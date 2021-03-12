Poor areas are unlikely to deploy jabs to all vulnerable residents, official data show

Some of England’s poorest regions have fallen behind in the competition to vaccinate their vulnerable people, and official data show a link between deprivation and slow uptake. Covid-19 jab..









Covid-19 vaccination at the Science Museum in London (Photo: Victoria Jones / PA)





NHS statistics also Different ethnic groups About one-third of whites are vaccinated, compared to one-quarter from Asia and less than one-fifth of black residents in the United Kingdom.

Over 23 million people across the UK There was at least one vaccinationIncludes about 9 out of 10 people over the age of 60. The number of second doses has begun to increase sharply, with nearly 100,000 recorded on Thursday.

However, detailed data published by the NHS England suggest that the deployment has been uneven. As of March 7, in some areas (mainly the wealthy areas of England), Stratford-on-Avon led 97.8%, well above 95% of the population over the age of 60.

Others Much behind Less than 80% of people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated at least once. London has been particularly severely affected, but the capital’s population estimates are in other regions, as many residents are believed to have left to return to their home countries or stay with their families during a pandemic. Other parts of the UK that are considered less accurate than.

Of the bottom five-fifth areas of vaccination coverage, half are also classified by the government as one of England’s 20% of the most underprivileged areas. They include Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenum (76.2 percent), Luton (80.2 percent) and Nottingham (82.5 percent), who were vaccinated by 66.3 percent over the age of 60.

Experts say public health messages are unlikely to reach less fortunate areas, and intake of other vaccines, such as vaccines for childhood illness, will also change based on family income. Communities that are most in need of health intervention are least likely to have access to them.

According to NHS data, the percentage of “white British” who received the first dose of the vaccine is just under 33%. Twenty-four percent of Asians have jabs, 19% are black, and 16% are mixed-race. The numbers are not adjusted for age. That is, it does not take into account the fact that non-white British are likely to be young on average.

A spokesperson for the NHS said: “Thanks to the efforts of our staff, the largest and fastest immunization program in NHS history is progressing rapidly and evenly prevents all people in the priority group set up by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). Inoculation is provided.).

“People can now choose to get jabs from more than 1,500 sites nationwide, including mosques and local pop-up clinics, which clinicians and local councils can choose from black, Asian, and ethnic minority communities. We keep in touch with people and others. We are more hesitant to accept NHS’s free and universal vaccination offers. “

According to a study conducted in Cheshire and Merseyside, ethnic minority people living in poorer areas are more likely to hesitate to the coronavirus vaccine than people in richer areas.

In the poorest areas, one-third said they were reluctant to take jabs.

One GP, Dr. Large Kumar, said: “It is very clear that deprivation and higher levels of deprivation affect the way the population thinks about vaccination itself.”

With regulatory advice, homeless people, including rough sleepers, have been added to the vaccine priority list.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: