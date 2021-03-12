Kentucky Researchers and COVID-19 Vaccine Competition

Some people called it a scientific miracle. But the development of three vaccines against the new coronavirus is only in less than a year – science. The incredible effort behind these successful vaccines was helped by Lexington researchers, including the University of Kentucky.

As a research university, many UK faculty members have applied their knowledge to help fight this new disease. However, the Clinical and Translational Science Center in particular has contributed to the pandemic effort by becoming the leader of three regional trial sites for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Originating from the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, this vaccine is a single-dose shot that does not have the same refrigeration requirements as other vaccines. The partnership with Baptist Health Lexington, Norton and the University of Kentucky was the world’s largest registration site with 890 local volunteers.

The results of this study of 43,000 people worldwide showed that the Janssen vaccine provides complete protection from hospitalization and death. Vaccines averaged 86% for severe illness, with an overall efficacy rate of 72% in the United States and 64% in South Africa.

The British trial first began looking for volunteers in November 2020. Dr. Richard Greenberg of the United Kingdom was a Principal Investigator along with Dr. David Doherty of Baptist Health Lexington and Dr. Paul Schultz of Norton Healthcare and Mobile. The three attended a press conference on the interim results of the trial on Friday, February 26.

The Janssen vaccine was being reviewed by the FDA at the time to see if it met the requirements for an emergency use authorization. With over 40 years of experience with infectious diseases, Greenberg was optimistic about the potential for approval of the Janssen vaccine.

“Once approved, it took a lot of effort and we were so successful in collecting the data to make this happen, which added meaning to all of us,” says Greenberg.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received an emergency permit the next day and began distribution nationwide. Kentucky expected to receive 30,000 doses last week. The researchers said the Janssen vaccine was “more tolerated” than the other vaccines, and study participants reported fewer side effects after dose administration.

“In our trial, there were at least no cases of anaphylaxis. Only about 9% had a fever and very few had a severe fever. Therefore, this is a very safe vaccine. And we are all three vaccines, and we are fortunate to have all three vaccines available during the pandemic stage, “said Dougherty. No deaths were recorded throughout the study.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Janssen vaccine has been studied in countries such as South Africa and Brazil. In South Africa and Brazil, variants of COVID-19 are already prevalent and can be more contagious and deadly. Greenberg said the Janssen vaccine being tested in these countries may be the reason why it is less effective than other vaccines.

“It is difficult to compare efficacy as the timelines and COVID rates in all countries where this study was conducted rose beyond that time frame in the Johnson & Johnson study, putting great pressure on the vaccine. “Dougherty said. “I think the most important thing is that there were no hospitalizations and deaths in the vaccine sector, including South Africa and Brazil.”

The data show that the vaccine has activity against the mutant, as Greenberg said that 95% of the South African isolates studied in Janssen were mutants.

“And it worked well in Brazil, where another variety is on the market. Obviously, the vaccines are slightly different, and the response to different strains may be different,” Greenberg said. He added that all three vaccines are excellent vaccines and you need to get one when you qualify.

Although the Johnson-end-Johnson vaccine is less effective than other vaccines, the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can achieve vaccination at a much faster rate than the currently available double-dose vaccines.

“Therefore, from an impact standpoint, all doses given to you, all doses manufactured and distributed are vaccinated people, not two doses per person. I think it’s very important to keep it in mind, “said Doherty. During the press conference, Greenberg said Johnson and Johnson had trucks to deliver doses to the CDC stockpile in preparation for approval. The company wants 100 million doses by the summer.

Another advantage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that it is easy to transport and does not require deep refrigeration.

“It will not only make the vaccine more accessible to the countryside, but it will also make it mobile for people to go out and enter areas like nursing homes where they cannot get the vaccine. I have to go, “Greenberg said. Its accessibility has the potential to change the global vaccine deployment needed to combat pandemics.

“If we don’t vaccinate the world, we will continue to develop variants around the world and penetrate the US border,” Doherty said.

Hoping for the success of the Janssen vaccine, the research group is already exploring new goals for the future of people in and around Kentucky.

“I would also like to mention that we look forward to doing pediatric versions of these studies in the future, and we are also planning a campus study using one of the vaccines,” Greenberg said. Says. “So this really took us on a great path and gave us a national notoriety. And it brought us some very exciting projects, which made a difference. Let’s do it. “

Greenberg and the CCTS team will enroll up to 200 Lexington adults in a study to see if two doses of the Janssen vaccine are more effective than one.