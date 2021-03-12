Pandemic causes depression, anxiety for 1 in 5 health care workers



Depression is more prevalent among nurses than it is among the general population, Nikeisha Whatley-León, a licensed clinical psychotherapist who is the system director for Behavioral Health Services at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, told the AJC last year. "It's been on the rise, and we've been seeing more of it," she said. "It's called the silent epidemic in nursing." Nurses are constantly exposed to sickness, death, dying and grief — plus any stressors they may have in their personal lives — which contribute to an increased likelihood of suffering from depression.

Data on the prevalence of moderate depression, anxiety and PTSD was pooled across 65 studies involving 97,333 health care workers in 21 countries. The pooled prevalence of depression was 21.7%, of anxiety 22.1% and of PTSD 21.5%.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. The worldwide study found care givers in the Middle East suffered the greatest, with 34.6% experiencing depression and 28.9% experiencing anxiety. "The Middle-East experienced a high number of patients with COVID-19, and it may be that this caseload put additional strain on healthcare professionals," Nathaniel Scherer, a research assistant at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and co-lead author, told CNN via email. North American health care workers had the lowest percentage of depression and anxiety, at 18.7% and 14.8%, respectively. Scherer told CNN to be cautious when interpreting those results, however, because only seven of the 65 studies analyzed data from the Middle East and only two from North America. And Aries just hopped up on his bed, basically almost in his lap.””},{“_id”:”RJG5HGT4ORBFVMMJMRA72CUA7E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615416372651},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Instead of fretting about being sedated and having another procedure, the boy spent his morning petting Aries. That makes Westbrooks’ job easier, too. As a child life specialist, she works with young patients to ensure they not only understand what is happening to them but also helping them cope with what they’re going through.”},{“_id”:”LN6UN4NGFRB6NHWRBEAPT2F3AQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615474672033},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I think that for our patients, animal-assisted therapy is a wonderful resource to promote coping with pain, nausea, anxiety and stress when sometimes many other coping strategies might not be as beneficial,” she said.”},{“_id”:”F3TNST7Q7BDG5ER5LYNJD3KMEU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615416372652},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The kids “love working with me and coping in our conversations,” she said, “but I think working with the dog helps some conversations happen that wouldn’t have. They often let their walls down when they’re with a dog.””},{“_id”:”5DJUS2G2PFACXP676C65HAOGUU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635922},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Westbrooks has been working with kids as a child life specialist for about seven years, six of them at the blood outpatient center.”},{“_id”:”3ZTPMA3DZZEM7G4TWEGKC4OJRM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635923},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Part of our role is to provide education about what’s going on with your body,” she said. “In this case, I mainly educate about cancer to kids ranging from as young as they can start to understand — maybe 2 or 3 years old — into young adulthood, and helping them cope with whatever they’re experiencing in that journey.””},{“_id”:”QU5SQZFDKBBCBP65C5Q67B77IE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635924},”type”:”text”,”content”:”After being at the center for about six years, Westbrooks was ready to try something different, especially after the year we’ve all been through because of the coronavirus pandemic.”},{“_id”:”4G3U7T74OBB5NMM32C4EJZFN3E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635925},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I used to travel a lot, but now I’m not doing that. And I just moved into a home where I have space for a dog, so all of the stars aligned for this opportunity,” she said. “A dog working beside me can help promote coping and help me as I do my job.””},{“_id”:”F7OQYAYYQZERRIYNXUWNAFHNEI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635926},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Canines For Kids program started at Children’s in 2009 and was the first of its kind in the country. Each of the 14 dogs has a Children’s employee handler who is responsible for caring and managing the dog. The canines are placed only once and live with their primary handler, so Westbrooks and Aries will be partners for years.”},{“_id”:”YIGZNNUGJZBTLFNPUO6ZLFLRJM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QKNITT43IFBFHIFB3AMC5ZMOZQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/children-first-therapy-dog-retires/iprwyPjMW6VcGolHYUJkfL/”,”content”:”Children’s first therapy dog retires after nine years”},{“_id”:”YUBX7KUR2ZDUZG5QDWMGP7W5RQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635927},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The dogs aren’t at the hospitals and facilities just to get their ears scratched, however. They have jobs to do. They are trained to:”},{“_id”:”SG62GMRT3BDTRPKW72C5JUDJWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635928},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» decrease anxiety and stress associated with the hospital environment and to increase normalization of the surroundings.”},{“_id”:”T4RRWLLPSFAH5LWKV3IES45PTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635929},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» support the overall social, physical and emotional development and treatment of the patient.”},{“_id”:”VRJHQC5ODRFJNCBLBXSPOATCVM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635930},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» reduce anxiety and stress among patients, family and staff by providing physical contact and a soft touch.”},{“_id”:”BKYE2GTAYRECTLFUQPTVEBQXH4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635931},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» provide distraction and support during procedures, tests and the general experience of hospitalization. This reduces anxiety and helps young patients cope.”},{“_id”:”WUSMKSJDCBFQPC22AR7Q245WSA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635932},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» motivate and encourage patients to reach treatment goals, including improved mobility.”},{“_id”:”LDLYZP4BN5HJZB22ASDIXUC2V4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635933},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» reduce feelings of loss and loneliness associated with being separated from home, family and pets.”},{“_id”:”RIKFIWULDFEZJLJKPQAWCKRJQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635934},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» offer the patient unconditional love and acceptance.”},{“_id”:”WPDCBJXOLZBEVARVL5L5JLQWBI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635935},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» provide comfort following traumatic events or during bereavement or end-of-life care.”},{“_id”:”KOY4KGDBYZGWBHKWJJ2WO5RZBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635936},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s a real privilege for me to get to use different tools to help kids understand what’s going on with them,” Westboorks said. “To see them get it and process it, and then to teach it back to you is very rewarding. And to see that it has really helped them cope — because they know what’s going on — is also something I like to be a part of.””},{“_id”:”XHWPYYAHFVFWJFFMSRJR2UYHTQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”YHSFP44IEJF4VIKWWBPMUWGT54″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/5-signs-of-excessive-stress-according-to-anas-well-being-initiative/ATDAQYYCPJBLRCXNAO24ZT2EMI/”,”content”:”5 signs of excessive stress, according to ANA’s Well-Being Initiative”},{“_id”:”NBUGJPUIDRBPVNHKGZLNKPASVU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635937},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Her job might be child life specialist, by Westbrooks supports parents, too.”},{“_id”:”HNOENG5WPVFPJHYPX74CZODWQI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635938},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“They often need support in having some of these conversations with their kids, and there’s no handbook for how to tell your child they have cancer,” she said. “That’s something I’m glad I can help with. Helping people cope, and helping people in general, is something that I love to do.””},{“_id”:”5YQIATPRS5HB7NL3NVTLLYQF54″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635939},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The Canines For Kids program is 100% donor-funded, with money from both corporations and individuals. Visits to the vet cost nearly $60,000 a year. The dogs also get special germ-fighting baths so they can be around the kids, and those cost about $23,000 a year.”},{“_id”:”JPSYYYJZ2VFGNJFUXFK6TB7B7A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635940},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If you would like to help support the program, you can donate here.”},{“_id”:”BUYV2SQENZGMRLEYGNQQSXQPD4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615466635941},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“},{“_id”:”24JPJMH3UVDRNAMJGJX3KGZ5GI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615416372653},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-03-11T15:36:18.283Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Canines For Kids program ‘a powerful thing’ for kids battling illness”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-03-11T15:36:18.283Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/life”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Life”,”description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”_id”:”/life”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”SectionMap”:1012,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1069}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”SectionMap”:1107,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-pulse”},{“text”:”pulsenurses”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”localnews.ajc”},{“text”:”healthcare”},{“text”:”health”},{“text”:”kids-parenting.ajc”},{“text”:”health-wellness.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-11T15:36:18.504Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/canines-for-kids-program-a-powerful-thing-for-kids-battling-illness/IBG7Z7C26NCXDNDWNSJMH2SHUQ/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/03-11-2021/t_37814aa73af74835a14cf0078122f2ae_name_de412d504dfe43ce9e1819a6f6084f67″},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Canine For Kids program helps kids battling illness”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/03-11-2021/t_37814aa73af74835a14cf0078122f2ae_name_de412d504dfe43ce9e1819a6f6084f67″}}}},”_id”:”IBG7Z7C26NCXDNDWNSJMH2SHUQ”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KPA74HNG7JFWHKCD3KT7XLYORY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of nurses, as they’ve become the face of sacrifice, bravery and care.”},{“_id”:”U4MKIQTFENAHXGTQ2ZEH573MBI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615386441555},”type”:”text”,”content”:”That could be why nurses earned a record 89% very high/high score this year on Gallup’s annual Honesty and Ethics poll.”},{“_id”:”UB2YD3JKOVAA3BBOBYQ3554SSU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”KLB45XOZ5ZAM3HD5JYFQQKS6TU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/5-ways-to-stay-positive-in-a-sometimes-negative-world/EVQ4HNKUCFEIRLS5EWRDZ5R7NU/”,”content”:”5 ways to stay positive in a sometimes negative world”},{“_id”:”RFZFXVGIXFEFNAEYFTN4LWOSZM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615386441557},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Although medical doctors and pharmacists also saw their ratings increase, nurses remained the poll champs.”},{“_id”:”YNMCTFIA2FDVVIEDMD4R77ANCI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615386441558},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In fact, nurses have topped the poll every year but one since they were added in 1999. In fact, nurses have topped the poll every year but one since they were added in 1999. That year was 2001, "when firefighters were measured on a one-time basis shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and earned the highest score to date for any profession, 90%," Lydia Saad wrote for Gallup. Gallup first conducted the poll in 1976 and has updated it annually since 1990. Nurses' 89% rating is four points greater than their previous high score, recorded in 2019.

