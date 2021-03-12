“Wish to die”: Child suicide and other self-harm that are increasing worldwide in the pandemic

Paris (AP) —By the time his parents rushed him to the hospital, 11-year-old Pablo had barely eaten and had stopped drinking altogether. Weakened by months of self-sufficiency, his heart was crawling slow and his kidneys were weakened. Healthcare workers hydrated him and nourished him through tubes — the first step in joining yet another child to fall apart in the turmoil of the coronavirus crisis.

The impact of pandemics on children’s mental health is becoming more and more alarming for doctors who treat them. The number of children and teens in need of treatment after attempted suicide has doubled since September at the Paris Children’s Hospital, which takes care of Pablo.

Doctors elsewhere have reported similar surges, with some 8-year-olds deliberately involved in traffic jams, overdose pills, and otherwise self-harm.In Japan, child and adolescent suicide Reach record levels According to the Ministry of Education, in 2020.

Pediatric psychiatrists also say they are seeing children with coronavirus-related phobias, tics, and eating disorders. He is obsessed with infections, rubs his hands raw, covers his body with disinfectants, and is afraid to get sick from food.

Also, doctors say to children suffering from panic attacks, palpitation, and other symptoms of mental distress, blockades, curfew, mobile devices and computer screens that became sitters, teachers, and entertainers during school closures. Chronic palpitations are also becoming more and more common.

“There is no prototype for children experiencing difficulties,” said Dr. Richard Delorme, who heads the psychiatric unit treating Pablo at France’s busiest giant Robert Debré Children’s Hospital. “This concerns all of us.”

Pablo’s father, Jerome, explains why his son gradually became ill with chronic eating disorders as the pandemic settled and slowly starved until he ate only a small amount of rice, tuna, and cherry tomatoes. Still trying to understand.

Jerome suspects that Pablo’s daily disruption last year may have contributed to his illness. Due to the blockade of France, the boy had no classes at school for months and was unable to say goodbye to his friends and teachers at the end of the school year.

“It was very difficult,” Jerome said. “This is the generation that was hit.”

At times, other factors add to the misery, beyond the burden of 2.6 million COVID-19 victims who died in the world’s worst health crisis in the first century.

An Islamic State militant who killed 130 people in a gun and bomb attack across Paris in 2015 left a mark of burning in his childhood, including a cafe on a walk to Pablo’s school. Pablo believed that a dead customer at the cafe was buried under the sidewalk he stepped on.

When he was hospitalized at the end of February, Pablo had lost one-third of his previous weight. His heart rate was so slow that doctors had a hard time finding a pulse and one of his kidneys wasn’t working, his father said.

“It’s a real nightmare to have a child destroying himself,” the father said.

Dr. Colin Strudur, a psychiatrist at Pablo in the hospital, said that some of the other young patients with eating disorders were mostly 8 to 12 years old and weighed because they couldn’t continue their activities. I told her that I started to stick to the blockade about increasing. One boy compensated for having to lap for hours every day in his parents’ basement, lose weight rapidly and be hospitalized.

Others told her that she was gradually restricting her diet. “There’s no sugar, no fat, and finally nothing,” she said.

Some children continue to inflict emotional distress on themselves because they do not want to put more strain on their loved ones or adults who mourn their work due to the coronavirus. They are “forgotten and trying to be children who don’t add to their parents’ problems,” Stoder said.

Children may also lack the vocabulary of mental illness to express their need for help and to establish a relationship between their difficulties and a pandemic.

“They don’t say,’Yes, I got here because of the coronavirus,'” Delome said. “But they’re telling you,’Yes, I’m not active anymore,'” I’m not playing music anymore, “and” It’s hard to go to school in the morning. ” It’s a chaotic world. I’m having a hard time waking up “” I’m tired of masks “

Dr. David Greenhorn said the emergency department at the Royal Bradford Clinic, where he works in northern England, treats one or two children a week for mental health emergencies, including attempted suicide. I said that. He said the current average is close to 1-2 per day, sometimes involving an 8-year-old child.

“This is an international fad and we are not aware of it,” Greenhorn said in a telephone interview. “In an eight-year-old life, a year is really, really, really long. They are fed up. They can’t see the end of it.”

At Robert Debre, psychiatric units typically saw about 20 suicide attempts per month involving children under the age of 15. Not only has that number doubled in the months since September, according to Delorme, but some children appear to be more determined to end their lives.

“We are very surprised by the strength of the desire to die among children aged 12 or 13 years old,” he said. “We may already have a nine-year-old child who wants to die. And it’s not just suicide provocation or blackmail. It’s a heartfelt desire to end their lives. “

“The level of stress among children is really high,” he said. “The crisis affects all of us between the ages of 2 and 99.”