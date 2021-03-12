Thousands of men in North East and Yorkshire may live with undiagnosed prostate cancer.Tinties





There are new concerns that thousands of men in the Tinties area may live with undiagnosed prostate cancer. New figures from the UK for prostate cancer show that last year there were 8,000 fewer emergency referrals to the disease across northeastern and Yorkshire. Prostate Cancer UK states that it is primarily due to less talk between men and their GPs. This is part of a significant drop of about 52,000 in emergency urology referrals across the UK, a 28% plunge. 8,600 Fewer men started treatment for prostate cancer in the UK in 2020 than in 2019 Major male health charities have warned that this number is set to increase if the reduction in referrals is irreversible. Many of these “missing men” may have life-threatening cancer and are at risk of being diagnosed too late to be cured unless they are detected immediately. According to NHS England data released this week, referral rates improved nationwide towards the end of 2020, but fell another 270 (10%) in January to address a new wave of pandemics. Unlike other cancers, early-stage prostate cancer is often asymptomatic, so as Britain approaches 12 months from its first blockade, charities understand that men are at risk of illness and treat them last year. Find the “missing man” that should have started. Who is most at risk? Charities say that if you experience symptoms such as difficulty urinating, you should consult your doctor for a test. Angela Culhane, Chief Executive Officer of Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, but more men may be diagnosed if it’s too late until these missing men are found and referrals begin to increase. Heal. Early detection of cancer can help save lives, but sadly, prostate cancer does not have a screening program and most men with early-stage prostate cancer are asymptomatic. That’s why I want men to be informed about the risks. The risk is higher if you are over 50, if you are black, or if your father or sibling is ill. Angela Culhane, Prostate Cancer UK “You can learn more by using our online risk checker or by talking to your family doctor about your risks.” Related article:

