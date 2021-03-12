Can I see my grandchildren because I have been vaccinated? This is the CDC guidance. | Coronavirus vaccine

More Grandparents in Louisiana Are Vaccinated Daily CoronavirusThe question now is when can I see my grandchildren?

About 50% of people over the age of 70 in Louisiana Fully vaccinatedAccording to Times Picayune | New Orleans advocates analysis of state health data. So what does that mean for a family gathering? If I am fully vaccinated, is it safe to visit with my unvaccinated children and grandchildren?

The CDC has updated its guidance as more people are vaccinated after instructing people to wear masks, stay socially distant, and stay home for a year. This is what the CDC says.

When will you be fully vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

Two weeks after the second dose of a double dose series such as Pfizer or modelna vaccine or

Two weeks after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Officials say it is not fully protected if it is within two weeks of firing or if a second dose is required. Continue to take all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.

Louisiana has expanded its coronavirus vaccine eligibility requirements to target people over the age of 16 in certain health conditions.

CDC personnel do not know how long the protection of vaccinated people will last.

Is it safe to meet my unvaccinated grandchildren?

Yes, in some cases, according to the CDC guidance, these visits are considered low risk. The various scenarios and guidance from the CDC are as follows:

Everyone is vaccinated: According to the CDC, indoor visits among people who are fully vaccinated in a personal environment are likely to be at low risk. For example, if you are fully vaccinated, you may be less at risk of inviting other fully vaccinated family members and friends to dinner at home.

Vaccinated and low-risk households: According to the CDC guidance, indoor visits between fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people who are not wearing masks or are not physically separated have been vaccinated. The risk to a person may be low. If unvaccinated people are in a single household with no individuals at risk of severe COVID-19, the risk of coronavirus infection is low, with people who are fully vaccinated without wearing a mask. Can be visited indoors.

For example, a fully vaccinated grandparent would be a healthy daughter and a healthy child who were not vaccinated unless everyone in the unvaccinated family was at risk of severe COVID-19. You can visit indoors with us. Look at health issues that increase your risk.

More than half of Louisiana’s adult population will qualify for the coronavirus vaccine shortly after state leaders expand their qualifications …

Vaccinated and high-risk households: If a vaccinated person visits with an unvaccinated person in a household with a high-risk individual, everyone should wear a mask, be socially distant, and be outdoors or well-ventilated. Must stay in place.

Vaccinated and multiple unvaccinated households: If unvaccinated people come from multiple households, they are at increased risk of coronavirus infection. Everyone should wear a suitable mask and go outdoors or in a well-ventilated area, at least 6 feet away from others.

Example: If a fully vaccinated grandparent visits with an unvaccinated daughter and her children and a daughter’s unvaccinated neighbor arrives, the visit will be made outdoors and appropriate. You must wear a mask and maintain a physical distance (at least 6 feet). This is because two unvaccinated households pose a risk to each other.

Do I need to wear a mask during my visit?

It depends on who is watching.

According to the CDC, you do not need to wear a mask in these situations.

You can gather indoors with the vaccinated person without wearing a mask.

Unless you are at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 or are living with you, you can gather indoors with one other household of unvaccinated people without wearing a mask.

The state moved when Louisiana expanded its vaccine eligibility to those with a long list of medical conditions over the age of 16 earlier this week …

In these situations, masks should be worn, socially distanced and precautionary measures should be taken.

In public

Gathering with unvaccinated people from multiple other households

Meeting with unvaccinated people living with people at high or high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19

What are the other guidelines for fully vaccinated people?

Wear a mask on the nose and mouth in public

Stay at least 6 feet away from others in public

Avoid medium or large gatherings.

Avoid poorly ventilated areas

Wash your hands frequently

Domestic and international travel needs to be delayed. Even when traveling, you must follow the CDC requirements and recommendations.

You should be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you are around a sick person. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you need to be tested and stay home and stay away from others.

You still need to follow the guidance at your workplace.

Virtual visits are great, but they don’t make up for the time together

What are the risks if your grandchildren and their parents are not vaccinated?

According to the CDC guidance, the risk to vaccinated people is low. However, health officials still know if vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading to others, even if they do not get sick. not.

However, the CDC states that the risk of infection is low if you follow the guidance on dealing with healthy, unvaccinated households.

“Early data show that vaccines may help prevent people from spreading COVID-19, but as more people get vaccinated, we learn more. We have, “says CDC Guidance.

In addition, CDC officials say they are still learning how effective the vaccine is against the variants of the virus that cause COVID-19.

“Early data show that the vaccine may be effective against some mutants, but may be less effective against others,” the website says. I will.

Read the full guidance from the CDC.

Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to the story.