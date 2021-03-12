Anchor Ambernogle shares experience added to a new group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin





Madison (WKOW)- It opened the door to pregnant people, including myself, when state health officials announced a new group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin from March 29. I was thrilled to hear that I had the opportunity to protect myself, my baby, and my family from the virus. But I asked a lot of questions. Is the vaccine safe during pregnancy? Is there a risk to my baby? I immediately called the doctor and spent a day studying. What I found was the peace of mind that vaccination was safe for me and my family, but each situation is different and I need to discuss my options with my doctor. UnityPoint Health-Meriter shares incredibly helpful handouts with patients answering questions about the benefits and risks of vaccines for pregnant people. This has eliminated a lot of confusion for me. According to the information, pregnant COVID patients are five times more likely to be infected with the intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilator than non-pregnant COVID patients. Preterm birth is common in pregnant people with severe COVID.Pregnant people are more likely to die of COVID than non-pregnant people

COVID of the same year. Vaccines can provide protection from it. The mRNA COVID vaccine prevents about 95% of COVID infections. It is also important to note that the mRNA COVID vaccine cannot give you COVID. They do not have a live virus and there is no evidence that they are harmful to pregnant people. In terms of risk, the vaccine has not been tested in pregnant or lactating people, and health officials do not know if the vaccine will work well in pregnant people. However, the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Association strongly recommends making the COVID vaccine available to pregnant individuals, and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology should not withhold the COVID vaccine from pregnant individuals. Is recommended. We also discussed with Dr. William Hartman of UW Health about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant and lactating people at the Getting Answers Special of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are no clear recommendations, but each person should weigh their risks and benefits with their doctor or family member. For me, there are many things to consider. Not only are I trying to protect my baby and myself, but my 2-year-old son has congenital heart disease, which can increase the risk of serious complications from COVID. With all that I have learned, I am grateful for the opportunity to have this additional layer of protection for all of us through the vaccine, and I am planning my appointment.

