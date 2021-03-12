California leaders promote one-shot vaccine to resume

Connect with us

California officials say what would happen in the most populous state in the United States if millions of people were vaccinated and the year-long life-changing rally and business restrictions were phased out. thinking about.

When authorities designed a four-layer yellow to purple system in California last summer, the green to determine if people could eat indoors, watch a movie, or get together with friends. The layer was not included. Post-pandemic normality was far away. Currently, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration is preparing to add it.

California Secretary of Health and Welfare Dr. Mark Garry said Thursday, “The chances of hitting that green layer are probably earlier than some of us thought when we were watching summer and autumn. “.

State authorities rely on complex formulas, including the spread of the virus, to determine which activities are restricted in each county.

However, the green designation does not mean “go” to everything. Garry said such labels still mean wearing a mask and physically separated. In an interview, he provided more detailed information about what restrictions would be maintained, or provided immunization thresholds that the state hopes to meet to enable such a future. Refused to do.

Earlier Thursday, state public health director Dr. Thomas Aragon predicted that California could achieve herd immunity when about 75% of the population was vaccinated, but it could change if the virus mutates. there is.

Being optimistic enough for authorities to discuss Green Tier publicly puts California in a dramatically different location than it was weeks ago during the state’s worst surge. Currently, case rates, hospitalizations and deaths are on the decline, and vaccinations are on the rise.

On Thursday, Ghaly and other officials, including surgeon general Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, publicly received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on sites in Los Angeles and Auckland to promote its safety and efficacy. .. The One Short J & J Vaccine has recently received an emergency use authorization from the federal government.

California’s single-shot vaccine supply is currently limited, but authorities are keen to build confidence in it, especially in the black and Latino communities. The state recently said that the county could open faster if more people in vulnerable areas were vaccinated.

Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine require two doses, but J & J requires only one dose. Public health officials say it provides strong immunity, but some people are hesitant to worry that it is not as protective as others.

“What came to my mind when the vaccine came into my arms was to hug my mother again, and I don’t think there were too many Californians since the pandemic began,” he said. Black Burke Harris said.

Cornelia Stevens was one of the dozens of residents on the Los Angeles site. As a member of the California National Guard, she received an email Wednesday night informing her that the service was eligible for the vaccine.

“I was waiting for my turn. I didn’t expect my time to come so soon,” Stevens, 50.

Under the new reopening plan, the county can easily move from the most restrictive purple layer to the lower red layer if two million vaccinations are given to residents of California’s most unfavorable zip code. With 4 million doses in these areas, the transition to oranges is easy.

When authorities established the system in August, Newsom said it was premature to anticipate the Green Tier, which signals “things will return to their original state.” The Democratic governor said Wednesday that authorities had been working on Green Tier for months “in anticipation of this bright light at the end of this tunnel.”

Almost half of the state’s 58 counties are out of the strictest limits, and major counties such as Los Angeles and Orange are expected to do so soon, with indoor dining restrictions and cinema and gym reopening. Los Angeles County said it expects to qualify for Red Tier next Monday-Wednesday, the most populous state in the state with 10 million residents.

Also on Thursday, the state announced new rules for bars and breweries. And if they didn’t provide food, most were closed. Starting Saturday, non-meal breweries and distilleries can be opened outdoors with layers of purple and red. According to state guidance, both patrons as well as the winery should make reservations, limit their stay to 90 minutes, and service should end by 8 pm. Bars that do not serve meals cannot open up to the orange layer.

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, said the state has reason to be cautiously optimistic. But she is worried that the state’s plans to accelerate the reopening are “too aggressive.”

On Monday, an estimated 4.4 million people with certain serious and high-risk medical conditions or disabilities will be vaccinated. They don’t have to submit any paperwork, but they are asked to sign self-certification that they meet the criteria, the state public health department announced Thursday.

The state has also announced that people who work or live in detention centers, prisons, homeless shelters and other meetinghouses will be newly qualified, as will public transport workers and commercial aviation airport workers.

According to Bibin’s Domingo, this additional eligibility can lead to log jams if supply remains restricted. At the same time, she said California must focus on vaccination of underprivileged areas to reduce the likelihood of future outbreaks.

“Frankly, I’m worried that the true positive and hard drive view towards the opening at a slightly easier threshold may not work as we all want,” she said. It was.

