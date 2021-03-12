British variant of COVID-19 cases found in St. Joseph County | Coronavirus

A case of COVID-19 caused by a South Bend — British variant was confirmed in St. Joseph County, health officials said Thursday.
The Indiana Department of Health is conducting continuous surveillance tests of positive COVID-19 samples in the state to determine the proportion of cases caused by mutant strains.
In a news release, county health officials said there was no difference in the recommended clinical treatment or palliative strategies for COVID-19. Authorities emphasize that wearing masks, increasing social distance, and washing hands are ways to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
All COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be effective against the B.1.1.7 mutant. Authorities are calling on everyone to sign up for and obtain the COVID-19 vaccine to limit the effects of the COVID-19 mutant.
According to the CDC website, a UK variant was identified in the fall of 2020.
This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. It was first detected in the United States at the end of December and has since been detected in many countries around the world.
In January, the CDC said a British expert reported that this variant might be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants of the virus. Further research is needed to confirm.
Studies suggest that antibodies produced by vaccination recognize these mutants, according to the CDC.
