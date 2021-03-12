



Coronavirus-related deaths. More than 5,000 people have happened in Iowa. When COVID-19 was infected with Iowa last year, Iowa’s long-term care center was hit hard. Losses are still reverberating while the number of cases and deaths is declining. Tommy Clarke of KCCI lives in Arbor Springs, West Des Moines. Tommy, you talked to the staff who first experienced the 2020 tragedy. Tommy: They did. Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care facilities, like many nursing homes, really got that thick a year ago. They are saying now, they are doing much better. They say everyone is vaccinated and they can feel hope under their roof. But of course, they are still dealing with extreme losses. Outbreaks in nursing homes have killed thousands of residents, accounting for nearly half of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa. For a year, KCCI has covered the changes taking place within COVID nursing homes, from the outbreak of death to Arbor Spring, one of the first vaccination facilities in Iowa. Overnight nurses during COVID, at some point, they lost their inhabitants almost every night, and it was painful. She was sitting beside the inhabitants the last time she took a breath, with her family unable to be nearby. LAURENAGBARBEA: My resident doesn’t have a loved one. I think that was the most difficult part. Because it helped me when I got sick. SEJLA COSIC: Everyone came with me and wore 10 different hats every day for only one day.

Almost 1 million COVID-19 vaccines given in Iowa Updated: Central Standard Time 10:11 AM March 12, 2021

Currently, Iowa has received nearly one million COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 347,000 people fully vaccinated against the virus. The Iowa Public Health Service reported 559 new positive virus tests and 11 additional deaths on Friday. Since the pandemic began at 10 am, the health department has reported 369,643 positive tests, 323,633 recovery and 5,631 deaths. Twenty-four hours ago, the Department of Health reported 369,084 positive tests and 5,620 deaths. Iowa reports that 998,054 vaccinations have been given in the state and 347,382 people have completed the vaccine series. Learn how to get vaccinated in Iowa. The state positive rate is less than 4%. Iowa reports an average of 3.9% for 14 days and 3.8% for 7 days. There are 4,218,175 COVID-19 tests in Iowa. Hospitalizations for this week's virus have been flat. Currently, 168 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 166 the day before. The ICU has 36 patients and the ventilator has 13 patients. The number of long-term care facilities reporting virus outbreaks in Iowa has dropped to three. The state has reported 56 positive cases and 38 recovery between residents and staff at these facilities. Iowa has reported 0 positive cases in the last 14 days. The facility must be case-free for 28 days before it is considered virus-free. 2,213 deaths have been reported at Iowa's long-term care facility. The Iowa Public Health Service provides real-time virus data on this website. KCCI publishes a summary of the data daily at 10 am.

