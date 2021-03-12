UCSD spinout pursues gene therapy for chronic pain following positive mouse data

Opioids are the current standard of care for managing chronic pain, but the opioid epidemic has increased the need for non-addictive alternatives. Scientists at the University of California, San Diego have discovered a potential solution in gene editing.

The UCSD team used two gene-editing tools, CRISPR and the zinc finger, to suppress a gene encoding a pain-related ion channel protein called NaV1.7 in neurons. When injected into mouse spines, treatment led to permanent pain relief in three different models of chronic pain. Scientific translation medicine..

Researchers have spun off a gene therapy approach called LATER, Navega Therapeutics.. They hope to advance painkillers into human clinical trials in the coming years.

NaV1.7 is a voltage-gated sodium channel in spinal cord neurons that facilitates the transmission of pain signals from the body to the brain. Previous studies have shown that loss-of-function mutations in NaV 1.7 block the body’s perception of pain, whereas its overexpression can lead to extreme pain susceptibility.

NaV1.7 has long been regarded as an attractive target for developing chronic pain treatments, but there are primarily several NaV subtypes that accurately hit the right target with small molecule drugs. Previous efforts have failed because it is difficult to do.

So the UCSD team tried gene editing as a better way to target NaV 1.7. For their work, researchers combined CRSPR with the so-called “dead” Cas9 enzyme or dCas9. It does not cleave the DNA, but rather binds to its genetic target and fuses into a repressor domain called KRAB. As a result, temporary gene suppression occurred.

“Because we haven’t cut out the genes, there are no permanent changes in the genome. You don’t want to lose your ability to feel pain forever,” said Ana Moreno, lead author of the study and CEO of Navega. Description In the statement.

The UCSD team has also developed another method of suppressing NaV1.7 based on zinc finger gene editing technology. After testing the two approaches intracellularly, the researchers wrapped the tool in an adeno-associated virus vector and injected it into mice.

Both approaches worked in a mouse model of inflammatory pain. Animals that received either the CRISPR / dCas9 system or zinc finger therapy showed higher pain thresholds than control animals. They were slow to pull their feet out of the heat and spent less time tinkering with their affected feet after being exposed to hot stimuli. Genetic analysis confirmed a decrease in NaV1.7 expression.

Treatment was also tested in mice with neuropathic pain induced by the commonly used chemotherapeutic drug paclitaxel. If gene therapy was given prior to paclitaxel administration, it prevented animal pain as measured by temperature tests. When chemotherapy had already caused pain, they reversed the pain response.

Similar results were observed in a mouse model of pain hypersensitivity.

“I was thrilled that both approaches worked,” said Prasant Mari, co-lead author of the study, in a statement. “The beauty of zinc finger proteins is that they are built on the scaffolding of human proteins. Since the CRISPR system is a foreign protein derived from bacteria, it can provoke an immune response. Zinc finger is also considered. That’s why we have options that are easier for the clinic to translate. “

The team did not find any safety issues with experimental gene therapy. The researchers reported that mice showed no changes in motor function, grip strength, social behavior, or ability to track food.

Since UCSD gene therapy does not provide permanent gene therapy, it is likely to result in temporary pain relief, which is the same as currently available gene therapy designed to permanently correct the disease. Is a different approach. However, researchers say that the effects in mice lasted at least 15 weeks in the paclitaxel-induced polyneuropathy model and 44 weeks in the inflammatory pain model, so they may still provide lasting pain management.

“”[T]He must be taken daily or hourly and still shows substantial advantages over existing drugs that can have unwanted addictive effects, “the researchers said in a study. writing.

Gene therapy for pain management is being investigated by other research groups, including California-based Coda Biotherapeutics. Biotechnology is working on a gene therapy approach for neuropathic pain. This includes the delivery of inhibitory receptors on the neural circuits involved in the onset of pain, switched on by oral small molecule agonists.

Next, UCSD researchers aim to assess the duration of analgesia, the effects of repeated doses, and the effectiveness of gene therapy in large animals such as monkeys. They said it would help optimize both the CRISPR and zinc finger approaches prior to human clinical trials.