Medical doctors' rating rose 12 points, to 77%, and bested their high of 70% earned in 2011 and 2012. Pharmacists saw their rating rise seven points, to 71%, their highest score since 2012. Although the ratings of some professions differed according to political affiliation, "Republicans and Democrats are in broad agreement that nurses, doctors, grade-school teachers and pharmacists have very high or high honesty and ethical standards, with majorities of both groups considering them such," Saad wrote. The Ethics and Honesty poll results are similar to Gallup's annual Confidence in Institutions poll conducted in June and July, which found sharp increases in the percentage of Americans expressing high confidence in the medical system. Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”SectionMap”:1107,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-pulse”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”pulsewell”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-10T14:29:56.995Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/gallup-poll-nurses-earn-highest-ethics-rating-to-date/CK3XDMSL5VEWDDHYGFKZW3AQEA/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-12-2021/t_a851e4999459426aa24042f835730d68_name_t_a7f7023ed3b1434faa4d9eadad004ecd_name_file_960x540_1200_v3_1_.jpg”},”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WSBTV Videos”}],”by”:[{“org”:”WSBTV Videos”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”What it’s like training to become a nurse in age of COVID-19 pandemic”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“caption”:”What it’s like training to become a nurse in age of COVID-19 pandemic”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-12-2021/t_a851e4999459426aa24042f835730d68_name_t_a7f7023ed3b1434faa4d9eadad004ecd_name_file_960x540_1200_v3_1_.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”CK3XDMSL5VEWDDHYGFKZW3AQEA”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”WWXSUJB5JJF4DGUVH6AT4GEGFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”You spend all day — sometimes literally — taking care of others, so you might not have the time or energy to spend on yourself.”},{“_id”:”PREJVRTDPZDNDNT6AX2NFHV6J4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615229177916},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Here are five purchases that might help with stress, sleep, time management and more to make life at home or work a bit easier.”},{“_id”:”V4YDERL7SVEGLFYNPKARDBV4WA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”7NQ4RQDTMBHDPLDE5R7TQKDNJY”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/nurse-tested-nurse-approved-5-best-shoes-for-your-long-shifts/TMKOPOO5K5CHVKINWRQKV45W7A/”,”content”:”Nurse tested, nurse approved: 5 best shoes for your long shifts”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”Handout”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Handout”}]},”subtitle”:”compression socks”,”width”:188,”_id”:”CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/PjqR2LPiejoYE3Kt8n5k60LybSI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/PjqR2LPiejoYE3Kt8n5k60LybSI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/PjqR2LPiejoYE3Kt8n5k60LybSI=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/s17UBqYfB3X98lekCLPgmLjFWB4=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/CWBMVMZJRVBE5FDD7AMKTUWVYY.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”cs.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”K2YNFRWNUZCYHJYQYWDG53AEEU”},”created_date”:”2021-03-08T18:57:55Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T18:57:55Z”,”height”:268,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”XTXBFBT3NVDZLPMCSXTB7ESTWQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615229177917},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Compression socks”},{“_id”:”HOYFEKGXBNHXFNM4IIRPFALJLA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615229177918},”type”:”text”,”content”:”They aren’t just for athletes and older people. By supporting healthy circulation, compression socks can increase your energy level and lower your risk of blood clots. They can benefit people who are on their feet all day by preventing fluid from pooling in your legs and reducing fatigue and overall swelling. They come in numerous sizes, from ankle height to over the calf, and styles that let you show your personality.”},{“_id”:”XT6SA7AYHFHWJFBTJ373QQE7MM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390982},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Check out these Wonder Woman compression socks, which are perfect for your superhero status.”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”AS4S5XDT3JFLPL5JLDDXSUZMFU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390983},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Meal delivery service”},{“_id”:”3LDCW4GPIFADLPKTISN7MUAHO4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390984},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If you love to cook and it relaxes you, then just skip this recommendation. If, however, you come home so tired you just grab fast food, or you sleep late and don’t have time to fix a good lunch, this might make your life not only easier but also healthier.”},{“_id”:”IAWHMYNJQ5BNZPBLSLMGVZIVUY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390985},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Meal kits are great time savers because you don’t have to shop for ingredients and do all the prep work. But even easier are services that deliver your food already prepared and ready for the microwave.”},{“_id”:”ATWXZEWACZFBFEIR6HHCFWKVZI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390986},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Freshly, for example, offers dozens of meal choices that need just 3 minutes in the microwave and they’re ready to eat. Doesn’t Protein-Packed Chicken Parm with Mozzarella & Garlicky Broccoli sound better than a bag of chips and a sandwich? Freshly currently has 40 dishes on its menu, and price depends on how many meals you order for the week.”},{“_id”:”UUQNUKYXZJBLXKZM2C67DJOCTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390987},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Or try Sunbasket, which gives you the choice of ordering kits to prepare the meal yourself or Fresh & Ready meals that pop in the microwave. Sunbasket’s Spicy Southwestern turkey and sweet potato skillet is carb-conscious, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo, soy-free, spicy and ready in 6 minutes.”},{“_id”:”WQ7DW3TVQRFP5G3MHAOCWFO57Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CFLO4DZVHJCPVNNWM6TIB3QUAA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/blog/atlanta-restaurants/buy-this-three-sources-for-delicious-meals-and-ingredients-delivered-your-door/GdFnABQaKLx7MDfbkGbuHN/”,”content”:”Three sources for delicious meals and ingredients, delivered to your door”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”4WXQNQNFTFF2BJ6OT56GXJD6SA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390988},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Sleep mask with bluetooth speakers”},{“_id”:”7SDEFKMKCJFMNC3CRHGS25HEEQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390989},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Chances are your schedule differs from the rest of your household or apartment building. You might be trying to sleep in the middle of the day or while neighbors are doing yardwork.”},{“_id”:”NP7N254VO5G7ZCQXB3XENNEVUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390990},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Treat yourself to a sleep mask that has a built-in bluetooth headset. Block out that annoying sun and let your favorite sleep app lull you to dreamland without the annoyance of headphones. This model on Amazon.com even has a microphone, in case you want to answer that call asking you to come back to the hospital to cover someone’s shift.”},{“_id”:”ZWED7LCD3ZGKPCYJDIIQCROV2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QOR3BRDE6FDOXNOZ3GCKXB6YDQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/study-treating-common-sleep-disorder-may-improve-memory/ZUXTDR4GZNFGBCNFYXFZH23JDU/”,”content”:”Study: Treating common sleep disorder may improve memory”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”L6O6WOQWAZEJXKTRFLTDQQFGAQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390992},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Kitsch hair coils”},{“_id”:”JYVDIOQEJFF2NHLUK5G7UJ35MM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390993},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If you’ve ever had to cut a rubber band out of your hair, you’ll appreciate these hair coils by Kitsch. They don’t pull, cause headaches or get tangled, even if you fall asleep with your hair still in a ponytail. And they’re not fabric, so they won’t absorb any fluids — from you or a patient. They also retain their shape, so even if you stretch one out, it will return to its original size after a few minutes. They come in a variety of colors to match your hair, so they’re practically invisible.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[],”by”:[{“name”:”Handout”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Handout”}]},”subtitle”:”hair coils”,”width”:729,”_id”:”QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/MNVxifQACV9ZqdqceQ0RzIvh4zA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/MNVxifQACV9ZqdqceQ0RzIvh4zA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/MNVxifQACV9ZqdqceQ0RzIvh4zA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/f73LXDUxN3LxhRfQt-kCvXqsEIk=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/QJIQUHTZOZH6VOV723NCISBS4E.JPG”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”kitch.JPG”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”36JM2YODLNDCVGJFKLSHJLL264″},”created_date”:”2021-03-08T19:40:10Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T19:40:10Z”,”height”:687,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“level”:3,”_id”:”L6O6WOQWAZEJXKTRFLTDQQFGAQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390992},”type”:”header”,”content”:”Water bottle”},{“_id”:”DRO6UMIBGZC4XD33VT3ES6X5S4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390995},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Some like it hot; some like it cold. However you like your beverage, the Yeti will keep it that way. Hydration is important for everyone, but as a nurse, you need to ensure you don’t become overly fatigued. The best way to do that is by drinking something you enjoy. But hot coffee left on at the nurse’s station for an hour isn’t going to be hot or tasty when you get back to it. And if the ice melts in your soda, it’s not going to have that same refreshing taste.”},{“_id”:”HSWNCXGWIFD4DLGGOBDVDRPECI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390996},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If you’re pinching pennies and can’t justify the cost of a Yeti, check out Walmart’s version, the Ozark Trail. It, too, comes in a variety of sizes and colors, but for a fraction of the Yeti’s price.”},{“_id”:”QSFJ7IXZ6JGX7LKNQWAEMAHNI4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5TGNSNIWYBBD3LB3BK5JKQTCYQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/3-reasons-you-need-to-cut-back-on-carbonated-drinks/CH733YZ4F5DUXDK7ID6D5HA4BY/”,”content”:”3 reasons you need to cut back on carbonated drinks”},{“_id”:”2CRSM746ENBKDI7YERL7ZIOBXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390997},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Note: The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.”