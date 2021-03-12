It’s time to sort out your blood pressure.Here are 7 expert-approved tips

A new study suggests that hypertension is not suppressed in 3 of 5 UK cases. And it’s time to do something about it.

This problem, also known as hypertension, is a major preventable risk factor for death from cardiovascular disease, affecting more than 1.3 billion people worldwide and causing about half of all strokes and heart attacks. I have.

Riding on it must be a priority for all of us. When a person’s blood pressure becomes too high, it can put pressure on organs such as blood vessels, heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes.

In the long run, it can increase the risk of serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.

Despite the immediate availability of cheap medications to treat high blood pressure, many are “undiagnosed or undertreated,” the researchers said. According to the NHS, about one-third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure, but many are unaware of it.

Published in Online journal OpenHeart We investigated how well blood pressure is controlled among people between the ages of 40 and 69 who have been diagnosed with high blood pressure in the United Kingdom and are taking medication to treat it.

Using data from UK Biobank’s baseline survey, a large population-based survey of 500,000 people aged 40-69 in England, Scotland and Wales between 2006 and 2010, 56% had high blood pressure. It turned out to be. It was over 140/90 mmHg.

In context, the ideal blood pressure is usually considered to be between 90/60 mmHg and 120/80 mmHg.

Almost half (47%) of people with high blood pressure were unaware of their condition, and only two in five middle-aged people treated for high blood pressure controlled it.

If you’re worried about your blood pressure, or want to know what reading is, you can buy a home sphygmomanometer from most pharmacies and large supermarkets.

Alternatively, talk to your GP, nurse, or local pharmacist. In the UK, it is recommended that all adults over the age of 40 check their blood pressure at least every 5 years.

“There isn’t always an explanation for the cause of high blood pressure, but most people develop high blood pressure because of their diet, lifestyle, or medical condition,” said Chloe MacArthur, senior heart nurse at the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Stated. , Tell HuffPost UK.

High blood pressure also develops in the family and can worsen with age.

As research suggests, drugs are an important tool for reducing high blood pressure, but lifestyle changes can also help lower blood pressure. Here, MacArthur shares tips on how to start lowering that reading.

Regular physical activity

Your heart is muscle and regular physical activity can strengthen it. MacArthur explains that the stronger the heart, the less work it pumps and the better the pressure in the blood vessels.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of intense intensity activity per week. Not enough ideas? Try walking fast, biking, dancing, doubling tennis, pushing lawnmowers, climbing stairs several times, hiking, jogging, running, skipping rope, and even roller blades.

Reduce salt

Everyone knows that a healthy, balanced diet is better than a diet high in fat, sugar, and salt. A diet rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables is also great news for blood pressure. One of the most notable changes is the reduction in the amount of salt consumed.

MacArthur warns that too much salt in the diet can retain excess water in the bloodstream and increase blood pressure.

Eat more beetroot

A lesser-known way to lower blood pressure is beetroot. “”Past research With BHF funding, beetroot and leafy vegetables have been found to be excellent sources of inorganic nitrates that are highly effective in lowering and maintaining blood pressure, “says MacArthur.

The secret for anyone who wants to include nitrates in their diet is not to boil the vegetables, but to steam, roast, and drink them with a smoothie.

Quit cigs

Cardiac nurses point out that smoking cessation is “one of the most important steps you can take” to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.Thought Nicotine in such products can narrow your blood vesselsThis can make your heart beat faster and increase your blood pressure.

Reduce liquor

We all know that we should drink less than 14 units of alcohol per week. This is 6 pints of beer or 10 glasses of low-strength wine. If you are drinking less and your blood pressure is still high, try to reduce it further if possible. Instead, choose a less strong liquor or replace the pint glass with a half pint.

It’s not clear why alcohol raises blood pressure, but we know that reducing alcohol is important to prevent it from spiked.I also found research Medication and exercise A great way to fight alcohol-induced hypertension.

Avoid coffee

According to the NHS, drinking four or more cups of coffee a day can increase blood pressure, so people with high blood pressure should also be reduced. Instead, switch your afternoon beer to a glass of water. You will feel better and have a good night’s sleep.

dosage

Lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to control blood pressure, so medication may also be needed. Common blood pressure medications include ACE inhibitors, angiotensin 2 receptor blockers (ARBs), calcium channel blockers, diuretics, beta blockers, and alpha blockers. Some people may need multiple types to control their blood pressure.

“The reasons doctors recommend taking blood pressure is not just that it’s a little high, it can be low enough due to lifestyle changes, or it can increase blood pressure, such as coronary artery disease or diabetes. There may be other health problems. Risk of heart and cardiovascular disease, “says MacArthur.