolute number of twin deliveries has increased everywhere except South America,” Monden said. “In North America and Africa, that number has increased by more than 80%, and in Africa this increase is almost entirely driven by population growth.”
Raj Mathur, chair of the British Society for Infertility and a gynecological consultant at St. Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, said: When they give birth to their first child, and both of them will increase the proportion of twins.
“But at the same time, looking at Western Europe, especially the UK and Scandinavian countries, it is very likely that we will notice a lower rate than in 2010 and 2015. The HFEA and UK sectors have achieved a year-once. Was 20%, but now it is about 10%, a year-on-year decrease in multiple fertility rates.
“I think that in developed countries, the rate of twin formation due to medical intervention has peaked, but the spread of IVF in Africa and South America is still quite limited on a per capita basis, and a huge number. There is in vitro fertilization, especially in African infertile people who do not have access to IVF. The challenge is how to spread in vitro fertilization to them without giving them a higher twin rate.
“The majority of twin babies are absolutely fine, but there is no doubt that twin pregnancies carry greater risks to mothers and babies, so if they can be avoided, they should be avoided. We follow. The principles are neatly summarized by the phrase “one at a time,” says Mathur.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]