},{“_id”:”YKVWBOZ55ZETXID7IENZRTHJMA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”W4PAGVULRVHSHDCFLXJQBRHRX4″},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:””},{“_id”:”2CRSM746ENBKDI7YERL7ZIOBXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1615236390999},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-03-08T21:05:18.208Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”These 5 items will make life easier at work or home”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-03-08T21:05:18.208Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/life”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Life”,”description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”_id”:”/life”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”SectionMap”:1012,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1069}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”SectionMap”:1107,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/sponsor”,”name”:”A Better You”,”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”,”BottomNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”A Better You”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags”:”false”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg”,”sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags”:null,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg”,”sponsor_url_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine”,”sponsor_related_box_title”:””A Better You,” sponsored by Wellstar”,”disable_sponsor_related_box”:”false”,”sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message”:”false”,”disable_advertiser_content_label”:”true”,”sponsor_related_box_include_tags”:”sp-abetteryou”,”advertiser_name”:”Wellstar”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”},”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[]},”order”:{“ComposerNav”:1003}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./sponsor/a-better-you”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-abetteryou”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”shop-atlanta.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T21:05:18.433Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/these-5-items-will-make-life-easier-at-work-or-home/4W5SJBYZRRAETJDH2BKQ7GWHIE/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_b279f46e6ba24c488882578186d0238b_name_9db5b78b83334bcaaed785a1e7275f84.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”5 productivity hacks for nurses”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_b279f46e6ba24c488882578186d0238b_name_9db5b78b83334bcaaed785a1e7275f84.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”4W5SJBYZRRAETJDH2BKQ7GWHIE”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”AWBHIUGWAJDUXHKLD65UBSUOYM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614972135479},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Easing the projected nursing shortage will require diversity.”},{“_id”:”PHUCMGGP7JAFRDL36SKM5CL43M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614972135480},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It’s easier to recruit workers into a profession that rewards its members for their hard work, education, and performance,” Walden RN and oncology certified nurse Pamela Walden wrote in a September editorial for the journal Nursing Made Incredibly Easy. “An environment of respect, inclusion, and acceptance is a key component in establishing and maintaining a diverse workforce.””},{“_id”:”FSJWOTGILRAMFDA4SZR7MMMWHU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”RJGS6NLLBJDMJCC5IJ2QSDD2ZM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/how-white-nurses-can-help-promote-diversity-in-nursing/E34SDOGQWJBM5IW3THUL3LB2RI/”,”content”:”How nurses can help promote diversity in the industry”},{“_id”:”PKM4TQBV6NHFVLRFHGVDJUOQVY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614972135481},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patient populations would undoubtedly benefit, too, with a diverse workforce translating into more open acceptance of diverse patient populations, Walden added.”},{“_id”:”23P7PQ7QJZEAVD3IKEB3CK2H3I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614972135482},”type”:”text”,”content”:”For those wanting to learn more about diversity, the Georgia Nurses Association will host “Nursing Conversations in Black and White,” a webinar designed to provide background on racial inequities in nursing.”},{“_id”:”DXLRKHJENFC7BC3YFVW6X2NEJU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373919},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“This webinar will address the difficult conversations surrounding racism in nursing that are often not held or are handled poorly,” GNA wrote on the webinar’s web page.”},{“_id”:”7UGCPUFXJVGUBL765TC2HRANUM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373920},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Past attempts to address racism in nursing have fallen short of the desired results of eliminating the systemic impact and personal biases that continue to surface within the nursing profession. This activity will provide a historical perspective on racism in nursing, with definitions and examples of micro aggression and emotional labor, and challenges from the classroom to clinical practice. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions, and to share their experiences, views, and suggestions.””},{“_id”:”LGOA7XIALFAM7KL33PDG6XXAGM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373921},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The webinar is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and is worth 2.5 contact hours. You can register online by clicking here.”},{“_id”:”ULU6JKJJMRCQNFMUYLYETKFOBA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”5H72JLEAHVBYRLCITPI5XFOK7A”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/what-white-nurses-can-do-to-help-combat-racism-in-nursing/GBESA6KPYFEUDBYJ2Y2QQIMBMM/”,”content”:”What white nurses can do to help combat racism in nursing”},{“_id”:”WSH75PEO7NGRZBEJOQHM5SJKJY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373923},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The four presenters are experienced nurses “who decided this is the time to have the difficult conversations, share experiences, and provide a platform for nurses to learn from each other, seek to understand, and look for meaningful change.””},{“_id”:”XOCVKJQBO5A7RKOTKXDI6Q5MJI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373924},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Georgia Barkers is a certified life coach and CEO of The Attitude Nurse, LLC. She has been a registered nurse for 49 years and continues to be active in her professional associations and community.”},{“_id”:”HIDQT54BZBGVBPG6HWLAEWLDN4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373925},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Felicia Chatman has more than 24 years of experience in nursing, including nursing management, education and training, quality and patient safety, and process improvement.”},{“_id”:”YO45WHYQMFEURCWPPT6LUF7SWI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373926},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Rachel Myers has 30 years of experience as a registered nurse in clinical, staff and patient education, nursing and hospital administration, consulting and academia.”},{“_id”:”YNSYLJCIUNGO7M4IKGQCCHNIOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373927},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Karen Rawls was the first Black nurse elected as chair of the metro Atlanta chapter of the Georgia Nurses Association in 2015 and the first Black nurse elected as president of the Virginia Nurses Association in 2017. She is a seasoned nurse educator having more than 25 years in leadership and teaching across many areas of academic and clinical nursing programs.”},{“_id”:”6E62LZYKFJC7RDVBII42JPHDPU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UMAJHSAV4BDN5EKFI2CMTGGJX4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/racism-against-black-nurses-historic-problem-that-still-exists-today/WXgpiNAYHIuIKnoZRdZnxI/”,”content”:”Racism against Black nurses is a historic problem that still exists today”},{“_id”:”IDPC7KZCIBEINIZJZQHKWAOZZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614974373929},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”SectionMap”:1012,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1069}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”SectionMap”:1107,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-pulse”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”pulselearn”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-05T20:16:11.780Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/webinar-to-provide-background-on-racial-inequities-in-nursing/2XIO574EUBDBLMZYZG2QK7AK7Y/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_c0bf732f382743898135b8e3bccb249c_name_fdbedff6341744e2992c5311bb2a4e5c.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”8 essential nursing skills, according to the American Nurses Association”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“caption”:”8 essential nursing skills, according to the American Nurses Association”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-27-2020/t_c0bf732f382743898135b8e3bccb249c_name_fdbedff6341744e2992c5311bb2a4e5c.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”2XIO574EUBDBLMZYZG2QK7AK7Y”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”6LWTKQ3YZRFHZOIPSQEKHZ32LA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467244},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Which nursing careers pay the highest annual salary or hourly rates? Nursing jobs vary by specialty, setting, location, degree, and certification requirements. Nurses can specialize in treating a population (geriatrics, pediatrics, etc.) or specialize in a therapeutic area (oncology, dermatology, etc.) Additionally, shifts low in supply and high in demand can cause pay rates to grow in certain types of jobs.”},{“_id”:”BVWKJDZCFRF7TBXDKRI23NR4G4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”ON4GAMYY45ASVOXMMJIKWNV26Q”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/business/employment/seeking-nurse-jobs-traits-look-for-good-employer/OuqRnVr9tFaPLZqySI8m6I/”,”content”:”Seeking nurse jobs? 4 traits to look for in a good employer”},{“_id”:”VYSA2WDU3JAOLIIHXP66OYMBAE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[]},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Below are the nursing careers that generally pay the highest salary across all locations, specialties, and clinical settings. Most of the highest-paid nursing careers are APRNs, or advanced practice registered nurses, which are registered nurses who obtain a master’s level degree and additional experience or specialization after completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and RN certification.”},{“_id”:”W222WOAANNAPHB5KVUJTZDWWO4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467245},”type”:”text”,”content”:”1. Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) – Nurse anesthetists administer anesthesia to patients who are undergoing medical procedures in a hospital, outpatient surgery center, or medical office. With additional documented experience in ICU or surgery, plus completing an additional program and passing certification requirements, RNs can become CRNAs and earn an average of $181,040 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CRNAs can make up to $230,000 annually, while most CRNA salaries range between $171,130 and $205,506, according to Salary.com.”},{“_id”:”6VPYAV45IVETTH7ODQHC5X4B3E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467246},”type”:”text”,”content”:”2. Nurse Practitioner (NP) – Nurse practitioners also complete additional training and education to get their NP degree which enables them to treat patients more autonomously than many other types of nurses. Some states allow NPs to practice independently and prescribe medications while other states require NPs to work with a licensed physician. As of February 2021, nurse practitioners earn an average of $109,025 annually, according to data from ZipRecruiter.com.”},{“_id”:”3TQV72N47FDCDHQUMBGJDCYN64″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”NOEBHS32GBHB7O2ABUBKEJYX2E”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/almost-never-hurts-ask-negotiating-your-nurse-salary/UFCHFGWmEu4m8Iprlr8zcO/”,”content”:”It (almost) never hurts to ask: Negotiating your nurse salary”},{“_id”:”JXUIQMBNRVD7FMJWZWBK765SLY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467247},”type”:”text”,”content”:”3. Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) – A clinical nurse specialist has obtained a minimum of a master’s degree, plus additional training in a specialized area of nursing practice, according to Nurse.org, which reports that the median salary for clinical nurse specialists as of May 2020 is $106,604. Clinical nurse specialists may specialize in a therapeutic area or population, and specialty certifications are available in gerontology, pediatrics, and neonatal care, according to the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists.”},{“_id”:”2QH276LX3BA4ZGA4AKNB4NMQ5E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467248},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Honorable Mention – Registered Nurse (RN) – While not among the very top-paying jobs, RNs are well-paid. Additionally, becoming an RN is somewhat of the “gateway” milestone along the way to achieving higher-paying advanced practice nursing jobs. Completing an RN opens many doors and provides nurses with many more options for advanced degrees and more lucrative nursing roles. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average (mean) income for RNs nationally as of 2019 (the most recent BLS data available) is $37.24 per hour which translates to $77,460 annually, assuming a full-time schedule of about 40 hours per week.”},{“_id”:”4LM5HEIORRAGXO3HXES3KN6S2Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467249},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Of the nearly three million RNs employed nationwide, the highest earners are those who work in outpatient care centers or hospital settings, with an average hourly income of $40.73 ($84,720 annually), and $38.20 per hour ($79,460 annually) respectively.”},{“_id”:”OVSHZFDYXZHTRGRJ6TTBIH3HMU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467250},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Where you work as an RN also impacts your hourly wage and annual income. California and Hawaii are the top-paying states for RNs, with hourly rates of $54.44 and 50.03, respectively, followed by Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, and Oregon as top-paying states, where the cost of living is also higher.”},{“_id”:”OZEIEQYIFVGSHM7MPSI2CR5JXU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”UFGLJQTG7RAAFHZQMJHC6CKFGA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/whats-your-work-worth-nurse-salary-data-released/MWSHJQMB5FA3NCKRIZPEXOHLUI/”,”content”:”What’s your work worth? Nurse salary data released”},{“_id”:”ZFJA6AAIFNARNB2BAKTFYOVXB4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467251},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Other ways nurses may increase their annual income“},{“_id”:”CI5T7RWUUFG73BXVZAXWTOH6ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467252},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to high-paying clinical nursing careers, another way to grow your nursing career and annual income is to shift into leadership, administration, or teaching. Nurse administrators such as hospital CNOs, medical directors, etc. earn more than $100,000, and nurse instructors earn an average of $83,160 annually and up to $133,000 in the 90th percentile.”},{“_id”:”S2T2WVI7VVATRGHDHYDFRLGZAA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467253},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Changes in supply and demand can also factor into nursing salaries, causing pay fluctuations in either direction. For example, critical care nursing is in unusually high demand in 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is causing pay rates in some areas to quadruple, as demand also grows by a reported 400-500%, multiple experts report. Switching practice areas may be a more feasible career change than obtaining a new advanced degree for some nurses.”},{“_id”:”RVWQVJNID5ELTKSQ3GUEMV5SIM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1614623467254},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If none of the above are an option, another way for nurses to potentially grow their annual income is to consider trying out a new part-time side-gig for a few extra hours a week. This may be a more realistic method to increase earnings for nurses who are unable to shift full-time into a new, higher-paying nursing career.”}],”display_date”:”2021-03-01T18:35:38.862Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”These are the most lucrative nursing careers right now”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-03-01T18:35:38.862Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”SectionMap”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”SectionMap”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”SectionMap”:1107,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/sponsor”,”name”:”AJC Pulse”,”_id”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”,”BottomNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”AJC Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OVQNJQUJIRAPTH3FEVLG4IOSVQ.jpg/”,”disable_advertiser_content_label”:”true”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2FD672L5FFEJ3EL4VUWJEEP26Y.jpg/”},”_id”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[]},”order”:{“ComposerNav”:1010}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”pulsejobs”},{“text”:”pulseresources”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”rct-content”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-01T18:35:39.037Z”,”canonical_url”:”/pulse/these-are-the-most-lucrative-nursing-careers-right-now/DPFMZ3UOHNG6XOG5XFRKXK2FJY/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-29-2020/t_979b801260ea4e3d8de9004f78bc6233_name_4ab57ab597354de58963ad9212713140.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”The 10 Highest-Paying Jobs of 2020″},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“caption”:”The 10 Highest-Paying Jobs of 2020″,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/06-29-2020/t_979b801260ea4e3d8de9004f78bc6233_name_4ab57ab597354de58963ad9212713140.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”DPFMZ3UOHNG6XOG5XFRKXK2FJY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ATAOWW6ECZAK3FAGBO3YJITEBI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It might seem difficult to find a silver lining among the dark clouds gathered by the coronavirus pandemic, but there are ways to clear the skies.”},{“_id”:”CKH2LWQ55JCYZB23PDFHIQTVYQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464029},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“In nurses, a negative tendency may be intensified because we’re trained to look for the negative: crackles in a patient’s lungs, ST elevation on an electrocardiogram, an elevated potassium level, a high white blood cell count,” My American Nurse once wrote.”},{“_id”:”QWYWHH2Y65DBJMP6V7K4WNJXPU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”HBTYI22V7RC5HLUQQDCUQKKLOM”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”,”content”:”Pulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast”},{“_id”:”6LA2R4LOZJFOJOWV6PU2NY4KWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464031},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There is evidence positive psychology techniques can boost your resilience and help you handle difficult situations more easily and “bounce back more rapidly after traumatic or unpleasant events.””},{“_id”:”SJX3CITXBJEFHCG2MRDEVCLIA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464032},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Here are five ways to become more positive:”},{“_id”:”O2PO7PQHLREQRI4W44XLETDCFQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464033},”type”:”text”,”content”:”1. Document three good things“},{“_id”:”YJN7UZJHOFB2HOPQ3ZX7OKDLVI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464034},”type”:”text”,”content”:”If you try, you can find something good about each day. Studies have shown that writing down three good things a day for 21 days can increase a sense of gratitude within.”},{“_id”:”C56VYOZWIZFFLD5A57GCBJMRAQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464035},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“To adapt this practice to a clinical environment and a focus on teamwork, we developed a ‘three good things’ sheet that gets passed around at the end of the shift,” My American Nurse wrote. “Every staff member writes down a good thing that happened that day, and the charge nurse presents three of these things to the oncoming-shift nurses to help them start their shift in a positive light. ‘Three good things’ was an encouraged practice for 2 weeks, but staff continued to practice it consistently throughout the next year—and beyond.””},{“_id”:”V744E43O6FEEJNSU27UWCGMR5Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464036},”type”:”text”,”content”:”This exercise can also have nothing to do with work. Document three good things that happened in your personal life, for example, instead of at work.”},{“_id”:”62Z5UFTCQVFTTJCSPQ254MOMBE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VPWZJNKSZZES7OQZHEHCIY2S64″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/nurse-tested-nurse-approved-5-best-shoes-for-your-long-shifts/TMKOPOO5K5CHVKINWRQKV45W7A/”,”content”:”Nurse tested, nurse approved: 5 best shoes for your long shifts”},{“_id”:”KF6WOULJ2RDU3KJK2K7BFSMCSE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464038},”type”:”text”,”content”:”2. Minimize effects of negative people“},{“_id”:”CZLBDYTZSZBSXCXDKNG2RQNUN4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464039},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Negative people will feed your negative energy, and positive people will boost your positive energy.”},{“_id”:”CZLBDYTZSZBSXCXDKNG2RQNUN4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464040},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Although you can’t always avoid negative people, you can control the effect their attitude has on you. If you find yourself in a situation with a negative person, whether at work or elsewhere, try to steer the conversation to something more positive. If that’s not possible, exit the area as soon as possible.”