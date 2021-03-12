The United Nations states that Guinea’s Ebola may be associated with an outbreak in 2014





African and German scientists posted results on a virology website on Friday, and people infected with the current Ebola virus in Guinea are very likely to have caused the virus and the outbreak that began in 2014 in West Africa. Concluded that it is similar to. “Further research will be needed,” Ryan said. However, he added that the current development is unlikely to be related to animals, based on available gene sequence data. This is how almost all previous Ebola epidemics began. “It’s much more likely that it’s related to the persistence of humans (of the virus) or the incubation period of the infection,” Ryan said, perhaps the longest period of time the virus lasted between outbreaks. Said it would be. Scientists have previously recorded Ebola survivors who were inadvertently infected with others long after recovery, but such rare cases did not promote the outbreak. In 2018, doctors published a study on a Liberia woman who probably caught Ebola in 2014, but infected three relatives about a year later. Health officials also warn that men can infect others through sexual activity long after they appear to have recovered — the virus can persist in semen for more than a year. There is. The rare possibility that Ebola spreads long after infection highlights the importance of monitoring survivors, and Ryan warned of their stigma. He said that the vast majority of people with Ebola get rid of the virus from their system and recover within six months. According to Ryan, very few people carry the virus, but it does not infect others “except in very special circumstances.” He said there have been 18 cases of Ebola in Guinea so far and the WHO has sent more than 30,000 vaccines to Guinea. The Ebola outbreak that struck West Africa between 2014 and 2016 eventually killed more than 11,000 people. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos