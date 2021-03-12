Health
Pollen can increase the risk of Covid-19 even in non-allergic patients, but don’t worry.
- A new study investigated the relationship between daily pollen levels and SARS-CoV-2 infection rates.
- Pollen data was collected from 31 countries in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
- The results show that high pollen counts can increase the risk of Covid-19, but you need to make an outlook.
Exposure to pollen can increase the risk of developing Covid-19 and is not just a problem for people with allergies.New research Was announced in PNAS Revealed.
The survey results are based on data from 130 sites in 31 countries (including South Africa) and 5 continents. In the article conversationCo-author, plant physiologist Professor Luis Jiska, said that he and his co-authors show how pollen reacts to respiratory viruses such as the common cold virus and rhinovirus, regardless of individual allergies. The state described earlier that it can be suppressed.
Based on these test results, the team could do the same for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, which has already infected more than 118 million people worldwide. I hypothesized that there is.
The team wanted to see in a global study how the number of new Covid-19 infections would change as pollen levels rise and fall in these 31 countries. They found that, on average, about 44% of fluctuations in Covid case rates were associated with pollen exposure and often had a synergistic effect on humidity and temperature.
“This exposure to pollen is not just a problem for people with hay fever. It is generally a reaction to pollen,” Jiska warned in his article.
Professor Jonny Peter, Head of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the University of Cape Town Groote Schuur Hospital, talks to Health24 about the importance of engaging in South African research, avoiding misunderstandings, and looking at these findings. Did. ..
Factors to consider
South Africa has seven pollen data monitoring sites nationwide, but the survey used data from only three sites (Cape Town, Kimberley, and Durban). This is because the survey period was from January to April 2020, but due to the blockade, some sites did not have complete pollen data available towards the end of this period, he said. Peter explained.
An important factor to consider when looking at data for countries in the Southern Hemisphere is that the pollen (spring-summer) season has not begun. This means that at the time of data collection, there is actually less pollen. The seasons of these countries.
European countries, on the other hand, were experiencing pollen seasons when the data were collected. “Especially in that context, it indicates that there was some delay between pollen growth and infection rates, and perhaps a small percentage of infection rate fluctuations (15-20%) were pollen levels. May be due to the high, “says Peter.
“But what’s interesting is that a lot of pollen in the nasal cells seems to correlate with the fact that it can affect part of the immune response.” In other words, it’s a viral infection. He added that it can interfere with your immune system’s ability to fight.
Further prospects for SA
Another important aspect to keep in mind is that researchers’ results are based on very high levels of pollen – over 100g per cubic meter of air.
“And that danger zone occurs throughout South Africa during the peak of the grass season, and perhaps the peak of the tree season, only about six weeks a year. In Cape Town, this could be August. It may take a little from late September to October. “
Number of pollen last week He pointed out that Kimberley and Bloemfontein showed high pollen levels, but were still below the thresholds shown in this paper.
Pollen is not the only factor
High pollen levels may be a factor that can affect the number of Covid-19 infections, but Peter emphasized that it is not the only factor.
The author of the study wrote: “Our results show that co-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (via other infected human carriers) and aerial pollen may promote viral infection under” favorable “weather conditions. I have made it clear. It makes sense to inform the general public about this risk, but wording should be considered very well to avoid misunderstandings and cause panic. ”
Peter added: “The take-out message, which is a common take-out message in the heavy spring season, is that people are more vulnerable to respiratory virus infections when pollen levels are very high, and this is also seen in other viruses. And this paper actually shows that the same is probably true for Covid.
“But that doesn’t mean Covid won’t spread at other times … This study shows a small but measurable link here, and what we’re talking about happens at the height of the pollen season. I am. “
The authors also found that there was no risk of Covid-19 infection without direct contact with pollen.
Critical level of monitoring
The authors further advised: “On the other hand, the widespread dissemination of the potentially disastrous effects of simultaneous exposure to viruses and pollen should be communicated urgently and clearly. Airborne pollen exposure is unavoidable, so the following to high-risk groups: You need to be informed that you should wear a particle filter mask during the pollen season, especially in the spring. “
Therefore, the results show the importance of paying attention to monitoring pollen levels in different parts of the country. Therefore, if pollen levels are very high, you can send alerts to different cities to indicate that you are at high risk for all respiratory virus infections. Peter said.
Precautions to take
“Studies have shown that wearing a face mask can reduce pollen-related allergies for allergic patients, so wearing a mask can prevent a lot of pollen from being sucked into the nose. There is no doubt that we can do it, “said Peter. Also, wearing a face mask applies to everyone, as the results of the new study have nothing to do with whether or not they are allergic.
There are also the following important general measures that apply during the pollen season:
- Exercise outdoors at the lowest pollen levels: before dawn, late in the afternoon, and in the evening.
- Pay attention to the time you leave the laundry on the line. Pollen settles on clothing during drying.
- Plan indoor activities when pollen levels are high.
- Stay indoors on windy days. If you go outside, wipe your clothes thoroughly before entering the house.
- Keep the windows closed on days when there is a lot of pollen.
Read | 9 Things You May Not Know About Hyperallergenic Weeds Invading SA
Read | SA pollen counts are increasing and can affect people who normally do not have hay fever
See | Can “too clean” cause allergies?
Image: Getty
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]