},{“_id”:”XSTQKYFI2VF5HC3VY7VNO7IHX4″,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”APTQJGLNSFAWRNY2BP66CYIBWA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/world-kindness-day-being-kind-could-help-you-live-longer-experts-say/m2iSC4gAAVjnAGbsAa34qJ/”,”content”:”Being kind could help you live longer, experts say”},{“_id”:”MH2VKHK4IZARJEZKOXDYSBZ2XU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464042},”type”:”text”,”content”:”3. Show kindness to others“},{“_id”:”7L3YUTZ4NBGG3A3YLWTMBMA6PI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464043},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“The act of helping others actually activates the part of your brain that makes you feel pleasure,” the Mayo Clinic wrote. “It also releases a hormone called oxytocin that helps modulate social interactions and emotion — the higher your oxytocin levels, the more generous you may be.””},{“_id”:”JIZWLRM6GZFZXPCHJLWIHPUDHA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464044},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There is another benefit of being kind: It might help you live longer.”},{“_id”:”SGKWBO6FTZGWTMEZ3NOKMU5MPQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464045},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“(Being kind) helps the immune system, blood pressure, it helps people to live longer and better,” Kelli Harding of Columbia University in New York, who penned the book “The Rabbit Effect,” told the BBC in 2019. “It’s pretty amazing because there’s an ample supply and you can’t overdose on it.””},{“_id”:”R2MMS4E5G5DXBFIGPUAWKATPLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464046},”type”:”text”,”content”:”4. Show kindness to yourself“},{“_id”:”CNZYRWME4VAPNJFTIG2IMOGJSM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464047},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Even though you must perform super human feats most days, you need to remind yourself that you’re a mere mortal.”},{“_id”:”VM4S5QSIBRGINKQ73OIZP3AJZA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464048},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“A wealth of research has shown the positive consequences of self-compassion on numerous aspects of our well-being, including a greater life satisfaction, emotional intelligence, interconnectedness with others, wisdom, curiosity, happiness, and optimism. Self-compassion is also associated with less self-criticism, depression, anxiety, fear of failure, and perfectionism,” Marianna Pogosyan wrote in Psychology Today.”},{“_id”:”7CKITYIYLZEGPN4EG4HEHIGLLE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”VEHG3Q4THZABVGT2Y7LASBYPOA”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health/signs-you-not-taking-care-your-own-health-nurse/lFK3kVgyYcxrcKA0fVpGFO/”,”content”:”5 signs you’re not taking care of your own health”},{“_id”:”YBSFHAJIMBEP7AJXYEH3NAVLQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464050},”type”:”text”,”content”:”5. Mindfulness and meditation“},{“_id”:”HBPXQBI5RBF4NIIUXE6J3HBMLQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464051},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s easy to zone out at the end of a shift and put yourself on autopilot, but that only postpones the stress and feelings of negativity.”},{“_id”:”TPBLYTZKDVEQDOBXXVPPFPFXKI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464052},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Mindfulness and meditation can be used to reduce stress, pain and suffering, and help move toward greater levels of health and well-being.”},{“_id”:”RBF5DC2ANBH3TKE4NY6ECMU4NI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464053},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There are numerous apps you can download to your phone, or you can take a class that can teach you best practices.”},{“_id”:”Y76TYROLNNGTVJ5R3L33EA5X7A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”YSMYOGWWQRFVHMAYSJQHLC5FYQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/you-can-learn-mindfulness-and-meditation-in-a-masterclass/EY7SLX5R5FCKHF55BIR7U2ELZY/”,”content”:”You can learn mindfulness and meditation in a MasterClass”},{“_id”:”ZH6KLXW24JASNE55K2I26KQ6VY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613769464055},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

“}],”display_date”:”2021-02-19T21:37:14.418Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”5 ways to stay positive in a sometimes negative world”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-19T21:37:14.418Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/life”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Life”,”description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”_id”:”/life”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”TopNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”Atlanta living and lifestyle news, Atlanta travel, health, faith, celebrities and pop culture news and features from the AJC. Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1069}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1137}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/sponsor”,”name”:”A Better You”,”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”,”BottomNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”A Better You”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags”:”false”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg”,”sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags”:null,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg”,”sponsor_url_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine”,”sponsor_related_box_title”:””A Better You,” sponsored by Wellstar”,”disable_sponsor_related_box”:”false”,”sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message”:”false”,”disable_advertiser_content_label”:”true”,”sponsor_related_box_include_tags”:”sp-abetteryou”,”advertiser_name”:”Wellstar”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”},”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[]},”order”:{“ComposerNav”:1003}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./sponsor/a-better-you”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-abetteryou”},{“text”:”health”},{“text”:”health-wellness.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T21:37:47.360Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/5-ways-to-stay-positive-in-a-sometimes-negative-world/EVQ4HNKUCFEIRLS5EWRDZ5R7NU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/02-19-2021/t_67569d1f3fa942829db84e28faa7b59c_name_a7efbee7bae045c0849754a5a8a07507.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”3 Uplifting COVID-19 Facts for nSome Much-Needed Positivity”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/02-19-2021/t_67569d1f3fa942829db84e28faa7b59c_name_a7efbee7bae045c0849754a5a8a07507.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”EVQ4HNKUCFEIRLS5EWRDZ5R7NU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”KZUTMVRNO5EVRNGDFK6Q7BQ334″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”There are more than 6,000 hospitals in the United States, so finding one of the top 250 could be tricky. Well, unless you live in Georgia, because the Peach State has nine of them.”},{“_id”:”FW7KDJLMS5CLRGHCUMEN5SWOQY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708373},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Healthgrades, the website that “takes the guesswork out of finding the right doctors, hospitals, and care for you and your family,” analyzed patient outcome data on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.”},{“_id”:”PPOO57LOVND4VMEQ7L7H4HEFBU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”CO3Q3ESP4NE7LMM6ICAFVMIV4U”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”,”content”:”Pulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast”},{“_id”:”22ZQUCSNNBH2BCSY5KD2H6X67U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708375},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Healthgrades awards tell you which hospitals deliver superior quality care. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective quality measures including clinical outcomes and patient safety, as well as patient experience,” its website states.”},{“_id”:”BBQIIFIUYZDB3FT6AW7YMTJLWA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708376},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The hospitals were listed in alphabetic order by state, but we’re going to start with the Georgia hospital that also was recognized as one of the top 50 in the nation.”},{“_id”:”M5NELSGC6BAY5KMY3K7CQSE4BM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708377},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Piedmont Fayette Hospital“},{“_id”:”GOCTP3V5T5ARHHXYVL3CGVPLXY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708378},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Piedmont Fayette Hospital, a 282-bed, acute care community hospital in Fayetteville, has combined “clinical excellence with a focus on wellness, high-quality and exceptional service” since 1997.”},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708379},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 50 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Fayette received:”},{“_id”:”73LGKKB2NJATJOCUBBQOTJELTI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708380},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award”},{“_id”:”NHF2H2J47REIPICRQMYG32AMBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708381},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award”},{“_id”:”V6H2SEDI7VBWZPDEE27P64YN7M”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708382},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award”},{“_id”:”ZJX5X4NATNGB5M2XNELVWXAVQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708383},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Pulmonary Care Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”VEQ2O5CLWBBAVGIV73KZRPCIDA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708384},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Two other Georgia hospitals reached the ranks of the top 100 U.S. hospitals.”},{“_id”:”OIK3KKBOIFFMVF5LAMP4U2RPHU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”IDK5CRAW3ZECFLUXTDEL2GI44Q”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/nicu-nurse-cares-for-critically-ill-babies-while-calming-parents-fears/SA2T2N2M7NCERCCJVJGZPUKTLU/”,”content”:”NICU nurse cares for critically ill babies while calming parents’ fears”},{“_id”:”KIBGNHXBA5GTLOFEXVL6VUDL2A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708386},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emory University Hospital“},{“_id”:”QICUG4WPWJEFRPAHZPQXAG42AA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708387},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emory University Hospital is staffed exclusively by Emory University School of Medicine faculty who also are members of the Emory Clinic.”},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708388},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 100 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory Hospital received:”},{“_id”:”HHNVPULQLRETPBNTOQYYDJ34I4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708389},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award”},{“_id”:”QFQFPGZIPZBXZMUL72VZJLVLFM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708390},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery Award”},{“_id”:”ZWZ22GH4YJAWNAUDR3JF4AUVO4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708391},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award”},{“_id”:”K3YXFLKQ5JGFTL4DWDS3BWB6VE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708392},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”2YEW2SVRVZCGLCBRNYUBK77LZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708393},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Neurosciences Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”JOIMKKJASBGLTM2PPZXOM6RBVA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708394},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emory University Hospital Midtown“},{“_id”:”I5GGZZQSIVFEZB5YKMP5RXQXI4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708395},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Formerly known as Emory Crawford Long Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown is staffed by “some of the world’s top specialists are advancing medicine every day,” it website states.”},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708396},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 100 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory Midtown received:”},{“_id”:”HBUGOEQB55HQVA34HQ3YXP2ZPY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708397},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award”},{“_id”:”BRS7LWCMCVES3ACIAASPPHNLZM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708398},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award”},{“_id”:”F5ZQWQQLUNFUZG3CZJTAV6UK6U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708399},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”E2L5FBF4HBCGLMZTZAHIS75JPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708400},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Neurosciences Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”ETHDNCKDHRCRRB5PIOMSI6YQHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708401},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Here are the remaining six facilities, in alphabetical order.”},{“_id”:”6MZPUC2UFBBHVEF7C3YTUF4JBQ”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”PYRS6RR23JC4XP7TRY6UAEU7QU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/life/emergency-vs-urgent-care-whats-the-difference/NFNLXROC7JHDFIIGJVWULAD6Y4/”,”content”:”Emergency vs urgent care: What’s the difference?”},{“_id”:”NKV4B2K6LBDBHPPCNDR2KUH4GU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708403},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital“},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708404},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Emory St. Joseph’s received:”},{“_id”:”E2L5FBF4HBCGLMZTZAHIS75JPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708405},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Cardiac Care”},{“_id”:”7BENWWXR4ZFGTIO6RDADADV45E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708406},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Critical Care”},{“_id”:”ADE2JGXBIFGN5O7VOJE3G3SMZ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708407},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care”},{“_id”:”2UTT66UNO5GBZOGTIAMPYU42EY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708408},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best General Surgery”},{“_id”:”HGAYHFI5TZCELD5FO72OTPX7RI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708409},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Stroke Care”},{“_id”:”NNZW6S6325AFXH6SGSU2YT4CYE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708410},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Joint Replacement Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”CRP7A3VQW5GXVFMAZCYACKCCJ4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708411},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Neurosciences Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”OTZTXNPYUJHMXFR66LEI3OVW6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708412},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center“},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708413},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Athens received:”},{“_id”:”E2L5FBF4HBCGLMZTZAHIS75JPE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708414},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Pulmonary Care”},{“_id”:”CLJTICFXMJHLNCN7RDUETI57BQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708415},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Stroke Care”},{“_id”:”PFYR4K7O5VGZRC5UPYZNDTNHOE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708416},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”7E44FUOSFNF4TGA7MY7HFY4XWE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708417},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Neurosciences Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”W4OVRVK5EZEFHG4AO5VAFLPYIE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708418},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Piedmont Hospital“},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708419},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont received:”},{“_id”:”MHIE5UBJA5B7XNSOB7EI2NCCZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708420},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Cardiac Care”},{“_id”:”FACUB5PMYRF6DEUPHVQIBGGKYA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708421},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Coronary Intervention”},{“_id”:”TBX2GGZ4IFBQNEPRMHMUPLQAIA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708422},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Joint Replacement Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”4534WFGOFFCX5CVDW6PRV7AOJM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708423},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Stroke Care Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”3PBEOEIZOZGHFBCGS6O7CXIEYM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708424},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Piedmont Newnan Hospital“},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708425},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Piedmont Newnan received:”},{“_id”:”2L3MASBRDBC6ZG55PO4SV6OEMI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708426},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Critical Care Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”DPRLIIXOPZDRZNSZJU5ULKE4GI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708427},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Pulmonary Care Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”S54FPF63LVGKJEOAPINWS3C35A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708428},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Stroke Care Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”IHR6G6NKAFE3LNEY7ZANL2L3AA”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”WIUHBFURVNB3HBVQNVUQSWGMS4″},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/answers-to-your-questions-about-the-covid-19-vaccines/ZGG3YL4GJ5G47BLGWLCD2LDATM/”,”content”:”Why are COVID vaccines in short supply?”},{“_id”:”6B3DI6NNQNHWVMFFLN4IEAWSRU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708430},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wellstar Cobb Hospital“},{“_id”:”WOMQTUJGTRBMJEPWVJHSZBW65A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708431},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Wellstar Cobb received:”},{“_id”:”Z2NZGM3LYZE6JGNFLJEWAQIUXM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708432},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care”},{“_id”:”M3LVLLH7NJANHMVCPZV3TVQRRE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708433},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best General Surgery”},{“_id”:”LLWIUPMSANBNZFITG5YVFI5D4E”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708434},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Pulmonary Care”},{“_id”:”VFLA6ZUNU5BLZIJN3BSM54JA5U”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708435},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Stroke Care”},{“_id”:”75W3PVOTVBDH5A4NALHEVBPTEM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708436},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Vascular Surgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”P3FZ423NHNDHXEULJ7QT2K7A44″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708437},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Wellstar Kennestone Hospital“},{“_id”:”UFWMDFN3GJB2RFKNHJLUZBEGA4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708438},”type”:”text”,”content”:”In addition to being one of the top 250 U.S. hospitals this year, Wellstar Kennestone received:”},{“_id”:”G3YEV2LK5FBQVKNUUHQNYYWH7Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708439},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Critical Care”},{“_id”:”WFS44TQBQJFCPMECWGDKZQJF7I”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708440},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care”},{“_id”:”SLWCOHDZBBBE3EPU7ZF5W5H45Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708441},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» 100 Best Pulmonary Care”},{“_id”:”W5BI4RZH6BGAHAD2CPO3WWYS34″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708442},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» General Surgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”5SBHRU7SE5BY7ODCKWJJZINCQQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708443},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Joint Replacement Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”JWKZVDVKQVAN7N7YHI7DLVHPQA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708444},”type”:”text”,”content”:”» Vascular Surgery Excellence Award”},{“_id”:”KA3SYVCE5NBPHHFYRGFFJCILBE”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613669708445},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1067}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-pulse”},{“text”:”health”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”pulseresources”},{“text”:”health-wellness.ajc”},{“text”:”georgia news”},{“text”:”georgia-news.ajc”},{“text”:”localnews.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-19T15:34:43.797Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/1-georgia-hospital-in-nations-top-50-9-total-in-top-250/FJL3JI3Q45EKLNSKQ3JKQHDZYU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-19-2021/t_4251efcc94d442feae306c047d443e05_name_t_87f5319193d54f5498d3cd5da227b8e6_name_6PP_CV_COVID_PIEDMONT_ATL_PKG_transfer_frame_2046.jpg”},”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WSBTV Videos”}],”by”:[{“org”:”WSBTV Videos”,”name”:””,”type”:”author”,”slug”:””}]},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Piedmont Atlanta Hospital creates COVID-19 recovery clinic”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/01-19-2021/t_4251efcc94d442feae306c047d443e05_name_t_87f5319193d54f5498d3cd5da227b8e6_name_6PP_CV_COVID_PIEDMONT_ATL_PKG_transfer_frame_2046.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”FJL3JI3Q45EKLNSKQ3JKQHDZYU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”K7APSDGJ65DB3OSMVBNTXUEJXM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”We’ve written a few stories on mindfulness and meditation and stress. After all, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. But if you aren’t sure what all that means or how it works, you might not even try it.”