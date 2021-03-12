Russia warns of human-to-human transmission of bird flu strains





Variants of bird flu outbreaks in Russia have a “quite high probability” of human-to-human transmission, the head of the national health observer warned in a report. Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, made a worrying prediction almost a month after scientists detected the first case of H5N8 infection in humans at a poultry farm in southern Russia. The Moscow Times reported.. Humans can be infected with other bird and swine flu subtypes, but it has not been reported so far that the H5N8 strain, which is fatal to birds, has infected people. “This is likely to happen. Colleagues say the mutations are very active,” Popova said, and Rospotrebnadzor and the Siberian-based Vektor State Institute have developed test kits and vaccines, and ” He added that he had time to “monitor the situation.” “If we don’t need it, it will be a lucky break, but if necessary, we are ready,” the Russian chief hygiene doctor told the Russian press TASS. Told. Anna Popova, Russia’s chief hygienist, said the potential for tensions among humans was “likely.” Valerie Shariflin / TASS “In other words, we can warn communities around the world of threats.” Last month, Popova reported to the World Health Organization the first case of a H5N8 strain that infected humans from birds, according to Reuters. The H5N8 strain, which is deadly to birds, has never been reported to be widespread among people. TASS via Getty Images In addition to Russia and Europe, outbreaks of H5N8 have been reported in China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months, but so far only poultry. Other avian influenza strains such as H5N1, H7N9, and H9N2 are known to infect humans. Outbreaks of H5N8 have been reported in China, the Middle East and North Africa in recent months. Nur Photo via Getty Images Seven workers at the Russian poultry factory were infected with the H5N8 mutation at the time of the outbreak at the factory in December, and all recovered quickly, according to Popova. “This situation didn’t progress any further,” she said in late February.

