NHS England Breast Cancer Waiting Time Is “Very Worried”



NHS England’s cancer waiting time data for January show that all breast cancer goals were missed, including a two-week waiting goal and a 31-day and 62-day goal. The two-week waiting goal for people referred to as suspected of having breast cancer was not met, with 66.7% of patients seen within the two weeks of January 2021 while the goal of 93% was not met. It was. In addition, a two-week waiting goal for initially unsuspected breast symptoms was overlooked, with 62.7% of patients seen within two weeks. This reflects the decline from January 2020, which was seen within 83.6% of patients within two weeks. Referrals also declined from January 2020 to January 2021 – 14,299 and 12,437, respectively. The 31-day goal of 96% of patients starting initial treatment within 31 days of diagnosis was also unachieved in breast cancer (93.9%) and overall cancer (94.0%). In addition, the 62-day goal of 85% of patients starting treatment within 62 days of an emergency referral to a general practitioner missed 79.8% and 71.2% of breast and cancer cancers, respectively. “Earlier this week, we revealed that nearly 11,000 people in the UK could live with undiagnosed breast cancer because of the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic., We are deeply concerned that the pandemic will continue to suffer as all breast cancer latency targets were not met in January, “said Delyth Morgan, Breast Cancer CEO. “We know that the NHS is committed to the safe diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer patients, but due to the heavy pressure on the chronically resource-deficient imaging and diagnostic workforce. The government needs to make long-term investments and take urgent action to tackle the rapidly expanding crisis. Faced with a cancer workforce. “If you find a new or abnormal breast change, it is important for the woman to contact her family doctor. Most breast changes are not cancer, but in some cases early diagnosis may lead to successful treatment. It will be higher, “she added.

