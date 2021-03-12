What triggers a child’s migraine?Expert Sharing Tips to Help Your Child Deal With This Condition

Migraine causes severe pain on one side of the head

Migraine headaches can affect adults as well as children. It is a condition that causes severe pain on one side of the head. This pain is usually accompanied by nausea, photosensitivity and vomiting. It can affect people of all ages. Symptoms of this condition may differ between children and adults. This throbbing pain can affect not only the child’s enthusiasm, but also the child’s overall development. The diagnosis of migraine headaches can be delayed because the children are unable to clearly communicate their symptoms aloud.

Some triggers can cause migraine headaches in children. Genetic factors, environmental changes, and lifestyle factors can affect headaches. These attacks come from nowhere, but some may find that there are early signs that migraine headaches are ongoing. These early signs may reveal patterns of symptoms that facilitate the management of migraine headaches. Identifying and understanding what triggers a child’s migraine will help manage and respond to future attacks.

Here are some common triggers-

1. Irregular sleep habits:

A very common cause of migraine attacks is changes in the child’s sleep patterns. Sleep is necessary for the body to repair and renew all parts-even more so in the brain-so if the sleep cycle is irregular, it becomes more vulnerable to migraine attacks.

Follow healthy sleep habits, such as going to bed at the same time each night, so that your child can get a good night’s sleep for 7-8 hours. Avoid music, TV and reading while in bed.

Improper sleep is one of many reasons that can cause migraines in children

Photo courtesy of iStock

2. Stress:

Stress is one of the leading causes of migraine in both adults and children today. Tiredness and anxiety can be exhausting, resulting in a sudden migraine attack.

List the ways you want your child to reduce or eliminate their daily stress levels and manage those triggers to try to reduce frequent attacks. Relaxation therapy, exercise, meditation, and having a healthy sleep cycle can be very helpful in managing stress and tension.

3. Weather changes:

Extreme climate and barometer pressure fluctuations are common triggers for migraine attacks. Hot and humid can cause dehydration and migraine headaches.

If the weather is not suitable for a child’s migraine, it is advisable to adjust the daily schedule accordingly, as it is impossible to control the weather. For example, if your child wants to go out in the summer, we recommend going out early in the morning or in the evening.

4. Allergies:

Allergies can also lead to migraine headaches in children. Understanding a child’s food and lifestyle types can significantly delay treatment.

Investigate your daily diet and the mood they are exposed to every day. Understanding the triggers for their allergies makes it easier to control the situation and avoid future triggers.

5. Diet:

Some foods can also cause migraine headaches in children.

Be aware of the foods your child eats and avoid foods that cause migraines. Be sure to read the materials so that you can understand what goes into the manufacture of the product.

A healthy diet also helps prevent migraine headaches in children

Photo courtesy of iStock

6. Light:

It is an enemy to most of them who experience migraines. This condition is known as photophobia. Bright light, natural and flickering light bulbs make it difficult to stay in school or go out. Increased screen time from the phone or computer can also cause migraine headaches.

When your child goes out, it is advisable to wear sunglasses to avoid direct exposure to light. Also, taking regular breaks during online classes and limiting phone usage at certain times of the day can help avoid migraines.

7. Dehydration:

For some children, even the slightest dehydration can cause headaches. Apart from causing migraine headaches, dehydration can cause dizziness, confusion, and sometimes even life-threatening.

Make sure you always have a water bottle, whether you’re at home or outside. Track their fluid intake daily.

8. Substance abuse:

If your child has regular headaches and the acute medication advised by a doctor is more than 10 days a month, it can itself cause migraine headaches, a condition of substance abuse. Known as headache (MOH).

Even before you stop the pain, you need to stop them taking the drug so that it is removed from the system. Be sure to take it to your doctor to understand how to safely overcome a particular drug.

9. Smell:

Certain odors can quickly cause migraine attacks. Osmophobia is a common symptom of migraine in children.

Workaround: Avoid certain food odors, perfumes and chemicals. Inform your child’s classmates and friends of their condition and not be afraid to ask them to refrain from using certain products as needed.

Everyone’s symptoms and triggers may differ from others. Always seek the recommendations and advice of your doctor so that they can give your child the right diagnosis and start a better treatment.

(Dr. Guruprasad H, Senior Consultant-Neurology, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Jeshwantpur)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.