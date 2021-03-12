Bulgaria suspends AstraZeneca vaccine





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

Bulgaria suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. This is because we investigated the deaths of women with some underlying illness who received jabs this week. The temporary suspension follows other European countries, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, which have suspended AstraZeneca vaccination due to safety concerns. A statement from a government news agency, citing the words of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, said, “We will order the AstraZeneca vaccine to be stopped until the European Medicines Agency dispels all doubts about its safety.” The Prime Minister demanded “a written statement containing an accurate and clearly confirmed diagnosis-whether it could be managed,” the statement added. Health Minister Costadin Angelov said the suspension corresponded to the death of a woman in the central city of Plovdiv. According to Angelov, a 57-year-old woman died Friday at 3 am after receiving a jab around noon on Thursday. Women with multiple underlying illnesses, such as coronary artery disease and bypass surgery, were reported to feel better after vaccination, but suffered from “acute choking.” Initial studies suggested she died of heart failure and no association with vaccination was found at autopsy, but Angelov said that AstraZeneca vaccination would be interrupted, at least until the final result of autopsy next week. He said. The EMA said Thursday that countries could continue to use AstraZeneca’s vaccine while investigating cases of blood clots that prompted certain batches of vaccines or all jabs in the company to stop in some countries. It was. Bulgaria is the last EU country to fall in terms of vaccination coverage, with at least 270,000 people, or 3.9 percent, receiving at least one vaccination so far. The country ordered far more AstraZeneca vaccine than the doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. I’ve been primarily using the AstraZeneca vaccine for the past few weeks after deciding to destroy the priority list and provide jabs to those who are willing to take them. Use of AstraZeneca can continue while the thrombus probe is on hold: EMA © 2021 AFP Quote: Bulgaria receives the AstraZeneca vaccine (March 12, 2021) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-bulgaria-astrazeneca-vaccine-pm.html on March 12, 2021. Pause This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos