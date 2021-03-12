Older people are at increased risk of suicide due to major life changes, data show





Baby boomers over the age of 65 (especially men) are at higher risk of suicide than younger ones

According to a coalition of mental health groups, baby boomers aged 65 and over, especially men, are at greater risk of suicide than young people because life changes can strain mental health and create unhealthy thoughts. It is said that it is expensive. Fact Sheet — Presented as part of a city council report on the National Suicide Crisis Hotline — Joint sponsorship by Health Canada, the Center for Suicide Prevention, the Mental Health Commission of Canada, and the Canadian Mental Health Association indicates that several factors can lead to suicide, including: I will. Experience of loss. This may include the health of a loved one or person, physical mobility, and independence.

Major changes in life, such as retirement and moving to a long-term care facility.

Less relationships and connections;

Feeling that it is a burden to others; and

Chronic disease and pain. The document shows that the suicide rate for men over the age of 65 is 20 per 100,000, while the suicide rate for men over the age of 90 is 33.8 per 100,000. Older men die of suicide more often than any other group because they use more deadly means in attempting suicide. On the other hand, for every three suicide attempts by the elderly, one succeeds, but the youth suicide attempt rate is 200: 1. “Older warning signs can be difficult to identify because some of the behavioral changes can be the result of changes over time,” says the sheet. “For example, if someone goes out with a friend infrequently, this may be because (he or she) actually has mobility problems, but this is someone (on their own) isolated. May be considered. “ Pay attention to major changes in the behavior and mood of your loved ones, as it can be a warning sign that someone may be thinking of committing suicide. This may include loss of interest in hobbies and activities, withdrawal from friends and family, and even changes in diet and sleep patterns. It is also a concern whether someone is expressing hopelessness or is burdening others. If your family or friends threaten to harm you, seek ways to do it, or talk or write about death or suicide, you should immediately call 911 or your local crisis center. .. According to the fact sheet, there are several ways to reduce the risk of suicide. This includes physical and mental health, maintaining partnerships with friends and family, seeking help as needed, and participating in a variety of activities and hobbies. “If anyone you know shows signs of warning, have an open and unjudgmental conversation with them,” the fact sheet adds. Mention your concerns, listen to the person’s reactions, talk about their feelings, and encourage him or her to look for mental health support. visit suicideinfo.ca For more resources. For more information on suicide awareness and prevention, Local trip to Hope Group..

