Women share the emotional sacrifice of the condition
“I was fired. Called a liar. A 33-year-old woman from Bloomington, Illinois, may be successful today with physical symptoms alone, but isolation and loneliness, and delayed diagnosis (more difficult). ). “I was told by the medical community that I was forging it. It’s psychosomatic medicine. I’m sensitive. I’m looking for a drug … it’s tremendous psychological trauma and pain. Cause. “
Delayed diagnosis and dismissal can lead to poor mental health.
“These patients are clearly seeking validation,” said Dr. Tedley, director of minimally invasive gynecological surgery at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh today. “If you have been misdiagnosed and undiagnosed for years, you can certainly be very frustrated and depressed.
Amy Courtney, 36, from Las Vegas, learned that she had endometriosis after she collapsed in her second year of high school and was taken to the emergency room. Doctors initially believed she had ruptured the appendix, but female doctors suggested endometriosis. Within a month, she performed the first of 15 surgeries. Still, she had a hard time finding the right care.
“It’s hard to always be called neurosis by many … I have a lot of anxiety and depression,” she said today. “I don’t know what the next day will be. If you feel good now, that’s great. You don’t know what it will be in five hours, so you need to get the most out of it. “
Courtney said she felt very sick and it was unfair to her husband and children to undergo many surgeries. That guilt is common among patients with endometriosis, says Noémie Elhadad, who leads a research project based on endometriosis. look for At Columbia University in New York. The project asks people with endometriosis to track their symptoms daily for several months to provide a more reliable definition of the condition.
“There is a lot of sadness,” said a professor of biomedical informatics today. “They feel that their lives would have been different if they were healthy. Also, infertility is a huge problem in the endometriosis community, so getting pregnant and getting pregnant. I’m sad about the problem of what I can’t do. “
Sarah Hillstead has endometriosis that has spread to her heart and lungs. The 42-year-old had never dated because she knew she couldn’t have children. In 2002, she underwent a hysterectomy at the age of only 22. Two years later, the doctor removed her ovaries.
“It was a matter of life and death,” she said today. “I was very young and had no choice about the problem. If I knew what I knew now, going back to the time I was first diagnosed, I would definitely do something different. . “
She wished she knew how to better defend herself, but she didn’t want others to suffer alone.
“Reach out to people. Reach out to your family and your friends,” she said. “I have help.”
Raise awareness and help people with endometriosis
Lee is one of several minimally invasive surgeons at UPMC Maggie’s new Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Center and offers a more comprehensive approach to this condition. Patients have access to a gynecologist along with a psychologist, psychiatrist, and physiotherapist. He says surgeons need to pay more attention to the patient’s mental health before surgery. That’s where Anne Wilder comes in — she’s a behavioral health expert dealing with patients with endometriosis and pelvic pain. People often feel grateful to be able to talk about what they are experiencing. This is often considered a “taboo”.
“We don’t talk about menstruation, infertility, painful sex, etc.,” she said today. “With the suffering of privacy and silence, women have long-term experiences of those painful experiences and may even be unaware that there is something they can do about it.”
Specialists treat, administer, Pelvic floor physiotherapy, They also recommend holistic approaches such as yoga and acupuncture. Reyes found that acupuncture works for her, but it is often difficult to schedule. But she has been feeling better since her last surgery. I had a hysterectomy due to both Cawood and Courtney Adenomyosis, Painful condition of the uterus.
It is important to share their story as they want to help others with endometriosis. And they all emphasize that they are living a wonderful life, not just pain and illness. I am grateful that both Cawood and Courtney have children and have a family.
Cawood regularly defends people with endometriosis and regularly participates in the Worldwide Endo March, an organization focused on advocating for endometriosis. She also aims to support the American End of Endo Project, which has just launched the Yellow Ribbon Page, to help people seek care for endometriosis specialists to remove cysts. I will.
“It’s really great. It will help many women,” she said. “We need to be on our side.”
