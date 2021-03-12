Uncontrolled hypertension in many patients

Blood pressure can be measured through a professional arm cuff. (Stock, Getty Images)

Studies show that hypertension is thought to be suppressed in just under two in five patients in the United Kingdom.

About one-third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure Or high blood pressure occurs when the force of blood against the arterial wall rises dangerously.

If left untreated, high blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, but medication can reduce the potential for life-threatening complications by up to 50%.

To better understand how national blood pressure is controlled Oxford University scientists have analyzed nearly 500,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The results show that only 38% of people treated for high blood pressure control the condition.



High blood pressure rarely causes symptoms and is most often diagnosed during routine examinations.

High blood pressure can be treated with medication and lifestyle choices such as smoking cessation and salt reduction.

Oxford scientists said that in many cases, allegedly “undiagnosed or improperly treated,” 40 km (24.8 miles) from 22 rating centers in England, Wales and Scotland from 2006 to 2010. ) We analyzed participants in the UK Biobank study who lived within.

The team explained factors that can affect a person’s blood pressure, such as alcohol intake, weight, and physical activity level.

Of the more than 450,000 participants, more than half (56%) had hypertension, 47% of whom were undiagnosed.

Almost one-third (27%) of people who know high blood pressure did not take medication to combat high blood pressure.

Of the total number of participants, scientists focused on about 99,000 people with high blood pressure who were diagnosed with this condition seven years ago on average.

Over one in ten (14%) of these participants were taking three or more medications to combat high blood pressure.

The results further show that just under 2 (38%) of the 5 participants who took hypertension-lowering drugs control their condition.

Controlled blood pressure was defined as systolic measurements <140 mmHg and diastolic values ​​<90 mmHg.

Systolic blood pressure is the force by which the heart pumps blood around the body, 140 mmHg is considered high, and 90 mmHg to 120 mmHg is “ideal.”

Diastolic blood pressure is defined as resistance to blood flow in a blood vessel. High readings are above 90mmHg, but ideal numbers range from 60mmHg to 80mmHg.

Oxford results further indicate that one in five (21%) of hypertensive participants was not treated “appropriately.”

Almost 4% had systolic blood pressure measurements of at least 180 mmHg or diastolic blood pressure readings of 110 mmHg or higher, despite being on medication.

Blood pressure control was found to be worse in men, ages 60 and older, heavy drinkers, obese, or black ethnic participants.

Income of less than £ 18,000 ($ 25,113) per year, “low education”, or manual labor work was also associated with poor blood pressure control.

Perhaps surprisingly, smoking, a risk factor for hypertension, was associated with a 24% higher hypertension control rate. Scientists have applied this to individuals who are receiving intensive treatment to reduce their risk of heart disease.

Arrhythmias, migraine headaches, anxiety, diabetes and depression were also associated with blood pressure control.

“The presence of comorbidities was probably associated with higher control potential for more frequent interactions with the health care system and / or proper management of people at greater cardiovascular risk.” Scientists wrote in the journal Open heart..

“Further research is needed to understand barriers [high blood pressure] The underlying mechanism of control and relationships between [it] Comorbidities not associated with increase [cardiovascular disease] Danger. “

Scientists emphasized that they rely on participants to self-report their underlying health and prescription. Biobank also does not list how individuals comply with medication or healthcare appointments.