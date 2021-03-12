Michigan Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Over 16 Years On April 5 | News

The state is expanding its age range to vaccinate more Michigan at a faster pace.

Beginning March 22, it will be available to persons 16 years and older with disabilities or medical conditions that are considered to be at high risk.

Then, on April 5, all Michiganders 16 and older will be vaccinated.

“A safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and others from the virus,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “It helps the country return to normal and help the economy. Nearly one million Michigans of all races have already been safely vaccinated. All qualified Michigans have three We recommend that you get one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is imperative to bring our country back to normal so that we can all hug our families, go back to work, go to restaurants, send our children to school, play sports and get together again.” Whitmer added.

“Michigan has received more than 2.7 million safe and effective COVID vaccines and is ready to vaccinate 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16,” said Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy. Said Dr. Johnny Cardun. Health at MDHHS.

Due to the increased eligibility of vaccines, providers are still encouraged to book and assign vaccines to high-risk residents, such as the elderly, key workers and frontline workers. The latest vaccine prioritization guidelines can be found on the Michigan COVID-19 website.

This is in addition to the recent announcement that MDHHS is advancing immunization of Michigan and caregivers’ families and parents who care for children over the age of 50 with a medical condition or disability that began on Monday.

All vaccination providers may begin vaccination of new priority groups aged 16-49 years with medical conditions or disabilities by Monday, March 22nd. ..

Michigan has all previously unqualified vaccines based on the expected amount of vaccine available to the state and President Biden’s instructions to qualify all adults by May 1. We have decided to allow Michigan to start vaccination on Monday, April 5th. ..

Because healthcare providers schedule appointments, employment risks of personal exposure and vulnerability to serious illness should be considered when deciding how to schedule appointments. Those who wish to be vaccinated are expected to take several weeks after April 5th.

Medical conditions that place individuals at high risk of serious illness due to the virus that causes COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination and include:Chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down’s disease; Heart failure such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or myocardial disease; Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (weakened immune system); Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30 kg / m2 or more and less than 40 kg / m2); Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg / m2); Pregnancy; Sickle cell disease; Smoking; and type 2 diabetes.

The following medical conditions may also increase the risk of serious illness due to the virus that causes COVID-19 and are therefore also eligible for vaccination. Asthma (moderate to severe). Cerebral vascular disorders (affects blood supply to blood vessels and brain); Cystic fibrosis; Hypertension or hypertension; Immune deficiency due to blood or bone marrow transplantation (weakened immune system); Immune deficiency; HIV; Cortico Use of steroids or other drugs that weaken the immune system; Neurological conditions such as dementia; Liver disease; Overweight (BMI> 25 kg / m2, but <30 kg / m2); Pulmonary fibrosis (pulmonary tissue) Injury or scarring); Sarasemia (a type of blood type disorder); and type 1 diabetes.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine should do the following:

Check the website of your local health department or hospital for the process and registration form.Or

Check out additional vaccination sites such as local pharmacies such as Meijer, Rite Aid and Cardinal Health (UP resident).Or

Residents who do not have internet access or need assistance in navigating the vaccine scheduling process, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday, COVID-19 Hotline 888-535 You can call -6136 (Press 1). You can call from 8 am to 1 pm, or 2-1-1.

It is important to note that while the supply is increasing, the amount of vaccine available is limited, so there may be a waiting list of available appointments. As more vaccines become available, states continue to move priority groups faster.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.. Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at the following URL: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus And CDC.gov/Coronavirus..