},{“_id”:”SDMGYP7LY5GV3AA7KDSCQDD45A”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364938},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Well, now you can take a class, a MasterClass, actually.”},{“_id”:”JKA2IJMQ5NEGVDHNWZ2F2OIB5A”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”E3KDNA4YBFCLHEOKBVJCBUSVAU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”,”content”:”Pulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast”},{“_id”:”SFF7M3UFG5GCLAEGOXFVOLDGJQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364940},”type”:”text”,”content”:”MasterClass, the streaming platform where you can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, announced Thursday it’s adding a class on mindfulness and meditation led by Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn.”},{“_id”:”464VLMNKNZF7JPI4DOK52LRZME”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364941},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“As the founder of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Kabat-Zinn pulls from more than five decades of experience to teach members how to cultivate an everyday mindfulness practice to reduce stress and contribute to the well-being and healing of the world in the face of what he calls the full catastrophe of the human condition, after Zorba the Greek,” MasterClass wrote in a press release.”},{“_id”:”AF4JPGR7T5AVTJFNSMVEPIEJGU”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”AIBE6W4KHBA7RBURC3PKIRNL2Q”},”type”:”raw_html”,”content”:” “},{“_id”:”RLWZJ7ESKVEB3ASDWBLB4JDWHU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364943},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Jon is internationally known and revered for his work in bringing mindfulness into the mainstream of medicine and society,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In his MasterClass, he teaches members how to optimize their mind and body for meditation including how to incorporate the practice into daily life, how to work with thoughts while meditating, and how to bring mindfulness to physical activities like yoga.””},{“_id”:”SSS7PQ4NGRC6TI6YWND3OIGFOE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”IQDDWLXDTVHWDJQZDV45WA7WIE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/meditation/why-every-nurse-should-practice-mindfulness-and-how/zku6oVAn9zFBtJHDIw8JRK/”,”content”:”Why every nurse should practice mindfulness (and how)”},{“_id”:”JA2U64G2EJDJZJPI6EQLDO3QWY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364945},”type”:”text”,”content”:”It’s easy to shut down or go on autopilot, especially in a high stress job. Kabat-Zinn will share suggestions for reducing barriers to a daily meditation practice, including how to meditate in a range of different positions, how to tame and befriend the restless or unhappy mind, and how to bring mindfulness to everything from yoga to exercise as part of a well-rounded practice.”},{“_id”:”MEVMV2J35VEFXISPIHV55YIDZU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364946},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“Through a series of six guided meditations, he illuminates how mindfulness can be used to reduce stress, pain and suffering and help move toward greater levels of health and well-being,” the press release reads.”},{“_id”:”XLUXFXRLDBFQFJ3OD5YC7X5TM4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364947},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“There has never been a moment in human history when it’s been more important for us to come to our senses as human beings, and the only way I know how to do that systematically and dependably is through the cultivation of mindfulness,” Kabat-Zinn said. “I hope this MasterClass ignites passion in others for living life fully and taking care of what most needs taking care of while we have the chance. I hope it also demonstrates how powerfully inclusive mindfulness can be when it is engaged in as a radical act of both sanity and love.””},{“_id”:”HBCH36JANZHOREUJYEHT2UPLYI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364948},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Kabat-Zinn holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is a professor of medicine emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he founded its Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Clinic in 1979. In 1995, he founded the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society.”},{“_id”:”6OAMUW4WDFGX7DBZAQBXE3QHIM”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”T3DZCWRAHZGULBVCVDRNFHXEBQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/how-working-as-a-nurse-makes-you-stronger/V5LJTKIPFTCGKRZO3UGKETGFSA/”,”content”:”How working as a nurse can make you stronger”},{“_id”:”UVCGVOLROJBXBKH4N3ABJHZG3Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1613165364950},”type”:”text”,”content”:”

Includes AJC Sunday Living”,”site_title”:”Life: Atlanta lifestyle news”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Life”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Life”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:””,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:””,”sponsor_url”:””},”_id”:”/life”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”]},”order”:{“default”:1009,”TopNavRedesign”:1009,”TopNav”:1006,”ComposerNav”:1067}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./life”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/sponsor”,”name”:”A Better You”,”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”,”BottomNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”A Better You”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_related_box_must_include_all_tags”:”false”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KT5SCSUHLZF35BKKIIQKN4LNDY.jpg”,”sponsor_related_box_exclude_tags”:null,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P3SCYY2EDFFJ5I5KNXKWOUM7S4.jpg”,”sponsor_url_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine”,”sponsor_related_box_title”:”More from “A Better You,” sponsored by Wellstar”,”disable_sponsor_related_box”:”false”,”sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”disable_access_brought_to_you_by_message”:”false”,”disable_advertiser_content_label”:”true”,”sponsor_related_box_include_tags”:”sp-abetteryou”,”advertiser_name”:”Wellstar”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/pulse/”},”_id”:”/sponsor/a-better-you”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[]},”order”:{“ComposerNav”:1001}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./sponsor/a-better-you”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”rct-content”},{“text”:”rct-content-nc”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-abetteryou”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”pulsewell”},{“text”:”health”},{“text”:”health-wellness.ajc”},{“text”:”things to do”},{“text”:”things-to-do.ajc”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-15T14:53:42.911Z”,”canonical_url”:”/life/you-can-learn-mindfulness-and-meditation-in-a-masterclass/EY7SLX5R5FCKHF55BIR7U2ELZY/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“promo_image”:{“url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/02-12-2021/t_a92d319e996640388156dba6c1ee0fb8_name_daf5e69e207f4a6b90f338c292e5295c.jpg”},”credits”:{},”headlines”:{“basic”:”5 Lifestyle Hacks to Help With Anxiety”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“caption”:”5 Lifestyle Hacks to Help With Anxiety”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/02-12-2021/t_a92d319e996640388156dba6c1ee0fb8_name_daf5e69e207f4a6b90f338c292e5295c.jpg”}}}},”_id”:”EY7SLX5R5FCKHF55BIR7U2ELZY”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”E4FDEAJX6RGIHH7OFQFRZSWDSQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612816907727},”type”:”text”,”content”:”By Andrea Clement”},{“_id”:”U5ZGV47PEFCHXPT7JAPJYX7NQM”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712865},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Monique Edgecombe always knew she wanted to work with children. She also dreamed of becoming a nurse. As an adult, Edgecombe is now 12 years into her thriving career as a NICU nurse, which perfectly combines her love for working with children and her passion for the nursing field.”},{“_id”:”X64CRRHLX5DUFDM4GGRHXAO5BU”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712866},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Her journey to becoming a nurse was extensive and included a few stops and starts along the way. She entered nursing school immediately after finishing high school, then unfortunately had to drop out before completing the program due to extenuating circumstances.”},{“_id”:”CWUDHJSA5NGFNPSRURXQLVOI64″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712867},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“It devastated me at the time [to leave nursing school]. For years I’d yearned to become a nurse,” Edgecombe recalls. Ten years later, fate would help get her back on track to her nursing career. Edgecombe’s nephew was born prematurely, weighing only 1 pound, 2 ounces at 23 weeks in utero, and therefore he was immediately admitted to the NICU.”},{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”ajc”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”name”:”AJC”,”edit_url”:”https://ajc.arcpublishing.com/photo/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”distributor”:{“mode”:”reference”,”reference_id”:”8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019″},”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Contributed by Monique Edgecombe”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Monique V. Edgecombe, RN, MSN, NIC”,”width”:681,”creditIPTC”:”Contributed by Monique Edgecombe”,”_id”:”OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/Php_AcvydeLXeQoimfC4GVFrxfo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”comments”:[],”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/Php_AcvydeLXeQoimfC4GVFrxfo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/Php_AcvydeLXeQoimfC4GVFrxfo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/hh94Y1r-aBCqb9VDJpqMwDRWWzc=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/OZHOFL36ENERZLG6SQCAMSOPQU.jpg”,”version”:0,”originalName”:”IMG_8188_2(1)_7.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:594,”galleries”:[],”_id”:”AGLDWAOAG5ABVDOJMGJD2YZKL4″},”created_date”:”2021-02-15T12:45:25Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-15T12:45:25Z”,”height”:952,”image_type”:”photograph”},{“_id”:”K5KDD6CIVFHP3DXWPQWS5SHTC4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“I saw my sister and her husband endure the most difficult year of uncertainties, heartaches, and debilitating fears,” Edgecombe states. She was inspired, witnessing the efforts of the incredibly talented NICU nurses. “These kind and compassionate ‘angel’ nurses comforted, educated, celebrated, and advocated with, and for, my nephew and family,” Edgecombe says. To her, the team of NICU nurses seemed “extraordinary [and] larger than life, [like] angels in human form,” she recalls.”},{“_id”:”ZHON524SC5HPPHTCMEIBIOX6ZY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712869},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Edgecombe was so impressed with how the nurses cared for her tiny baby nephew that she aspired to become health care heroes like them, to one day help babies and their families in need of critical care. Edgecombe is happy to report that her nephew was finally able to come home from the hospital after five months; he is now 23 years old and healthy, thanks in large part to those heroic NICU nurses.”