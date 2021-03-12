COVID-19 survivors with long-term symptoms at high risk of depression: study





Toronto-A new study suggests that some COVID-19 patients who suffer from long-term symptoms after recovery, such as anxiety, mood disorders, sleep disorders, and malaise, are at increased risk of depression. In this study, conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, people with long-term psychological and neurological symptoms after an acute infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, suffer from depression. It turns out that there is a high possibility of becoming. Researchers have reported that depressive symptoms are more common in younger patients, men, and even in patients with a high severity of COVID-19 infection. However, the researchers say their study does not consider whether COVID-19 caused depressive symptoms or vice versa. They say it only shows that the two seem to go hand in hand for some patients. Survey results released on Friday Medical journal JAMA network opened.. The study surveyed more than 3,900 Americans previously infected with COVID-19, surveyed through an online survey between May 2020 and January 2021. According to the survey, the monthly questionnaire asked participants whether they were diagnosed with COVID-19 or received a positive test result, in addition to standard socio-demographic questions such as race and ethnicity. I asked which month I had symptoms. These individuals were also asked to indicate the presence or absence of specific symptoms and the overall severity of COVID-19 infection. Participants also completed screening for depression symptoms, and those with a score above 10 were considered to be suffering from depression symptoms. Of those surveyed, researchers found that 2,046 participants (52.4 percent) had “moderate or higher symptoms of major depression.” “Our results add to the increasing evidence suggesting the importance of considering the potential neuropsychiatric sequelae of COVID-19 infection. Our results also add to post-acute infection depression. It suggests the importance of considering strategies that may reduce the increased risk of symptoms. “ According to the study, the average age of participants was 38 years, and the average duration from the first COVID-19 symptoms was 4 months. The study also found that those who reported headaches from COVID-19 infection and those with a higher overall severity of the infection appeared to be at “higher risk of depressive symptoms.” However, the authors acknowledged that it cannot be ruled out that people with current depression are more likely to report headaches. The researchers say the study does not investigate whether loss of odor or taste is associated with increased anxiety or depression, but focuses only on headaches. “Similarly, other symptoms may be expected to be reported more often, but this was generally not the case,” the study author wrote.

