Questions about COVID-19 vaccine

It can be difficult to distinguish facts from fiction because of the variety of information available. Adam Brady, MD, Infectious disease specialist Samaritan Infectious Diseases-Corvallis, Provides direct answers to common questions about COVID vaccination.in addition Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A great resource for other questions you may have.

“The main thing you need to know is that the COVID-19 vaccine has been tested and is safe,” said Dr. Brady. “Vaccination can prevent you from getting COVID-19.”

Does the vaccine give you COVID?

No. The COVID vaccine is not a live vaccine. In other words, you will not be infected with COVID-19. “Twenty-nine proteins are needed to build a coronavirus, but this vaccine produces only one of them, the peplomer,” Dr. Brady explained. “It cannot be replicated to a virus.”

Does the vaccine change DNA?

No. “Messenger RNA cannot alter the body’s DNA because it cannot invade the nucleus of the cell in which it resides. Instead, messenger RNA produces proteins that function like COVID-19 spike proteins. It sends instructions to cells, allowing the immune system to use them to fight real infections. When these proteins are made, mRNA is degraded in 10 to 20 days, allowing normal cellular processes. After that, we leave our bodies, “says Dr. Brady.

Can COVID vaccines cause anaphylaxis?

Dr. Brady states that anaphylaxis with the COVID vaccine is extremely rare.

“A recent analysis of the first 1.8 million Pfizer vaccine doses reported only 21 cases of anaphylaxis, all treatable,” he said. “This is a bit higher than a regular vaccine, but still very low. Patients with a history of anaphylaxis have a longer observation period after vaccination before leaving the vaccination site.”

Who should avoid COVID vaccination?

“If you have a severe allergic reaction to any of the components that make up the vaccine, you shouldn’t take it,” said Dr. Brady. “Also, if you have had a severe response to a previous vaccination or other mRNA vaccine, you should not be vaccinated with the current COVID vaccine. If you have any concerns, consult your healthcare provider. “

Do I need to be vaccinated if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?

“These vaccines have not been tested in pregnant women, but the theoretical risk to babies who use these vaccines is very low,” said Dr. Brady.

In fact, getting infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy can be much worse.

In a study of 23,434 pregnant women, women with symptomatic COVID-19 had a higher severity of the virus than non-pregnant women and were more likely to be hospitalized, died, or preterm.

“Leaders of women’s health organizations recommend vaccination to prevent new infections, and there is little theoretical harm to babies from breast milk. However, the antibody passes through the breast milk of vaccinated women. That would be good for the baby, as it could be done, “he said.

When it comes to vaccination, it is important to weigh the unique risks of getting COVID-19 against the potential side effects.

“We recommend reading about these vaccines and consulting your healthcare provider if you have any questions. Most clinicians in the area are vaccinated themselves,” said Dr. Brady. ..

Do I still need to wear a mask or take other precautions after vaccination?

The current supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited, but it will increase in the coming months and more and more people will be vaccinated. In addition, wearing a mask and washing your hands at least 6 feet away from others often helps delay this pandemic.

