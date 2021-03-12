Patients with long COVID fight acute symptoms

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



Dyspnea, Concentration, and Even Walking Difficulty: Five months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Violaine Cousineau continues to suffer from serious symptoms that prevent her from resuming normal life.

“I feel like I’m 30 in a few months,” a 47-year-old Canadian tells AFP.

Kushino, sitting in the kitchen and wearing a mask, has a whispering voice, so speak with both hands to emphasize the words.

“I’m not aware of myself. My family isn’t aware of me either. I’m not the one I was,” said a Montreal resident, she said to avoid a fall. Walk with a cane.

The mother of two girls, 12 and 15, she is expected to see hundreds of people at COVID-19, a new clinic in Montreal that specializes in the long-term health effects of “long-term COVID.” One of the patients.

She had no existing health problems and enjoyed a “super cardio” hike in the nearby mountains on weekends.

After getting sick in October, she tried the first week, including being bedridden for three days.

“I couldn’t think of going any further,” she says.

Now cooking has become difficult — and do you go down the stairs? “I’ll be blamed for the day,” laments a literary teacher who can’t turn pages to read a novel or get back to work.

“Daily life is upside down,” she says. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime test.”

10 to 30 percent are suffering

A significant number of patients contracting novels Coronavirus Ever since others have recovered, they have mysteriously suffered from debilitating symptoms. The European branch of the World Health Organization states that seemingly chronic conditions must be “most important” to health authorities around the world.

In Quebec, which recorded more than 294,000 cases of coronavirus, “it can be 10-30% of patients with complications,” said the director of a new clinic founded by the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM). One Emilia Liana Falcone said. , Is affiliated with the University of Montreal.

Clinic doctors, who opened in February, aim to understand the long-term complications of COVID and their duration, identify the causes, and develop treatments.

Falcone says that some patients are still symptomatic one year after being infected.

The clinic has seen about 15 patients so far and expects hundreds more with complications that could affect people “aged 19-69”. She says.

“Fatigue is arguably very common,” says infectious disease experts, as well as shortness of breath, muscle aches, and sleep disorders.

Cousineau says she “doesn’t expect a miracle.” Blood tests, echocardiography, chest x-rays: All tests returned to normal.

“I feel almost like a mutant. New species have emerged and must be deciphered well,” she says with a grin.

The only remedy from her symptoms: spending a very long time outside the city in the lively winter air of Canada.

Another patient at the clinic, Anne Bhereur, 44, feels “I am very reassured that she has the ability to understand what is happening and is supported by interested people.” I am.

“What makes breathing so difficult?” A family doctor suffering from a long COVID may be whispering that her colleague is “just as confused” about her symptoms. Is it?

After being infected with COVID-19 in December at a hospital where he worked in palliative care, Bhereur thought he would return “a little safer, with immunity to the virus” ten days later.

However, she is still very tired, has difficulty breathing and concentrating, and has to interrupt her daily work.

“It usually takes less than 10 minutes, but it takes 30 minutes to go around the block,” she added, “I’m working hard to stay optimistic.”

“When I laugh or cry, I’m too short of breath and I take it once a day,” she added.

© 2021 AFP