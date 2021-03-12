COVID-19 deaths are declining, but Americans are “alert”





“I’m encouraged by these data, but I have to be vigilant,” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing at the White House on Friday. Public health experts say it’s too early to say exactly what’s causing the decline since the surge, but post-holiday travel, reduced indoor gatherings, and extensive mask wear. , I think that the development of vaccines is all contributing. “We are moving in the right direction,” said Harvard Medical School researcher Jagpreet Chatwal. “I think the optimistic message is fair.” Valensky and colleagues are worried that the pandemic-tired masses will soon be alert. And they are monitoring the spread of new versions of the virus that they care about. Jeff Sherman, who studies infectious diseases at Columbia University, said: “At this point, we are not in a safe place.” Healthcare professionals say they’ve seen it happen before — a catastrophic wave of illness and death, temporary relief from a decline in COVID-19 cases, and another fatal subsequent event. Rapid increase. About 531,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began a year ago. Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Head of Emergency Medicine at St. Joseph Health in Paterson, NJ, said: So far, most predictions show that as more people are vaccinated, coronavirus deaths will decrease further in the coming weeks. Since December, more than 100 million doses have been administered and the pace is accelerating. Justin Lessler, an expert on Johns Hopkins infectious diseases, said: As of this week, 62% of people over the age of 65 have taken at least one dose, according to the CDC. This is the most devastated age group and still accounts for the majority of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Doctors say that increasingly better treatments for severe COVID-19 will continue to help. Dr. Lewis Nelson, an expert in emergency medicine at Rutgers University of New Jersey Medicine, said: Coronavirus death counting often lags behind new infections and hospitalizations because it can take a long time for someone to become seriously ill and die after being infected with the virus. It can also take weeks for the number of deaths to be added to the number of countries. Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, a public health expert at Boston University, said: That’s what happened to Teresa Siappa, 73, in Amherst, NY, who developed a severe cough and fever around Thanksgiving. She was soon admitted to the hospital and died in early January due to complications from COVID-19. “Every week she declined and declined,” said her daughter Michelle Siappa, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. Her family was there when she was removed from the ventilator. “We saw her take a breath, and that was it,” said Michelle Siappa. “I hope people are patient and take this more seriously.” Health experts warn as the state continues to lift restrictions, we can see another wave of deadly illness. On Monday, Wyoming became the latest state on the ever-growing list, including Texas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Iowa, Montana, and Alabama. Governor across the country has also relaxed restrictions on the number of customers allowed in bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas. “They aren’t taking a slowly measured approach. They’re switching on,” the wrestler said. “The potential for a big resurgence is very real.” Experts are also worried about the unchecked spread of mutated versions of the coronavirus, which can spread more easily and blunt the effectiveness of certain treatments and vaccines. “It’s still a battle against time,” said Jaline Gerardin, who is studying COVID-19 trends at Northwestern University. “The fear is that you can’t catch something when you need it.” ER doctor Rosenberg said pandemics are on the decline and he hopes the public will be encouraged to wear masks, wash their hands and keep a safe distance from others. “We know what worked,” he said. “If we’re saying we’re in the final stages of the fight, don’t put away your weapons yet.” New York AP writer Talia Beatty and John Shiwer of Toledo, Ohio contributed to this report. The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

