Head trauma can exacerbate cognitive decline after decades

According to a study led by UCL researchers, people in their 50s or younger who experienced head injuries scored lower than expected on a 70-year-old cognitive test.

Head trauma did not seem to contribute brain Although it is a characteristic injury of Alzheimer’s disease, Annual report on clinical and translational neurology.

Lead author Dr. Sarah Naomi James, UCL’s MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Aging, said: Head Young or middle-aged injuries can have minor but significant effects on brain health and thinking skills in the long run.It may be the head Injury Makes the brain more vulnerable or accelerated to the normal aging process of the brain. “

The study was attended by 502 participants from the MRC National Survey of Health and Development Cohort, the UK’s longest-running cohort study. This cohort has been following participants since its birth in the same week in 1946.

At the age of 53, they were asked, “Have you ever lost consciousness?” To assess if they have ever suffered a serious head injury. 21% of the samples answered “yes” to this question. Then, around the age of 70 (69-71), the study participants underwent a brain scan (PET / MRI) and underwent a series of cognitive tests.

All participants completed a standardized cognitive test at age 8, so researchers expected results at age 70 based on other factors such as child cognition, educational background, and socioeconomic status. I was able to compare.

Researchers found that a 70-year-old who experienced a serious head injury over 15 years ago performed slightly worse than expected on cognitive tests for attention and quick thinking (2). Difference in points, score scale of 46 to 48 with 93 points). They also have smaller brain volume (1%) and differences in brain microstructure integrity, consistent with evidence from previous studies that may explain subtle cognitive differences. I did.

The researchers found no differences in amyloid protein levels associated with Alzheimer’s disease, or other signs of Alzheimer-related damage.

Dr. James said: “Head injuries can make our brains more vulnerable to the usual effects of aging. We found no evidence that head injuries cause dementia, but the symptoms of dementia. It can get worse or accelerate. “

Co-senior author Professor Jonathan Schott (UCL Dementia Research Center, UCL Queen Square Neurology Institute) said: “This will increase the evidence linking head injuries to brain health years later and provide more reasons to protect the brain from injury. Whenever possible.”

Researchers did not have data on the frequency, severity, or cause of head injuries to see if the long-term effects were even greater for certain people. Scholars are continuing their research in this cohort to see if neurodegeneration or cognitive decline persists in later years among people with past head injuries.

Co-senior author Professor Nick Fox (UCL Center for Dementia Research and UCL’s UK Institute for Dementia) added: “Serious head injuries can quickly have catastrophic consequences, but what is becoming more and more apparent is less serious but recurring head injuries. In contact sports — for years. It can later affect brain health.

“Our study shows that even in the general public, enough head injuries to lose consciousness can subtly affect cognition in later life. It can be done to protect the brain from damage. It’s clearer than ever that we need to do as much as we can. Throughout our lives. “

This study is funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK, Medical Research Council (MRC) Dementias Platform UK, Wolfson Foundation, The Drake Foundation, UCL, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Kings College London, Gothenburg University, UK Dementia Study Place.

Lauren Pulling, CEO of The Drake Foundation, which funds research on head injuries in sports, said: , And in addition to further research, the sports governing body should pay attention and use a common-sense approach to universally minimize the risk of player head injuries, from grassroots to elite levels. Is essential. “

Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, Research Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Millions of people around the world experience head injuries each year, so reducing the risk of these injuries should be an important public health goal, such as brain contraction. Look for Signs of Injury Immediately After Head Injury is an important step in understanding how brain injury is associated with brain health and long-term thinking and memory problems.

“As one of the UK’s leading dementia research charities, we are pleased to have funded this study. These findings provide a better understanding of the factors that affect brain health. Head trauma It’s usually impossible to predict or avoid, but there are steps we take. As we get older, we can take everything to help keep our brains healthy.

“That’s why Alzheimer’s Research UK has launched a thinkbrainhealth.org.uk campaign to get the public to know more about what they can do to get people involved in this important aspect of their health and support their brain health. ”

