Can Vaccinated People Travel or Will the Vaccine Reduce Infections When the State Can Open?
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, said he was optimistic about where the country was and said the pandemic was heading in a positive direction.
The following topics were taken up by Jha at a press conference on Thursday. The question can be paraphrased.
Can vaccinated people travel?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet updated travel guidance for vaccinated people. This is a move that Jha disagrees with.
“For now, I think people who need to travel and are fully vaccinated can, but they need to keep wearing face masks and continue all public health measures,” Jha said. Says.
Ja said people can think of summer travel as “relatively comfortable and safe.”
When will the vaccine supply meet the demand?
Supply of federal coronavirus vaccines remains well below demand, especially in Massachusetts. Ja said it would change soon.
“Someday in April, it will turn to a point where supply and demand are about equal,” Jha said.
Then, towards early May, according to Jha, supply will be even greater than demand, urging the state to adjust its distribution capacity.
When does the state need to start reopening?
The state is moving at its own pace of resumption by removing mask obligations and lifting capacity restrictions.
“This is not the moment to do that,” Jha said. The infection rate is still high and endangered people are waiting for the vaccine.
However, he said it is feasible to slowly withdraw restrictions four to six weeks after the more vulnerable population has been vaccinated.
What about the coronavirus variants?
Coronavirus variants that are distributed worldwide are more contagious and can threaten our progress.
However, the vaccine still proves to be effective against mutants. By the end of this month, Jha said the predominant strain in the United States was the first confirmed strain in the United Kingdom and was 40-70% more contagious.
“I think you’ll see bumps in the case, but you don’t see big spikes in the case,” Jha said, adding that this is another reason the state shouldn’t reopen too soon.
“I’m going to stop the worst. You may see bumps, but nothing catastrophic,” he added.
Does the coronavirus vaccine reduce infection?
Okay. Jha said there is ample evidence that vaccinated people are much less likely to spread the coronavirus, but we don’t know how much.
Jha said it could be about 80%. “That is, when vaccinated, they are doing it not only for themselves, but for others, but they can probably be a little contagious.”
Overall, Jha said it was an optimistic time, “this year will be a much better year, a much better summer, and a much better autumn.”
