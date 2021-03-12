Syracuse gets a $ 7.6 million lab to study deadly infections and heads to the next pandemic





Syracuse, NY – A $ 7.6 million lab designed to help researchers safely tackle potentially deadly infections such as Covid-19, Lyme disease, and West Nile virus today at SUNY Upstate Medical It was opened at the university. This is Upstate’s first Level 3 biosafety lab and the only lab in the state-wide SUNY system. Researchers will use a facility known as the Vector Biocontainment Lab to develop anti-tick vaccines and other treatments to combat diseases spread by mosquitoes and mites. The facility is equipped with an incubator capable of raising hundreds of mosquitoes and mites. Researchers can infect mosquito cells with viruses and bacteria in a sealed safety cabinet. Level 3 laboratories are designed with a wide range of safety measures, including advanced ventilation and security systems, to protect researchers and prevent dangerous viruses from escaping and harming the public. Biosafety levels are ranked from 1 to 4. Level 4 labs deal with the most dangerous illnesses, such as the Ebola virus. The new Upstate Lab has rooms that can operate at biosafety levels 1, 2, and 3 depending on the study. Level 1 labs can be used to handle agents that consistently do not cause illness. Researchers working in the lab must wear personal protective equipment, such as a moon suit, as level 3 labs process more dangerous viruses. The entire lab and its staff can quickly convert to Level 3. Laboratory researchers will initially focus on the study of tick-borne Lyme disease and Powassan virus, as well as mosquito-borne chikungunya virus, dengue fever, and Zika virus. The facility is designed to allow researchers to quickly shift gear to investigate emerging viruses. “With this state-of-the-art facility, we don’t have to play catch-up games,” said Sarabanantangamani, a professor at Upstate and director of the new lab. “You can stay ahead of the curve by trying to deal with the virus before it becomes a pandemic.” The lab is located at the Upstate Institute for Human Performance Building on 505 Irving Ave. In the laboratory, there is also a “human challenge room” where you can put your arm in a mosquito cage and be bitten by an insect. According to Tangamani, this is not done to infect humans with the virus, but to understand human allergic reactions when mosquito bites. Tick-borne disease research expert Tangamani has been involved in lab design since arriving in Upstate in 2019. Previously, he conducted research at the University of Texas Medical Department and assisted in the operation of biosafety level 3 and 4 laboratories. .. SUNY provided $ 6.1 million for lab costs and Upstate chipped $ 1.3 million. The annual operating cost of the lab is about $ 400,000. Dr. Stephen J. Thomas, director of Upstate’s Institute for Global Health and Translational Sciences, called the new lab a “game changer” for Upstate and the region. “It will be a very powerful tool to support the response to public health threats posed by mites, mosquitoes and other pathogens,” he said. James T. Mulder covers health and higher education. Do you have any news tips? (315) 470-2245 or [email protected]