},{“_id”:”KIHYFGKFZ5B7TPGINLUCE3TIGE”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”FAJFXN4BCZCCJNC4LCCQZ2MXYU”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/opinion-what-learned-from-the-nicu-nurses/TNrj5ILpwIb0xsk9zu7GqL/”,”content”:”Opinion: What I learned from the NICU nurses”},{“_id”:”A3LGKPIO2RCOBJKZ4XNITELK4Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712870},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Today, Edgecombe is living out her dream of providing the best possible care to babies and supporting their families in the NICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.”},{“_id”:”XBSVBYX3OZA5NEP3HLW7VSUIJA”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712871},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Angela Hawthorne, who has a master of science degree and is a clinical nurse expert, works with Edgecombe at CHOA’s Scottish Rite NICU. Hawthorne has observed firsthand the quality of care Edgecombe provides and the level of emotional support she offers to the babies’ families as well as the patients themselves. “Monique has a strong history of helping babies with difficult family situations,” she says. “Monique is extremely kind, tenderhearted, and has no problem showing love not also to her babies she cares for, but also to [the babies’] parents.””},{“_id”:”YNCSNMI7OFDUXEAKAKRF2KEPRQ”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712872},”type”:”text”,”content”:”One particular patient made a major impact on Hawthorne and her NICU team, including Edgecombe. “Kaiden came to us from an outlying NICU, intubated and dependent on a ventilator,” Hawthorne recalls. The 23-week preemie had a history of severe lung disease and his physician had recommended a tracheostomy. Kaiden’s mother was a young single mom who had lost her own mother at an early age, and she only had one aunt left in her family. According to Hawthorne, “it didn’t take long for Monique to develop a strong relationship with Kaiden’s mother,” and [she] helped her to become strong enough to persevere through the stressful medical situation with her premature baby.”},{“_id”:”PCYUEYIZSBAEVFSVGAZEYMVJCY”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”6XCUKA3EHFCKJJGDS2XW6JUJNE”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/national/jobs-for-nurses-who-love-working-with-kids/qdjcCoSrDjK5G0MrwjelhM/”,”content”:”5 jobs for nurses who love working with kids”},{“_id”:”QBKH3BQ5DFGMPE7D4DX2LRLRK4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712873},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Throughout the extreme highs and lows of Kaiden’s stay, Edgecombe provided strength and support to the baby’s young mother, until her baby was able to go home healthy, Hawthorne says. “He eventually went home without a vent or a trach, with a very confident mother to care for him.””},{“_id”:”SNN33445YVAADB6GYHZWO5JYXI”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712874},”type”:”text”,”content”:”“My time in the NICU with Kaiden and his mom exemplified everything that I prayed to God to allow me to do and be for these babies and families,” Edgecombe says. “I asked God every day, ‘please Lord, place healing and love in my hands.’” She did her best to provide that intensive care to Kaiden’s mother, helping her to eat, nap, and looked in on Kaiden when his mom was away. “He is my special boy!” Edgecombe exclaims. “He overcame all of his challenges and made it home in December at 11 months old, with brilliant collaborations of physicians, excellent medical care, dedicated nurses, and lots of prayers.””},{“_id”:”XCZP3PPCQFG5FHSND2TH3ZTPSY”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712875},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Patients like Kaiden and his mother ultimately are what make nursing worthwhile and rewarding for Edgecombe. “At the end of each workday, I know that I have been there to comfort a baby or hug a mom” in need, she says. “I love that I get to be a part of people’s lives when they are most vulnerable. I know that I can be strong for them, with a soft place too… I care deeply and can share that with patients.” Additionally, Edgecombe sincerely values the “ethics and dignity of nursing and patient care . . . we are educated to heal holistically and to put patient needs first,” she says.”},{“_id”:”2Y3WXTTQA5D5TAOJSMO656LHD4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712876},”type”:”text”,”content”:”No nursing career comes without challenges. “The toughest thing about being a nurse is that you can’t save everyone,” says Edgecombe. “Not just in speaking about life and death, but sometimes you can’t reach a person’s ‘personal’ hurt. The grief that patients and parents endure is deep. As a nurse, we are trained to help, and we can be a support, but at times it is hard because you can’t make it better,” she continues. “Another challenge is seeing babies alone for days, weeks, months in the hospital all alone, and you can’t influence parents to visit their babies more often.” Edgecombe’s heart breaks for these babies because a nurse can’t replace a baby’s parents. “Even when nurses do their very best to be a mommy for babies who are alone in the NICU, it’s not enough.” NICU babies need their parents. Edgecombe would like to see changes in legislation and in the workforce that would allow NICU parents more family time off to be with their baby, as well as economic and educational changes to help improve the perceptions and the reality of parenting in the NICU.”},{“_id”:”2LDVORL2VZEIBDN4TGBOKB673U”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”FBWFAGOPTVCEJEDOGJ7NM33HPQ”},”type”:”interstitial_link”,”url”:”https://www.ajc.com/news/standing-delivery-nurse-kinsey-close-offers-comfort-with-care/RyYUvesK0n9XtME0hVVebN/”,”content”:”Standing by in Delivery: Nurse Kinsey Close offers comfort with care”},{“_id”:”XZC4XAB5HNB3TEV7HHMEQD4C5Q”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712877},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The coronavirus pandemic has added a level of difficulty to an already challenging career. Social distancing and masks have made connecting with patients and their parents more complicated than ever, but Edgecombe and her team have tried to work around the obstacles to the best of their abilities. “I’ve had to work on perfecting [how to] smile with my eyes,” she explains, and as a self-described “hugger,” she has had to adjust and find other methods of connecting, providing comfort through verbal cues and smiling eyes.”},{“_id”:”QVQNWSTQPZBWPOY3VRJ6L5GRL4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1612980712878},”type”:”text”,”content”:”Edgecombe is grateful for the intrinsic rewards of nursing, as well as the awards and recognition she has earned throughout her career. Additionally, her greatest accomplishment is recently completing her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in nursing, which she says really helped to boost her nursing abilities, building her confidence and self-assurance in ways she didn’t realize she needed. She found school to be exciting and engaging and enjoyed applying all of her new knowledge to her patients and families. “What I am most proud of is that I’ve found my purpose in life,” she concludes.”}],”display_date”:”2021-02-15T12:48:00.346Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”NICU nurse cares for critically ill babies while calming parents’ fears”},”first_publish_date”:”2021-02-15T12:48:00.346Z”,”taxonomy”:{“sections”:[{“path”:”/pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”name”:”Pulse”,”description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”_id”:”/pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”https://www.ajc.com/”,”BottomNav”:null,”TopNavRedesign”:”/life”,”TopNav”:”/life”,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”site”:{“section_comments_enabled”:”Yes”,”site_description”:”The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Pulse Magazine is a one-stop-shop for nurses in the Southeast. Find the latest in industry tech and research, empowering feature profiles, plus lifestyle guides with nurses in mind.”,”site_title”:”AJC Pulse Magazine: Latest news for nurses in the Southeast”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pulse”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_url_open_new_tab”:”true”,”sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/V445HGILVBBWJH5Y7YFGLORLSI.jpg”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ARMP7EGUJ5B4BF7LCX3HWYAPUQ.jpg”,”sponsor_url”:”https://www.ajc.com/politics/voting-begins-as-polls-open-on-crucial-georgia-election-day/5GCC2BW54JFTZDFB4C23AIZHE4/”},”_id”:”/pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[],”TopNavRedesign”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”,”/life”],”TopNav”:[“/life”]},”order”:{“default”:1023,”TopNavRedesign”:2012,”TopNav”:2014,”ComposerNav”:1135}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″},{“path”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”},”_website”:”ajc”,”parent_id”:”/sponsor”,”name”:”AJC Pulse”,”_id”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“default”:”/sponsor”,”BottomNav”:null,”ComposerNav”:”https://www.ajc.com/”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”ajc”,”name”:”AJC Pulse”,”Sponsor”:{“sponsor_desktop_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OVQNJQUJIRAPTH3FEVLG4IOSVQ.jpg/”,”disable_advertiser_content_label”:”true”,”sponsor_mobile_banner”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/2FD672L5FFEJ3EL4VUWJEEP26Y.jpg/”},”_id”:”/sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.ajc.com/”],”BottomNav”:[]},”order”:{“ComposerNav”:1008}}},”_website_section_id”:”ajc./sponsor/ajc-pulse”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}],”tags”:[{“text”:”pulsenurses”},{“text”:”ajcpulse”},{“text”:”spcontent”},{“text”:”sp-pulse”},{“text”:”rct-content”}],”primary_section”:{“path”:”/pulse”,”name”:”Pulse”}},”type”:”story”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-16T14:46:37.829Z”,”canonical_url”:”/pulse/nicu-nurse-cares-for-critically-ill-babies-while-calming-parents-fears/SA2T2N2M7NCERCCJVJGZPUKTLU/”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Contributed by Monique Edgecombe”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Contributed by Monique Edgecombe”,”type”:”author”,”byline”:”Contributed by Monique Edgecombe”}]},”subtitle”:”Monique V. Edgecombe, RN, MSN, NIC”,”width”:1007,”caption”:”NICU nurse cares for critically ill babies while calming parents’ fears”,”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/JNCNIFWLERAI7EOTXXBHDP7SPE.jpg”,”height”:1060}},”_id”:”SA2T2N2M7NCERCCJVJGZPUKTLU”},{“content_elements”:[{“_id”:”ZQXJGPFJNFDBZC766ZOVIAW45Y”,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1594149803868},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The good news: A new study has found sitting isn’t entirely bad for your health, as previously thought.”},{“_id”:”PO3VEM4NINHEDNAVKLXZTKEIM4″,”additional_properties”:{“inline_comments”:[],”comments”:[],”_id”:1603138160707},”type”:”text”,”content”:”The bad news: You’re still going to have to exercise at least the minimum recommended amount.”},{“_id”:”X2D6CD7LYNFVZAING54WFVWY7E”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:”QDYVYSOIXBGFDF2ORCVUZHNNMQ”},”type”