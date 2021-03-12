CDC studies link mask obligations to delayed COVID infection

Claim: A CDC study found that face masks had a negligible effect on the spread of COVID-19.

A new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a link between face mask duty and COVID-19 cases and reduced mortality, with at least one widely shared report. Misinterpreting the data.

March 7th One America News Network published an article under the headline “CDC: Face masks do not prevent COVID-19. Studies have shown that masks have a negligible effect on the number of coronaviruses.” According to the post, “The CDC acknowledges that face masks rarely prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid increasing pressure to lift mask obligations across the United States.”

However, CDC research I don’t say that. In fact, I haven’t studied the effects of masks at all. Instead, the mask obligation is associated with “a statistically significant reduction in the rate of increase in daily COVID-19 cases and mortality at the county level within 20 days of implementation.”

“In the process of the pandemic, our understanding of scientific evidence and masks has deepened. The data we are now conclusively showing is that the spread of masks is very effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. It’s a sensible way, “CDC spokeswoman Jasmine Reed wrote in an email to USA Today.

OAN spokesman Charles Herring said the outlet linked to the study “allows viewers to read the entire CDC report.”

What exactly was the CDC studying?

The CDC report “did not examine the effectiveness of the mask,” Reed said.

Instead, we analyzed the relationship between the mask mandate policy and the new county-level COVID-19 cases and mortality. We also examined the relationship between restaurant food permits and the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The study used county-level data from March 1st to December 31st last year to compare data before the obligation came into force with how long they were in effect.

It controlled other policies that have been used to mitigate new infections from COVID-19, such as bar closures, stay-at-home orders, and bans for gatherings of 10 or more people. It was not considered. As a physical distance recommendation or other type of business closure.

This study also did not measure compliance and enforcement of mask obligations and bans on eating in restaurants.

“What they see here is the effectiveness of the mask’s obligations. Josh Petrie, a research professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, told USA Today,” They are looking at masks on their own. That’s not the case. ” Pop was actually wearing a mask. “

Michael Visesi, Vice Dean and Interim Chair of the Environmental Health Sciences at Ohio State University, said: Of public health.

What did the study find?

The authors found that the increase in new COVID-19 cases and mortality decreased after the mask instruction was implemented.

In the first 20 days of implementing Maskmandate, the new case was 0.5 percentage points slower. They continued to fall for over 100 days analyzed in the study. COVID-19 mortality decreased by 0.7 percentage points in the first 20 days after the need for masks.

The study authors found that the reduction in the rate of new infections and mortality from the virus was statistically significant.

“After the mask obligations were enacted, the rate of new infections and mortality that had been increasing reversed and began to decline,” Reed said. “Immediately after these obligations were enacted, these reductions were statistically significant.”

The study also found a statistically significant increase in the rate of COVID-19 infection and mortality 40 days after being allowed to eat indoors or outdoors in restaurants.

OAN focused on some of the reports outlining the slowdown in infection and mortality after mask mandates were implemented. The section ends: “Daily case and mortality growth rates prior to mask mandate were not statistically different from the reference period.”

However, the “reference period” is defined by the report as 20 days before the mask obligation begins. That period is used by researchers as a benchmark to compare 21 to 60 and 100 days before Maskmandate is adopted.

The authors determined that the rate of new infections and mortality was statistically significantly reduced compared to 20 days before the start of mandate. However, the difference between 20 days before the start of Maskman Date and 40 days before that period was not statistically significant.

Herring dismissed these results, claiming that an unnamed expert told OAN that the reduction in spread found in the study was not significant.

Experts interviewed by USA TODAY said OAN “misunderstood” or “misunderstood” the results of the CDC study.

“Their views on my research and results are the opposite of what was stated in the actual research itself,” Visesi said. “… the CDC’s conclusions were positive, so just reading the OAN summary doesn’t tell us how we came to the same conclusion.”

After reading the study, Petrie came to the same conclusion as Visesi, saying the results were statistically significant.

What do other studies say about mask obligations?

The CDC report is the latest in the body with increasing evidence of establishing mask obligations as an effective strategy to control the virus.

Data released by the agency Looking for in November The incidence of COVID-19 in Kansas found that, following the state-wide mask order, this measure led to a reduction in infected cases. This study compared the trends of 81 counties that chose to implement mandate – Published June 29 However, 24 counties that came into effect on July 3, 2020 and opted out as permitted by state law.

In counties with mask obligations, cases decreased by 6%. A county that has not experienced a 100% increase.

The downward trend may be due to other measures such as social distance, but the Kansas findings reflect observations from other states and countries.

A June 2020 study Comparing the growth rates of COVID-19 before and after the mask obligation in 15 states and Washington, DC, published in the journal Health Affairs, wearing masks led to a reduction in daily cases, especially over time. I understand.

Another recent study In counties across the United States, published in the Annals of Epidemiology, which examined county-level COVID-19 incidence, lockdowns were short and in the summer if there was no or no state-wide masking obligation when the state reopened. In the meantime, there is a high possibility that the number of infected cases will increase rapidly. Several months (this study surveyed more than 3,000 counties between June 1st and September 30th).

And in the German city of Jena First in the country In less than three weeks, the mask reduced the number of new COVID-19 cases by 75% in order to carry out public mask wearing in April last year. In a survey in December..

Our rating: False

The claim that the CDC study found that face masks had little effect on the spread of COVID-19 is false. The study referred to in the OAN report stated the opposite, and masking obligations were associated with a “statistically significant reduction” in COVID-19 cases within 20 days of implementation. It has been pointed out.

