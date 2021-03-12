Over 1 million coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa





As of Friday afternoon, more than one million coronavirus vaccines had been given in Iowa, with 990,459 inoculations to Iowa residents. Of these, 324,153 received the first dose of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 340,483 people were fully vaccinated with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 25,886 people have received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination. A total of 366,371 people, or 11.6% of Iowa’s population, are fully vaccinated as of 11:00 am on Friday. In Linn County, residents were vaccinated 75,022 times and 28,129 people (16.13 percent of the county’s adult population) were vaccinated. In Johnson County, 63,088 doses were given to residents and 24,601 doses (20.31 percent of the county’s adult population) were vaccinated. New case Iowa reported 489 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new confirmed deaths on Friday. To date, 369,653 people have been virus-positive in Iowa and 5,630 have died, according to the Iowa Public Health Service. The 7-day average for new cases of Iowa is 463. The 412 new case is from 3,376 tests completed in 24 hours ending at 11:00 am on Friday. Linn County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,571 since March 2020. The county’s 7-day average is 12. Johnson County has added 14 new cases, for a total of 13,223. Johnson’s 7-day average is 12. Of the new cases, 91 were reported among individuals under the age of 17, bringing the total number of virus-positive minors to 38,895. Two new cases were reported among education workers, for a total of 7,729. Dead (number) Iowa Public Health Service 9 newly confirmed deaths, As of Friday afternoon. The additional deaths previously listed in Lie County have been reassigned to another county, but it is unknown which county. Of the nine new deaths reported, three were over 80 years old, four were 61 to 80 years old, and two were 41 to 60 years old. The reported deaths occurred between February 4th and March 6th. Pork County reported two deaths on Friday. The counties that reported the deaths of each were Serogodo Hancock, Lee, Luisa, Mahasca, Marion, Marshall, Ringgold, and Woodbury. Hospitalization As of Friday afternoon, 168 people were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19. Thirty-six of them were in the intensive care unit and 13 were on ventilators to help breathe. Long-term care In Iowa, three or more long-term care facilities had more than three virus outbreaks between residents and staff. In these facilities, 56 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Since March last year, 2,215 people have died in long-term care facilities. Comments: (319) 398-8238; [email protected] Contributed by Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette.

