It’s time to sort out your blood pressure.Here are 7 expert-approved tips

2 mins ago

A new study suggests that hypertension is not suppressed in 3 of 5 UK cases. And it’s time to do something about it.

This problem, also known as hypertension, is a major preventable risk factor for death from cardiovascular disease, affecting more than 1.3 billion people worldwide and causing about half of all strokes and heart attacks. I have.

Riding on it must be a priority for all of us. When a person’s blood pressure becomes too high, it can put pressure on organs such as blood vessels, heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes.

In the long run, it can increase the risk of serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.

Despite the immediate availability of cheap medications to treat high blood pressure, many are “undiagnosed or undertreated,” the researchers said. According to the NHS, about one-third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure, but many are unaware of it.

Published in Online journal OpenHeart We investigated how well blood pressure is controlled among people between the ages of 40 and 69 who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure in the United Kingdom and are taking medication to treat it.

Using data from UK Biobank’s baseline survey, a large population-based survey of 500,000 people aged 40-69 in England, Scotland and Wales between 2006 and 2010, 56% had high blood pressure. It turned out to be. It was over 140/90 mmHg.

In context, the ideal blood pressure is usually considered to be between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg.

