Studies show that more than one in five healthcare professionals experience depression and anxiety during a pandemic.Coronavirus COVID-19 News

A new study reveals that a staggering number of healthcare professionals (more than one in five) experienced anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorders during a pandemic. Healthcare professionals have worked long hours under harsh conditions.For this reason, Nathaniel Scherer, co-author of systematic reviews and meta-analysis, said on Wednesday. PLOS OneHe said he wasn’t surprised by the numbers. Scheller, a research assistant at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, said: The researchers analyzed 65 surveys, including a total of more than 97,000 people, for a global survey. Their analysis shows that health care workers in the Middle East have the highest incidence of anxiety and depression, with 28.9% and 34.6% experiencing these mental health challenges, respectively, by region. understood. “There are a large number of patients with COVID-19 in the Middle East, and this number of cases may put an additional burden on healthcare professionals,” Scherer said in an email. North America is the lowest ranked, with 14.8% of healthcare professionals experiencing anxiety and 18.7% experiencing depression. However, Scherer said caution should be exercised when interpreting the results, as only seven data were analyzed in the Middle East and only two were analyzed in North America. Researchers averaged the results of 9 out of 65 studies and estimated that 21.5% of healthcare professionals in all regions experienced moderate levels of PTSD. However, it is not always easy for healthcare professionals to seek help. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, said in May last year that it may be difficult for people to recognize the psychological sacrifices of front-line workers. his”Coronavirus: facts and fiction“The podcast, Gupta, said.” … I’m always surprised that there is still stigma in the medical community about seeking treatment and seeking mental health support. Still, it’s now. Much more important than, and probably no more important. “ As the pandemic progresses, it is important for Shekar Saxena, a professor of global mental health practice at Harvard School of Public Health, to track these numbers over time and include data on burnout, suicide attempts, and death. Said. Not included in this study. In addition to providing treatment and resources to healthcare professionals, Scheller said research needs to be done on which aspects of the pandemic are causing stress in the first place. “As an example, we were able to investigate the relationship between working hours and increased symptoms,” he said. Saxena, who was not involved in the study, said investigating these relationships could lead to “organizational behavior,” that is, the actions that the workplace can take to create an environment that limits excessive stress. Said. Another part of the solution is Talk directly to healthcare professionals to understand their struggle, He said. It is important to ensure an approach that “respects the perspectives and inputs of medical professionals in addition to the perspectives and inputs of professional mental health professionals.” success! Email was sent to With a link to confirm the sign-up of the list. error! An error occurred while processing the request.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos