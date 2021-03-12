Health
Children holding a vaccine trial for the COVID-19 variant in South Africa
The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will be one of four sites in the United States. Vaccine booster clinical trial Authorities confirmed Thursday for a COVID-19 variant that occurred in South Africa.
ClinicalTrials.gov, a registry of clinical trials conducted by the National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health, has announced its site. In the overview it published About a vaccine study developed by Moderna for a mutant known as B.1.351.
B.1.351 variant etc. It spreads more easily and can dodge some treatments and / or immunity, leaving more Americans threatened with vaccination.
The Cincinnati Children’s Gambling Vaccine Research Center has become an important location for COVID-19 vaccine trials throughout the pandemic. Researchers at the center are leading a trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer in both adults and children. They also led the trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Together, these trials enrolled more than 1,200 large Cincinnati residents.
According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the Moderna variant booster study has two groups or cohorts, both involving adults. Cohort 1 includes 60 people who have already been vaccinated twice with COVID-19. Cohort 2 is non-pregnant, 18-55 years old, unvaccinated, not infected with COVID-19, and has no underlying illness that may increase the risk of serious illness Includes about 150 men or women. ..
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Cincinnati Children’s Trial can go to the Gambling Vaccine Research Center Sign up online..
Vaccine tracker:Where and how to find shots in the Cincinnati region
Moderna confirmed that the original COVID-19 vaccine provides Neutralizing activity against mutants.. However, in a news release, biotechnology companies are “carefully” considering booster strategies that include mutant-specific vaccines to be tested.
Ohio and Kentucky have identified other variants of COVID-19, Neither state reports a case of B.1.351 Thursday variant.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are no signs that South African variants are more deadly than others, but experts say it is possible. Spread more easily And soon. B.1.351 was found in 21 states, with 91 cases as of Thursday.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the NIH, is sponsoring this study.
COVID19 vaccine: Kentucky provides access to more people with medical problems, but keeps smokers out
The other three sites are the Emory Vaccine Center-Hope Clinic in Decatur, Georgia. Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program in Nashville. According to ClincalTrials.gov, Kaiser Permanente Washington Institute for Health – Seattle Vaccines and Infectious Diseases.
